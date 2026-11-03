MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - November 03, 2026 -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant in Las Vegas is spotlighting the preparation and heritage of its Chicken Pad Thai, as the eatery continues an ongoing effort to educate diners about the differences between authentic Thai cooking and Westernized adaptations of the dish.

Pad Thai remains one of the most recognized dishes associated with Thai cuisine, yet many versions served outside of Thailand differ significantly from the traditional recipe. At the restaurant, the dish is prepared with medium cut rice noodles stir-fried in a house-made Pad Thai sauce, combined with fresh bean sprouts, cleaned green onion sticks, and a topping of roasted crushed peanuts. Diners may select their preferred protein and spice level, allowing the kitchen to tailor each order.

The focus on authenticity centers on the use of tamarind in the sauce rather than ketchup, a substitution common in many Americanized interpretations. According to the restaurant, this approach results in a lighter and drier dish that reflects how Pad Thai is traditionally served in Thailand.

"Many people have only tasted the heavier, sweeter versions of this dish, and they are surprised when they experience how a traditional recipe actually tastes," said Alan Wong, General Manager of Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "Our goal is to help guests understand the balance of flavors that defines genuine Pad Thai, from the tamarind in the sauce to the fresh ingredients we use in every order."

The Chicken Pad Thai is one of several variations available, alongside preparations featuring shrimp, Certified Angus Beef, tofu, and a combination option. The restaurant is a member of the Certified Angus Beef brand, which informs the beef selection used across its menu.

"Each variation of the dish starts from the same foundation of fresh noodles and our own sauce," Wong added. "We want diners in the community to have access to a version that stays true to its origins while still accommodating individual preferences."

Beyond its noodle dishes, the establishment offers a broad menu that spans appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice, vegetarian options, and desserts such as mango sticky rice. As a Thai Restaurant in Las Vegas, the business serves customers through dine-in, take-out, delivery, and catering, with online ordering available for added convenience.

The emphasis on traditional preparation reflects a wider interest among diners in understanding the cultural background of the foods they eat. By sharing the history and methods behind dishes such as Pad Thai, the restaurant aims to provide context that extends beyond the plate.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is a Las Vegas-based eatery offering a wide range of Thai and Chinese cuisine. The menu includes appetizers, beverages, desserts, entrées featuring Chinese and Thai preparations, stir-fried noodles, fried rice, salads, side orders, soups, and vegetarian dishes. The restaurant provides dine-in, take-out, delivery, and catering services, along with gift certificates and online ordering. It is a member of the Certified Angus Beef brand and maintains a blog where it shares information about its offerings and the traditions behind them.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

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3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

CONTACT: Alan Wong