Mineros To Hold Conference Call For Q3 2026 November 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA | OTCQX: MNSAF | BVC: MINEROS) (“” or the“”) will also host its conference call for the third quarter of 2026 on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 9:00 AM Colombian and Eastern Standard Times. Mineros expects to release its financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Please register here to join us.

The live webcast requires previous registration, and interested parties are advised to access the webcast approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website at for up to a year following the call.

Mineros also noted that members of its management team will attend the 2026 Precious Metals Summit Zurich, taking place November 9-11, 2026, at the Park Hyatt Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026, taking place November 13-14, 2026, at the Westin Grand Hotel in Frankfurt, Germany and the Swiss Mining Institute, taking place November 18-19, 2026, at the Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland. Management will meet with institutional investors, analysts, and industry participants to discuss the Company's operating portfolio, growth pipeline, and strategic priorities.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with management at either event are asked to contact Investor Relations at....

About Mineros S.A.

Mineros is a leading Latin American gold producer headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company benefits from a diversified asset portfolio, encompassing operating mines in Colombia and Nicaragua, alongside a pipeline of development and exploration projects located throughout the region, including the Porvenir development asset in Nicaragua, the La Pepa Project in Chile and the Tolima Project in Colombia.

With an operating history spanning over 50 years, Mineros is defined by a commitment to safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombia Stock Exchange (MINEROS), and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.

For Further Information

Ann Wilkinson | Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (647) 496-3011 | ...

Juan Camilo Obando | Director, Investor Relations

(+57) 604 266 5757 | ...