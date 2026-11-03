Motorweek Announces Streaming Deal With DRIVEN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OWINGS MILLS, MD, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorWeek today announced that both new and classic episodes of TV's original and longest-running automotive magazine series are now available on the new DRIVEN automotive media platform.

Episodes of the series current season will be added weekly, while MotorWeek Retro launches initially on DRIVEN with the show's first five seasons, soon expanding with additional seasons in the coming months.

“MotorWeek is thrilled to be a part of DRIVEN's groundbreaking effort to stream the widest possible array of new automotive videos, plus interact with fans in real time and create a true global community of car enthusiasts,” says John Davis, MotorWeek series host and creator.

DRIVEN is a new cultural media platform for automotive enthusiasts, built by car people, for car people. Designed for every device with a screen, the DRIVEN app can be downloaded for free from Apple's App Store and the Google Play store. It's also available on web browsers at getdriven.co and virtually all connected TV platforms.

“MotorWeek has been a cornerstone of automotive culture for more than 45 years, and we're proud to welcome this iconic series to DRIVEN,” said Michael George, co-founder and CEO of DRIVEN.“We're excited to give fans a place to discover and revisit episodes, spark conversations around the cars and stories that have defined generations, and connect over a shared passion. We look forward to collaborating with John Davis and the MotorWeek team to bring that legacy to longtime fans and a new generation of enthusiasts.”

Winner of dozens of prestigious automotive journalism awards, MotorWeek is currently on 320 PBS stations with a broadcast and cable market coverage of 86% nationwide. Viewers can find the days and times their local public television station airs MotorWeek by going to the Watch MotorWeek page on motorweek.org. Spanish-language viewers can once again catch MotorWeek on V-me.

Produced by Maryland Public Television, MotorWeek is nationally sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper and TireRack.com.

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MotorWeek teams with DRIVEN

CONTACT: Tom Williams Maryland Public Television 410-205-3677...