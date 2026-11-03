The Chill Brothers Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year Of Giving Back Through Lennox Feel The Love Program

Houston-based HVAC company continues its commitment to supporting local communities by providing heating and cooling solutions to families in need.

- Karie Mitchell, nominator MISSOURI CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Chill Brothers, a leading heating and air conditioning company serving communities across Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona, proudly celebrated its fifth consecutive year participating in the Lennox Feel the Love program, an annual initiative dedicated to providing heating and cooling systems to deserving individuals and families facing financial or personal hardships.This year, The Chill Brothers had the honor of giving back to Houston-area resident Cheryl Williams. Williams, an elderly homeowner living on a limited income, was selected to receive a brand-new heating and cooling system at no cost, helping ensure her home remains safe and comfortable throughout the year.On October 7, 2026, The Chill Brothers team came together to install Williams' new HVAC system, donating their time, labor, and expertise to make a meaningful difference in her life."Cheryl is such a deserving person, and I knew this program could make a real difference in her life," said Karie Mitchell, who nominated Williams for the Feel the Love program. "Knowing that she now has a reliable heating and cooling system without having to worry about the financial burden means so much. I'm incredibly grateful to The Chill Brothers and Lennox for making this possible."Now in its fifth consecutive year of participation, The Chill Brothers has made Feel the Love an annual tradition rooted in compassion, service, and community involvement. What began as an opportunity to give back has grown into a meaningful initiative that brings employees together around a shared mission of helping others."This is the 5th year that The Chill Brothers have participated in the Lennox Feel the Love Program," said Tammie Thomas, Lennox Territory Manager. "The care they give to their community and the people that live there are heartwarming to watch. I have seen them build forts out of air conditioning boxes for the kids and explain to the homeowner exactly how their system works. This company restores hope in a world that is in desperate need for compassion and understanding."The Lennox Feel the Love program brings together participating Lennox dealers, employees, and community members to identify deserving recipients and provide essential heating and cooling equipment at no cost. Through donated equipment and volunteer labor, the program helps bring comfort, relief, and peace of mind to individuals who may otherwise be unable to afford a new HVAC system.As The Chill Brothers continues to grow and serve new communities, its mission remains the same: to provide exceptional home comfort solutions while making a lasting, positive impact on the people and neighborhoods it serves.ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers is a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services in the Southern U.S. Our mission is to deliver the most reliable and affordable heating, cooling and air purification services to American families. With a team of fully trained and certified professionals, The Chill Brothers offers in-home consultations and professional support to enhance home air quality and energy efficiency. The Chill Brothers is a Lennox Premier Dealer and a multiple recipient of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award and was honored with the Circle of Excellence award in 2025 as one of the top 1% of all Lennox dealers in North America.ABOUT LENNOX FEEL THE LOVEThe Lennox Feel the Love program is a nationwide initiative dedicated to helping families and individuals facing challenging circumstances by providing them with free heating and cooling equipment. Since its inception, the program has touched the lives of thousands of people, ensuring their homes are safe and comfortable during extreme weather conditions. Learn more at

Neil Bhapkar

The Chill Brothers

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The Chill Brothers Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year of Giving Back Through Lennox Feel the Love Program News Provided By The Chill Brothers November 03, 2026, 22:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, World & Regional



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