Kadant Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Consolidated Statement of Income
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Revenue
|$
|313,160
|$
|271,567
|$
|907,540
|$
|766,044
|Costs and Operating Expenses:
|Cost of revenue
|173,071
|148,906
|503,743
|416,011
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|82,705
|75,839
|246,884
|221,001
|Research and development expenses
|3,831
|3,919
|12,371
|11,166
|Other costs
|-
|287
|-
|287
|259,607
|228,951
|762,998
|648,465
|Operating Income
|53,553
|42,616
|144,542
|117,579
|Interest Income
|548
|373
|1,394
|1,329
|Interest Expense
|(5,594
|)
|(3,089
|)
|(15,392
|)
|(10,249
|)
|Other Expense, Net
|(23
|)
|(19
|)
|(68
|)
|(52
|)
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
|48,484
|39,881
|130,476
|108,607
|Provision for Income Taxes
|12,799
|11,766
|36,123
|29,416
|Net Income
|35,685
|28,115
|94,353
|79,191
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|(613
|)
|(393
|)
|(1,304
|)
|(1,247
|)
|Net Income Attributable to Kadant
|$
|35,072
|$
|27,722
|$
|93,049
|$
|77,944
|Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:
|Basic
|$
|2.97
|$
|2.35
|$
|7.88
|$
|6.62
|Diluted
|$
|2.96
|$
|2.35
|$
|7.87
|$
|6.61
|Weighted Average Shares:
|Basic
|11,809
|11,777
|11,804
|11,771
|Diluted
|11,829
|11,802
|11,817
|11,790
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
| October 3,
2026
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| September 27,
2025
|Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported
|$
|35,072
|$
|2.96
|$
|27,722
|$
|2.35
|Adjustments, Net of Tax:
|Intangible Asset Amortization
|6,624
|0.56
|4,900
|0.42
|Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization
|965
|0.08
|459
|0.04
|Acquisition Costs
|413
|0.03
|2,172
|0.18
|Other Costs
|-
|-
|216
|0.02
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a,b)
|$
|43,074
|$
|3.64
|$
|35,469
|$
|3.01
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| October 3,
2026
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| September 27,
2025
|Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported
|$
|93,049
|$
|7.87
|$
|77,944
|$
|6.61
|Adjustments, Net of Tax:
|Intangible Asset Amortization
|19,392
|1.64
|14,420
|1.22
|Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization
|2,930
|0.25
|925
|0.08
|Acquisition Costs
|1,686
|0.14
|3,390
|0.29
|Other Costs
|-
|-
|216
|0.02
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a,b)
|$
|117,057
|$
|9.91
|$
|96,895
|$
|8.22
|Three Months Ended
| Increase (Decrease)
Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,c)
|Revenue by Segment
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Increase (Decrease)
|Flow Control
|$
|102,382
|$
|94,839
|$
|7,543
|$
|6,805
|Industrial Processing
|143,402
|106,393
|37,009
|6,334
|Material Handling
|67,376
|70,335
|(2,959
|)
|(3,090
|)
|$
|313,160
|$
|271,567
|$
|41,593
|$
|10,049
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue
|70
|%
|69
|%
|Nine Months Ended
| Increase Excluding
Acquisitions and FX (a,c)
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Increase
|Flow Control
|$
|301,300
|$
|283,227
|$
|18,073
|$
|10,146
|Industrial Processing
|410,240
|291,854
|118,386
|15,278
|Material Handling
|196,000
|190,963
|5,037
|2,705
|$
|907,540
|$
|766,044
|$
|141,496
|$
|28,129
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue
|71
|%
|72
|%
|Three Months Ended
| Increase Excluding
Acquisitions and FX (c)
|Bookings by Segment
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Increase
|Flow Control
|$
|100,855
|$
|93,844
|$
|7,011
|$
|6,293
|Industrial Processing
|123,038
|85,162
|37,876
|10,569
|Material Handling
|67,187
|59,349
|7,838
|7,998
|$
|291,080
|$
|238,355
|$
|52,725
|$
|24,860
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings
|72
|%
|74
|%
|Nine Months Ended
| Increase Excluding
Acquisitions and FX (c)
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|
Increase
|Flow Control
|$
|315,229
|$
|286,886
|$
|28,343
|$
|20,037
|Industrial Processing
|403,483
|282,902
|120,581
|20,521
|Material Handling
|205,248
|194,160
|11,088
|8,362
|$
|923,960
|$
|763,948
|$
|160,012
|$
|48,920
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings
|72
|%
|71
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Additional Segment Information
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Gross Margin:
|Flow Control
|53.0
|%
|51.9
|%
|52.7
|%
|53.0
|%
|Industrial Processing
|42.0
|%
|43.6
|%
|41.7
|%
|43.4
|%
|Material Handling
|37.9
|%
|38.5
|%
|37.7
|%
|38.3
|%
|Consolidated
|44.7
|%
|45.2
|%
|44.5
|%
|45.7
|%
|Operating Income:
|Flow Control
|$
|28,275
|$
|22,342
|$
|77,243
|$
|69,537
|Industrial Processing
|26,403
|18,828
|73,599
|51,146
|Material Handling
|10,983
|12,533
|29,302
|30,007
|Corporate
|(12,108
|)
|(11,087
|)
|(35,602
|)
|(33,111
|)
|$
|53,553
|$
|42,616
|$
|144,542
|$
|117,579
|Adjusted Operating Income (a,b,d):
|Flow Control
|$
|29,538
|$
|23,730
|$
|81,044
|$
|74,004
|Industrial Processing
|33,339
|24,417
|93,394
|62,555
|Material Handling
|13,669
|15,247
|37,365
|38,307
|Corporate
|(12,108
|)
|(11,087
|)
|(35,602
|)
|(33,111
|)
|$
|64,438
|$
|52,307
|$
|176,201
|$
|141,755
|Capital Expenditures:
|Flow Control (i)
|$
|1,943
|$
|1,213
|$
|9,992
|$
|4,102
|Industrial Processing
|1,542
|783
|4,771
|3,703
|Material Handling
|1,275
|1,198
|3,993
|3,190
|Corporate
|7
|-
|216
|3
|$
|4,767
|$
|3,194
|$
|18,972
|$
|10,998
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Cash Flow and Other Data
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Operating Cash Flow
|$
|62,901
|$
|47,252
|$
|138,327
|$
|110,569
|Capital Expenditures (i)
|(4,767
|)
|(3,194
|)
|(18,972
|)
|(10,998
|)
|Free Cash Flow (a)
|$
|58,134
|$
|44,058
|$
|119,355
|$
|99,571
|Depreciation and Amortization Expense
|$
|16,110
|$
|12,397
|$
|46,301
|$
|36,479
|Balance Sheet Data
| October 3,
2026
| January 3,
2026
|Assets
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
|$
|138,607
|$
|122,681
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|179,217
|158,567
|Inventories
|207,027
|206,854
|Contract Assets
|10,085
|6,599
|Property, Plant, and Equipment, Net
|224,791
|196,656
|Intangible Assets
|345,385
|350,376
|Goodwill
|658,096
|555,621
|Other Assets
|108,708
|114,824
|$
|1,871,916
|$
|1,712,178
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Accounts Payable
|$
|60,271
|$
|53,362
|Debt Obligations
|453,146
|372,720
|Other Borrowings
|2,060
|1,781
|Other Liabilities
|293,224
|293,248
|Total Liabilities
|808,701
|721,111
|Stockholders' Equity
|1,063,215
|991,067
|$
|1,871,916
|$
|1,712,178
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a)
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Consolidated
|Net Income Attributable to Kadant
|$
|35,072
|$
|27,722
|$
|93,049
|$
|77,944
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|613
|393
|1,304
|1,247
|Provision for Income Taxes
|12,799
|11,766
|36,123
|29,416
|Interest Expense, Net
|5,046
|2,716
|13,998
|8,920
|Other Expense, Net
|23
|19
|68
|52
|Operating Income
|53,553
|42,616
|144,542
|117,579
|Intangible Asset Amortization Expense
|8,843
|6,521
|25,854
|19,174
|Profit in Inventory Amortization Expense (e)
|1,252
|465
|3,862
|500
|Backlog Amortization Expense (f)
|-
|165
|-
|746
|Acquisition Costs
|453
|2,253
|1,731
|3,498
|Indemnification Asset Reversal (Provision) (g)
|337
|-
|212
|(29
|)
|Other Costs
|-
|287
|-
|287
|Adjusted Operating Income (a,b)
|64,438
|52,307
|176,201
|141,755
|Depreciation Expense
|7,267
|5,711
|20,447
|16,559
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|71,705
|$
|58,018
|$
|196,648
|$
|158,314
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,h)
|22.9
|%
|21.4
|%
|21.7
|%
|20.7
|%
|Flow Control
|Operating Income
|$
|28,275
|$
|22,342
|$
|77,243
|$
|69,537
|Intangible Asset Amortization Expense
|1,263
|1,239
|3,801
|3,679
|Profit in Inventory Amortization Expense (e)
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Backlog Amortization Expense (f)
|-
|147
|-
|610
|Acquisition Costs
|-
|2
|-
|41
|Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)
|-
|-
|-
|102
|Adjusted Operating Income (a,b)
|29,538
|23,730
|81,044
|74,004
|Depreciation Expense
|1,864
|1,935
|5,564
|5,588
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|31,402
|$
|25,665
|$
|86,608
|$
|79,592
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,h)
|30.7
|%
|27.1
|%
|28.7
|%
|28.1
|%
|Industrial Processing
|Operating Income
|$
|26,403
|$
|18,828
|$
|73,599
|$
|51,146
|Intangible Asset Amortization Expense
|4,894
|2,600
|13,990
|7,414
|Profit in Inventory Amortization Expense (e)
|1,252
|465
|3,862
|465
|Acquisition Costs
|453
|2,237
|1,731
|3,449
|Indemnification Asset Reversal (Provision) (g)
|337
|-
|212
|(206
|)
|Other Costs
|-
|287
|-
|287
|Adjusted Operating Income (a,b)
|33,339
|24,417
|93,394
|62,555
|Depreciation Expense
|4,160
|2,621
|11,169
|7,436
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|37,499
|$
|27,038
|$
|104,563
|$
|69,991
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,h)
|26.1
|%
|25.4
|%
|25.5
|%
|24.0
|%
|Material Handling
|Operating Income
|$
|10,983
|$
|12,533
|$
|29,302
|$
|30,007
|Intangible Asset Amortization Expense
|2,686
|2,682
|8,063
|8,081
|Backlog Amortization Expense (f)
|-
|18
|-
|136
|Acquisition Costs
|-
|14
|-
|8
|Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)
|-
|-
|-
|75
|Adjusted Operating Income (a,b)
|13,669
|15,247
|37,365
|38,307
|Depreciation Expense
|1,219
|1,142
|3,652
|3,499
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|14,888
|$
|16,389
|$
|41,017
|$
|41,806
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,h)
|22.1
|%
|23.3
|%
|20.9
|%
|21.9
|%
|Corporate
|Operating Loss
|$
|(12,108
|)
|$
|(11,087
|)
|$
|(35,602
|)
|$
|(33,111
|)
|Depreciation Expense
|24
|13
|62
|36
|EBITDA (a)
|$
|(12,084
|)
|$
|(11,074
|)
|$
|(35,540
|)
|$
|(33,075
|)
|(a)
|Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
|(b)
|Reflects new methodology, announced on February 19, 2026, to exclude intangible asset amortization expense.
|(c)
|Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
|(d)
|See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under“Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation.”
|(e)
|Represents amortization expense within cost of revenue associated with acquired profit in inventory.
|(f)
|Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
|(g)
|Represents the reversal of or provision for indemnification assets related to the release of or establishment of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.
|(h)
|Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.
|(i)
|Includes $5.8 million paid in the nine months ended October 3, 2026 for the purchase of a previously leased manufacturing facility.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The Company's products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 4,000 employees in 22 countries worldwide. For more information, visit kadant.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” in Kadant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2026 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybersecurity incidents; implementation of our internal growth strategy; competition; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases or shortages in raw materials; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; future restructurings; protection of intellectual property; changes to tax laws and regulations; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.
Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
...
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 978-776-2000
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment