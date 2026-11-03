Nayarit Takes The Spotlight Among 2027'S Must-Visit Destinations

Why 2027 Is the Year to Discover Nayarit

rom World-Class Resorts and New International Routes to Deep-Rooted Indigenous Heritage

NAYARIT, NAYARIT, MEXICO, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In Sayulita, mornings begin with surfers heading toward the Pacific, while cafés and artisan shops open along colorful streets. By fall, the coastal town takes on a different character as marigolds, candlelit altars and traditional celebrations mark Day of the Dead.Inland, coffee plantations cover the hills around Compostela, traditional kitchens preserve generations-old recipes, and Indigenous artisans create intricate works reflecting their cultural heritage. Farther north, the wetlands of San Blas and the remote Islas Marías offer opportunities to explore the region's biodiversity and history.These experiences represent a side of Nayarit that extends well beyond the luxury resorts and beaches for which the Mexican Pacific state is internationally recognized.With new hotel openings, improved international connectivity, expanded entertainment offerings and a growing calendar of events, 2027 is emerging as a significant year for travelers seeking to experience Nayarit beyond the beach.A New International GatewayThe modernization of Tepic-Riviera Nayarit International Airport (TPQ) is changing how international visitors access the destination.Infrastructure improvements, including a new passenger terminal, expanded runway and upgraded facilities, are supporting international air service connecting Nayarit with Los Angeles, Houston, Calgary and Vancouver.The airport provides an alternative to Puerto Vallarta International Airport while opening new opportunities to explore Tepic, the historic port of San Blas and inland communities before continuing to Riviera Nayarit.For travelers, the expanded connectivity creates greater flexibility to combine coastal vacations with cultural, culinary and nature-based experiences.Luxury Hospitality Enters a New ChapterNayarit's luxury hospitality sector continues to expand, with several notable developments planned for 2027.Omni Pontoque Resort at Punta de Mita is scheduled to debut in spring 2027, marking Omni Hotels & Resorts' entry into Mexico's luxury resort market. The 50-acre oceanfront development will feature accommodations, private villas, multiple pools and a spa.Montage Punta Mita is also planned for 2027, introducing 145 guestrooms, 62 branded residences, dining concepts and wellness facilities.Farther north, Milaroca, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Nayarit, is expected to introduce 57 guest pavilions across a 105-acre beachfront property, complemented by an organic farm, wellness center and private villas.The developments follow the arrival of Rosewood Mandarina and Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, reinforcing Nayarit's position in Mexico's luxury travel market.Entertainment Beyond the ResortAt VidantaWorld in Nuevo Nayarit, BON Luxury Theme Park is adding another dimension to the destination's tourism offerings.The development combines immersive attractions, entertainment, dining and landscaped environments within a larger resort complex.For families and multigenerational travelers, the project introduces additional opportunities to combine entertainment with beach vacations, cultural excursions and outdoor activities.Surfing, Cycling and Coastal CelebrationsSports tourism continues to grow across Nayarit.The RBC GranFondo Riviera Nayarit, scheduled for April 17, 2027, will bring cyclists to Nuevo Nayarit, complementing the destination's established calendar of golf, sailing, running and surfing activities.Sayulita, recognized as Mexico's first Surf City, remains central to the state's surfing identity. Its accessible breaks, independent businesses and international surf community have helped establish the Pueblo Mágico as one of the country's best-known coastal towns.Beyond surfing, Sayulita is developing a reputation for community-centered celebrations.Sayulita Pride brings together performances, cultural programming and LGBTQ+ community events, while Day of the Dead transforms the town with traditional altars, marigolds, music and public gatherings.The developing International Day of the Dead Surf Festival further connects the town's surfing identity with Mexican cultural traditions.Nine Magical Towns, Countless Cultural ExperiencesNayarit's nine Pueblos Mágicos offer travelers opportunities to explore the state's history, traditions and regional gastronomy.In Compostela, visitors can meet coffee producers and explore plantations in the surrounding hills. Jala, beneath the Ceboruco volcano, is known for its unusually large corn, traditional sweets and regional spirits.Mexcaltitán, a small island community surrounded by wetlands, offers a distinctive landscape of colorful homes, narrow streets and fishing traditions.Nayarit's Indigenous communities are another important part of its cultural identity. Wixárika artisans are internationally recognized for elaborate beadwork and yarn art featuring symbols associated with spirituality, nature and ancestral traditions.Community-based tourism initiatives are creating opportunities for travelers to engage directly with artisans and residents, supporting cultural exchange and local economic participation.From Pacific Seafood to Coffee CountryGastronomy provides another way to discover Nayarit.Along the coast, pescado zarandeado, shrimp, oysters and ceviches reflect the state's relationship with the Pacific.Inland, travelers encounter coffee grown around Compostela, traditional corn-based dishes, sweets and regional spirits in Jala, and local markets and traditional kitchens in Tepic.These culinary traditions increasingly complement the contemporary dining experiences offered throughout Riviera Nayarit.A Different Kind of Island ExperienceOff Nayarit's coast, the Islas Marías archipelago offers an unusual combination of environmental conservation and history.Once home to a federal penal colony established in 1905, the islands have been transformed into a destination focused on biodiversity, education and cultural heritage.Located within the Islas Marías Biosphere Reserve, the archipelago offers visitors an alternative to conventional island tourism.The Beach Is Only the BeginningNayarit's more than 200 miles of Pacific coastline remain central to its appeal. Yet the destination's expanding tourism offerings are encouraging visitors to explore farther.From luxury resorts and surfing communities to volcanic landscapes, Indigenous traditions, coffee plantations and historic towns, Nayarit offers experiences that extend well beyond the shoreline.As new infrastructure and tourism developments take shape, 2027 presents an opportunity to discover a more diverse Nayarit - one where the beach is only the beginning.About NayaritLocated along Mexico's Pacific coast, Nayarit is home to more than 200 miles of coastline, nine Pueblos Mágicos, Indigenous communities, luxury resorts and diverse natural landscapes. The destination offers experiences spanning gastronomy, wellness, adventure, culture and community-based tourism. For more information, visit visitnayarit.About ENroute CommunicationsENroute Communications is a tourism-focused public relations and destination marketing agency specializing in strategic communications, media relations, travel trade engagement and destination representation across North America. The agency works with tourism destinations and hospitality brands to develop integrated campaigns that strengthen visibility, build industry relationships and inspire travel.

Gustavo A Rivas-Solis

ENroute Communications

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Nayarit Takes the Spotlight Among 2027's Must-Visit Destinations News Provided By ENroute Communications November 03, 2026, 22:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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