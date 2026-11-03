Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Third Quarter Financial Results
|For further information, contact:
| John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(416) 367-4755
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|as at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|(unaudited - US$ thousands except per share amounts)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|52,337
|8,112
|Restricted cash
|3,658
|-
|Bonds
|24,039
|64,810
|Common stocks
|3,660,163
|3,972,524
|Total cash and investments
|3,740,197
|4,045,446
|Interest receivable
|2,352
|2,996
|Income taxes refundable
|508
|166
|Other assets
|859
|1,149
|Total assets
|3,743,916
|4,049,757
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|857
|1,043
|Accrued interest expense
|2,390
|8,787
|Income taxes payable
|713
|922
|Payable to related parties
|10,469
|10,960
|Payable for securities purchased
|-
|76,500
|Derivative obligation
|5,865
|-
|Deferred income taxes
|206,385
|217,859
|Borrowings
|575,761
|498,870
|Total liabilities
|802,440
|814,941
|Equity
|Common shareholders' equity
|2,784,863
|3,079,648
|Non-controlling interests
|156,613
|155,168
|Total equity
|2,941,476
|3,234,816
|3,743,916
|4,049,757
|Book value per share
|$
|20.75
|$
|22.94
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(unaudited - US$ thousands except per share amounts)
| Third quarter
| First nine months
| 2026
|2025
| 2026
|2025
|Income
|Interest
|557
|1,478
|1,523
|6,488
|Dividends
|3,771
|10,490
|23,215
|13,762
|Net realized gains (losses) on investments
|36,261
|538
|(91,501
|)
|1,237
|Net change in unrealized gains on investments
|20,914
|59,502
|70,246
|167,523
|Net foreign exchange losses
|(5,526
|)
|(22,974
|)
|(33,471
|)
|(21,858
|)
|55,977
|49,034
|(29,988
|)
|167,152
|Expenses
|Investment and advisory fees
|10,593
|10,655
|31,794
|30,697
|General and administration expenses
|1,029
|1,443
|6,179
|4,454
|Interest expense
|7,433
|7,788
|20,952
|21,775
|19,055
|19,886
|58,925
|56,926
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|36,922
|29,148
|(88,913
|)
|110,226
|Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
|(849
|)
|13,333
|4,622
|27,319
|Net earnings (loss)
|37,771
|15,815
|(93,535
|)
|82,907
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of Fairfax India
|37,591
|3,222
|(105,300
|)
|70,111
|Non-controlling interests
|180
|12,593
|11,765
|12,796
|37,771
|15,815
|(93,535
|)
|82,907
|Net earnings (loss) per basic and diluted share
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.78
|)
|$
|0.52
|Shares outstanding (weighted average)
|134,218,067
|134,810,704
|134,218,556
|134,821,079
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(unaudited - US$ thousands)
|Third quarter
|First nine months
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net earnings (loss)
|37,771
|15,815
|(93,535
|)
|82,907
|Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
| Item that may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings (loss)
|Unrealized foreign currency translation losses, net of income taxes of nil (2025 - nil)
|(37,786
|)
|(103,083
|)
|(198,967
|)
|(107,880
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|(15
|)
|(87,268
|)
|(292,502
|)
|(24,973
|)
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of Fairfax India
|1,635
|(95,078
|)
|(294,412
|)
|(32,764
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|(1,650
|)
|7,810
|1,910
|7,791
|(15
|)
|(87,268
|)
|(292,502
|)
|(24,973
|)
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may relate to the company's or an Indian Investment's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, growth strategy, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividends, plans and objectives of the company. Particularly, statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities of the company, an Indian Investment, or the Indian market are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate” or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”.
Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions and estimates as of the date of this press release, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following factors: oil price risk; geographic concentration of investments; potential lack of diversification; foreign currency fluctuation; volatility of the Indian securities markets; investments may be made in foreign private businesses where information is unreliable or unavailable; valuation methodologies involve subjective judgments; financial market fluctuations; pace of completing investments; minority investments; reliance on key personnel and risks associated with the Investment Advisory Agreement; disruption of the company's information technology systems could significantly affect the company's business; lawsuits; use of leverage; significant ownership by Fairfax may adversely affect the market price of the subordinate voting shares; trading price of subordinate voting shares relative to book value per share; weather risk; taxation risks; emerging markets; legal, tax and regulatory risks; MLI; economic risk; reliance on trading partners; and economic disruptions from global conflicts and the development of other geopolitical events worldwide. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the company's annual information form dated March 6, 2026 which is available on SEDAR+ at and on the company's website at .These factors and assumptions are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors and assumptions that could affect the company. These factors and assumptions, however, should be considered carefully.
Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
GLOSSARY OF NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
Management analyzes and assesses the financial position of the consolidated company in various ways. Certain of the measures included in this press release, which have been used consistently and disclosed regularly in the company's Annual Reports and interim financial reporting, do not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Those measures are described below.
Book value per share – The company considers book value per share a key performance measure in evaluating its objective of long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital. This measure is also closely monitored as it is used to calculate the performance fee, if any, to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. This measure is calculated by the company as common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding.
Cash and marketable securities – The company uses this measure to monitor short term liquidity risk. This measure is calculated by the company as the sum of cash, cash equivalents, short term investments and Government of India bonds.
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