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Vitalhub Announces Q3 2026 Conference Call Date


Date: 2026-11-03 05:16:17

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the "Company" or "VitalHub") announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2026 ended September 30, 2026 after market close on November 12, 2026. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call on November 13, 2026, at 9:00am ET, hosted by CEO Dan Matlow and CFO Brian Goffenberg with a Q&A session to follow.

To register for the conference call please visit the link here.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA
Head of IR and M&A Specialist
(365) 363-6433
...

Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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