CPA & Accounting Tax Services Opens New Office In East Orlando

Sonia Narvaez CPA, East Orlando

Longtime Orlando CPA Sonia Narvaez relocates her firm to Alafaya Trail, bringing tax planning, accounting, filing & IRS resolution services to East Orlando

- Sonia NarvaezORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CPA & Accounting Tax Services, an Orlando accounting firm led by Certified Public Accountant Sonia Narvaez, has relocated to their new office located at 448 S. Alafaya Trail, Suite 4, in East Orlando, FL. The move places the firm near Waterford Lakes, Stoneybrook, Avalon Park, and the University of Central Florida (UCF) area.This new office gives clients a more comfortable, modern space to meet with the firm's team, with easy access and parking just off Alafaya Trail. The firm previously operated from 1813 N. Dean Road, #104, in Orlando, which was closer to the downtown area."East Orlando is where so many of our clients live and run their businesses, and we wanted to be right there with them," said Sonia Narvaez, CPA, owner of the firm. This new office reflects the level of service we've always tried to give our clients, which is personal, professional, and focused on helping them keep more of what they earn. We're excited to welcome both longtime clients and new neighbors too."With more than 30 years of accounting experience, Narvaez and her team have built a full-service practice that serves individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and international clients.Services include:. Tax planning, tax advisory, and preparation for individuals and businesses. Business accounting, bookkeeping, CFO and payroll, including part-time CFO services. IRS tax resolution, including audit representation, back taxes, liens, levies and payment plans. International and expat tax services, including FBAR filings and foreign income reporting. QuickBooks training and business consultingThe firm works with a wide range of industries, with particular experience serving contractors, roofing companies, and expatriates.Sonia Narvaez has deep roots in the Orlando business community. She is a past president of the Orlando East Rotary Club, has served on the Accounting Advisory Committee at Valencia College, and has served as a board member and treasurer of the Victim Service Center of Central Florida. The firm is a City of Orlando Certified Minority Business, is FDOT DBE certified, and holds memberships in the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Latino Tax Professional Association.Currently, the new office is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Hours do change (especially during tax season) so be sure to call before stopping by.To schedule a consultation, call (407) 382-6658 or visit .About CPA & Accounting Tax ServicesCPA & Accounting Tax Services (Sonia Narvaez CPA PA) is a full-service CPA firm in Orlando, Florida, offering tax planning and preparation, business accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, IRS tax resolution, and international tax services. Led by Sonia Narvaez, CPA, the firm combines the resources of a larger practice with the personal attention of a local, community-focused team.

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CPA & Accounting Tax Services Opens New Office in East Orlando News Provided By Advanced Marketing Experts LLC November 03, 2026, 21:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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