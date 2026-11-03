Republican Voters In US Midterms Emphasize Party Values Beyond Trump

Shifting Perspectives in the 2026 Midterm Elections

As voters across the United States cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections, Republican supporter Dayna-Marie Miles said the Republican Party was bigger than President Donald Trump, stressing that its identity and values extended beyond the current administration. She also urged voters to research candidates and make informed choices rather than basing their decisions solely on party affiliations.

Speaking to ANI, Miles said that while Trump remained a prominent figure in American politics, the Republican Party represented a broader set of principles and beliefs. "I know that a lot of times people want to categorise us with Trump supporters, but Republicans are so much bigger than that. Even though Trump is the national head of the party, he does not make who we are. I know me as a person; I have very conservative values, but a lot of the things that have happened in the White House – definitely we don't always agree," she said.

Voter Priorities and Economic Concerns

Highlighting the values that shape her political outlook, Miles pointed to conservatism, family values and fiscal responsibility, particularly the need to address the country's national debt. She said voters were increasingly examining candidates and their positions rather than automatically supporting one political party. Miles also encouraged Americans to look beyond political rhetoric and assess candidates on their individual records, policies and priorities.

"But I know for a fact that Republicans have so much to bring to the table with their conservative values, with their family values, and also by being fiscally responsible, which is huge and making sure that we can get our debt under control. I'm very encouraged because a lot of people are voting both ways. A lot of people are coming to the polls, and I'm kind of wondering, well, who am I going to vote for? So I don't think really anyone is set either way in these days just because of so many different things that have happened. But what I do recommend for all the voters is to do their homework so you know who you are getting elected," she said.

Public Participation and Rising Costs

Meanwhile, Roxy Mejia, a volunteer involved in voter outreach, said turnout appeared steady, with public participation reflecting growing awareness of the importance of elections and the impact individual votes can have. "The turnout has been decent. With the place I was earlier this morning, it was a steady turnout of people... I like having people to turn out and vote and seeing those stories and those folks that are working very hard to be dedicated to making their voice be heard; it's amazing," she said.

Speaking about the concerns raised by voters, Mejia said the rising cost of living remained a major issue for households, with inflation affecting everyday expenses, including food, fuel and electricity bills. "The economy and the inflation are really affecting everybody, from your lunches to gas to your electric bills. It doesn't matter if you are above your wages sometimes or if you're making decent wages. This is actually taking a lot of financial resources.I'm from a Latin country, and we have some kids that have been afraid to go to school and continue the right to be educated because of the fear of what's going on," she said.

She added that voters were increasingly recognising that their participation could influence political outcomes, contributing to enthusiasm around the midterm elections. "And people have realised that their vote can make that difference... Right now we're in a bad place, and people have realised that their votes make a difference. And I think that's why you have more enthusiasm," Mejia said.

Virginia Federal Contests

Meanwhile, Indian-American voters across Northern Virginia also raised concerns over anti-immigrant rhetoric, immigration rights, discrimination and rising household expenses, while calling for stronger political representation. The key federal contests in Virginia include the US Senate race, where incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Warner is seeking a fourth term against Republican candidate Bert Mizusawa. In Virginia's 10th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam, the first Indian-American elected to represent the district, is seeking re-election against Republican challenger Dave Beckwith. The 2026 US midterm elections are being held halfway through President Trump's four-year term, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats being contested nationally. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)