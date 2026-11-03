Solution Builders To Attend California Home Show In Santa Barbara November 78

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Santa Barbara homeowners can connect with Solution Builders and explore options for remodeling, home additions, ADUs, and new construction at the two-day event.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solution Builders will attend the California Home Show on November 7–8, 2026, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. The event brings together home improvement professionals and homeowners exploring ideas for remodeling, construction, and updates to their living spaces.Solution Builders' attendance reflects its focus on helping homeowners turn project ideas into practical plans. The company provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling, full-home renovations, home additions, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and new construction, along with project management to coordinate teams, timelines, and materials.For homeowners considering a renovation, identifying the right starting point can be one of the most challenging parts of the process. A kitchen may need more usable workspace, a bathroom may no longer meet a household's needs, or a growing family may require additional room. Exploring these priorities early can help homeowners define the scope of a project and make more informed decisions about what comes next.The California Home Show offers an opportunity to explore home improvement options and connect with professionals across remodeling, landscaping, and design. Solution Builders looks forward to participating in an event centered on helping local residents envision the possibilities for their properties.Whether planning an individual room renovation or a larger construction project, homeowners can learn more about Solution Builders' services and request an estimate through the company's website.The California Home Show will take place in the Exhibit Building at Earl Warren Showgrounds, located at 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105. Show hours are Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, November 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is free. Attendees can obtain free passes through the event website; admission at the door is $10.For information about Solution Builders, visit solutionbuild or call (805) 308-5105. For event details and free passes, visit cahomeshows-ew.

John Gallagher

Solution Builders

+1 805-308-5105

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Solution Builders to Attend California Home Show in Santa Barbara November 7–8 News Provided By BlockHub, LLC November 03, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management



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