Acronis Appoints Tony Stratton As General Manager For Australia And New Zealand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced IT and channel leader to drive regional growth and strengthen Acronis' MSP and partner ecosystem across ANZ

SYDNEY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global provider of an AI-native cyber platform for MSPs and IT departments, today announced the appointment of Tony Stratton as General Manager for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

In his role, Tony will lead Acronis' operations across the Australia and New Zealand regions, with a focus on driving regional growth, strengthening relationships with partners and clients, and supporting the continued development of Acronis' channel ecosystem.









“I'm excited to be joining Acronis and building on the significant opportunities across Australia and New Zealand,” said Tony Stratton, General Manager for ANZ at Acronis.“Having worked closely with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) throughout my career, I understand firsthand the importance of strong channel partnerships and the value they bring to driving mutual success. I look forward to working alongside my team and our partners to accelerate growth, strengthen cyber resilience and deliver meaningful outcomes for customers across the region.”

Tony brings more than 30 years of IT industry experience, including over two decades in senior leadership and sales director roles. He has extensive experience working with global cloud and cybersecurity providers and collaborating with managed service providers (MSPs) across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Throughout his career, Tony has worked closely with MSPs serving midsized and large enterprises across a broad range of industries, helping organisations strengthen business continuity, protect critical data, and accelerate digital transformation. He has also held leadership positions with several global cloud startups and has received multiple awards for exceeding growth targets across Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Tony is passionate about helping organisations improve operational efficiency, maintain data sovereignty, and enhance the end-user experience through innovative, channel-focused solutions. He is a strong advocate for the role channel partnerships play in delivering meaningful outcomes and long-term value for customers.

“I'm very pleased to welcome Tony to Acronis," said Pasha Ershow, Senior Vice President for APJ & Middle East at Acronis. "With AI-driven threats on the rise, MSPs in Australia and New Zealand need protection that's stronger but simpler to run. Our AI-native platform brings cybersecurity, data protection and IT management together, using AI agents with human oversight to automate everyday work. With more than 700 partners across ANZ and growing, Tony's experience and knowledge of the local channel will help us support them better and keep fast expansion in the region.”

For more information about Acronis, please visit:

About Acronis:

Acronis is a leader in AI-native cyber protection, unifying data protection, cybersecurity, IT operations and hybrid infrastructure to deliver business continuity, security and compliance with less cost and complexity. More than 21,000 service providers trust Acronis to protect over 750,000 businesses in 150 countries. Acronis is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. For more information, visit .

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