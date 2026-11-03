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D-BOX To Announce Second Quarter 2027 Financial Results


Date: 2026-11-03 05:16:17

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Company") (TSX: DBO) today announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, after market close on November 10, 2026 (after 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on November 11, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To join the live webcast, please visit: . To avoid any technical delays, participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time. Following the event, a replay of the call will be made available through a webcast on D-BOX's investor relations website at .

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Reid
Chief Financial Officer
D-BOX Technologies Inc.
...

D-BOX Media Relations
 ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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