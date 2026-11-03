Bagen Law Wins Historic $301 Million Verdict For Victim Of Levy County DUI Crash

Lead trial attorney Kyle Bagen of Bagen Law Accident Injury Lawyers stands with his client in the Levy County courtroom following the historic $301 million verdict.

Levy County jury awards largest verdict in county history to young mother hit by drunk driver.

- Kyle J. Bagen, Esq, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On November 2, 2026, a Levy County jury returned a historic verdict of over $301 million (Levy County, Florida, Case No. CA-000285). Records indicate that this is the largest verdict in Levy County history.The young mother in the crash was returning home to her family from shopping at Walmart in Chiefland, Florida, when a drunk driver hit her head-on in the wrong lane with no headlights on at 60 mph. The drivers of both vehicles had to be rushed to the emergency room from the scene.The victim was airlifted to UF Health, where she was resuscitated several times and remained in critical condition. She sustained lacerated organs, large amounts of blood loss from internal bleeding, and several broken bones. She endured a dozen surgeries while still unconscious over her first few days in the ICU. She developed several infections and nearly succumbed to sepsis before being released.Lead trial attorney Kyle Bagen of Bagen Law Accident Injury Lawyers said,“It's truly a miracle that she was able to survive. Her medical team did an amazing job for her, and she showed great fight and will to live throughout it all.”The defendant's blood alcohol content at the hospital indicated that he was three times the legal limit.The verdict included $200,000,000 in pain and suffering, as well as $100,000,000 in punitive damages.“We're all so proud of not only our client, but also this community. They really sent a strong message with their verdict that this type of gross negligence displayed by the defendant will not be tolerated,” said Bagen.“We expect with such a large verdict there may be an appeal, but we're confident justice was served with this result.”

Angel Rodriguez

Bagen Law Accident Injury Lawyers, P.A.

+1 352-377-9000

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Bagen Law Wins Historic $301 Million Verdict for Victim of Levy County DUI Crash News Provided By Bagen Law Accident Injury Lawyers, P.A. November 03, 2026, 22:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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