One World Chain Launches EVM-Compatible Layer 1 Blockchain And Activates Native OWCT Asset

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Layer 1 blockchain is building an integrated environment for decentralised applications, cross-chain connectivity and on-chain participation, supported by its native digital asset, OWCT.

One World Chain today announced the commercial launch of its EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, activating its native utility asset, OWCT, and an integrated suite of developer ecosystem tools. Operating on a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus framework, the network provides high-throughput, post-quantum-resistant infrastructure that allows developers to deploy standard Solidity smart contracts, connect across multi-chain ecosystems, and access enterprise-grade decentralized applications without protocol-level friction.

Described by the project as“The People's Blockchain,” One World Chain is designed to provide an open, decentralised environment in which developers, businesses and users can interact with blockchain-based applications. Its infrastructure follows a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus model and is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling developers to work with familiar smart contract technology while building within the One World Chain ecosystem.

At the centre of this infrastructure is OWCT, which serves as the network's native utility token. The project identifies transaction fees, staking and governance-related participation among its core functions. Together, the network and its native asset form the foundation of an ecosystem intended to connect blockchain infrastructure with a broader range of decentralised services.

Building an Accessible Foundation for Blockchain Applications

The development of blockchain infrastructure has increasingly shifted towards improving the experience of everyday users and making decentralised technology more practical for developers and businesses. While early blockchain adoption was often driven by experimentation and digital asset transfers, the wider industry is now exploring applications across payments, decentralised finance, digital ownership and token-based services.

One World Chain is seeking to address this broader opportunity through an EVM-compatible architecture. Compatibility with the Ethereum development environment can reduce the technical barriers faced by developers already familiar with Solidity-based smart contracts and established blockchain tooling. It also creates opportunities for applications and services to be adapted for use within the network.

The project's approach places emphasis on accessibility, transaction efficiency and the availability of ecosystem tools through a connected infrastructure. Rather than positioning the blockchain solely as a platform for transferring digital assets, One World Chain presents its network as a foundation on which independent developers and service providers can create and operate decentralised applications.

This model is relevant to an industry in which the long-term value of blockchain networks increasingly depends on the activity and utility generated by applications built on top of them. Infrastructure must not only process transactions but also provide developers with the tools and environment needed to create services that users can understand and access.

OWCT: The Native Digital Asset Supporting Network Activity

OWCT is the native digital asset of One World Chain and plays a central role in the network's operating model. According to the project's published information, the token is used to pay transaction fees and supports staking and network participation.

The project lists a maximum supply of 21 million OWCT, with 18 decimal places. It describes the token supply as non-inflationary, with no additional native currency intended to be minted beyond the stated maximum supply. This fixed-supply design is a defining element of the project's published token framework.

Within the network, transaction fees provide the mechanism through which users pay for on-chain activity. Whether interacting with smart contracts, transferring assets or using decentralised applications, participants require the network's native asset to access blockchain functionality.

OWCT also has a role in the network's staking framework. Through staking and delegation mechanisms, eligible participants can support validators and take part in the network's consensus structure. The project's documentation describes validator participation as a way to contribute to transaction validation and network governance.

These functions connect the token to the operational activity of the blockchain rather than presenting it solely as a tradable digital asset. However, the value and utility of any native token ultimately depend on the actual adoption, participation and economic activity taking place across its network.

A Connected Ecosystem of Decentralised Tools

A blockchain's ecosystem is an important part of its ability to attract and retain users. One World Chain has introduced a range of applications and infrastructure tools intended to support different aspects of on-chain activity.

Among the services listed within its ecosystem are the OWCT Bridge, validator staking, token creation tools and a multisender application. These services address several practical requirements associated with participating in a blockchain environment.

The OWCT Bridge is designed to facilitate the movement of supported assets between One World Chain and external networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain and Base. Cross-chain connectivity is an important component of the wider decentralised finance landscape, where users and applications often operate across multiple blockchain environments. The availability of bridging infrastructure can help reduce fragmentation, although users should always assess supported networks, fees and bridge-related risks before transferring assets.

The ecosystem also includes tools intended to simplify token creation and distribution. Its token creator provides a route for users to create compatible tokens, while the multisender application is designed to facilitate the distribution of tokens to multiple wallet addresses. These types of tools can be useful for projects managing community distributions, rewards programmes and other on-chain activities.

Staking services form another part of the ecosystem. The validator staking infrastructure allows eligible participants to engage with the network's staking framework, while additional rewards-oriented services are listed among the available applications.

The project also identifies IceCreamSwap as part of its ecosystem, providing access to decentralised swapping functionality. In addition, BLAST Chain is presented as a zkEVM-compatible Layer 2 network built on One World Chain, extending the ecosystem's stated development beyond its core Layer 1 infrastructure.

The broader objective is to bring several blockchain functions into a connected environment, giving users and developers access to infrastructure and applications through a common ecosystem.

Delegated Proof of Stake and Network Participation

One World Chain uses a Delegated Proof of Stake consensus model. Under this approach, validators participate in maintaining the network by validating transactions and helping secure its state. Staking and delegation mechanisms allow eligible token holders to support validators without necessarily operating their own validator infrastructure.

This structure provides a framework for distributing certain network responsibilities among participants. Validators also have a role in protocol governance, including participation in decisions relating to network changes, as described in the project's documentation.

For blockchain networks, consensus design is closely connected to security, decentralisation and operational reliability. A sustainable validator environment requires technically capable participants, transparent operating processes and an appropriate distribution of network influence.

As One World Chain continues to develop, the scale and independence of validator participation, the quality of its infrastructure and the consistency of network operations will remain important measures of its progress. These factors are central to building confidence among developers, users and potential ecosystem partners.

The Importance of Real-World Utility and Developer Participation

The next stage of blockchain adoption is likely to be shaped by how effectively networks translate technical capabilities into useful applications. Lower transaction costs and familiar development environments can help create favourable conditions, but long-term ecosystem development also requires active builders, reliable infrastructure and applications that address genuine user needs.

For One World Chain, the opportunity lies in encouraging developers and businesses to explore its infrastructure while expanding the practical use cases available to network participants. Payment-related applications, decentralised financial services, token issuance, asset transfers and community-focused digital services are among the areas where blockchain infrastructure may support new models of participation.

The availability of EVM compatibility and a collection of supporting tools gives the project a foundation on which additional applications can be developed. Continued ecosystem growth, however, will depend on independent developer engagement, application quality, user adoption and the ability to maintain reliable network operations over time.

For OWCT, increased ecosystem activity could create more opportunities for its intended utility across transaction fees and network participation. As with any blockchain ecosystem, these outcomes are dependent on actual usage and should not be interpreted as guarantees of token demand or market performance.

Founder Emphasises Long-Term Ecosystem Development

Commenting on the project's direction, Abraham Inetianbor, Founder of One World Chain, said:“Blockchain technology has the potential to make digital services more accessible, but achieving that potential requires more than simply launching a network. It requires infrastructure that developers can work with, tools that users can access and an ecosystem that can grow through meaningful participation. Our focus with One World Chain is to continue developing that foundation and create an environment where builders, businesses and communities can explore practical applications of decentralised technology. OWCT is an important part of this framework, supporting the activity and participation that take place across the network.”

The project's continued development will be closely linked to its ability to translate this infrastructure into measurable ecosystem participation. Developer activity, application adoption, network reliability and transparent communication will all contribute to how the platform is evaluated by the wider blockchain community.

Looking Ahead

As the digital asset industry matures, blockchain networks are increasingly being assessed on the strength of their infrastructure, the usefulness of their applications and the communities they enable. For projects such as One World Chain, this creates both an opportunity and a responsibility: to demonstrate that the technology can support meaningful activity beyond speculation.

With its EVM-compatible Layer 1 network, DPoS consensus framework, native OWCT token and a growing collection of decentralised tools, One World Chain is working to establish an integrated environment for blockchain participation.

The project's longer-term progress will depend on continued technical development, ecosystem expansion, network participation and the adoption of applications that provide tangible utility. As these areas evolve, One World Chain will have the opportunity to demonstrate how its infrastructure and native digital asset can contribute to the broader development of decentralised technology.

About One World Chain

One World Chain is a decentralised, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that uses a Delegated Proof of Stake consensus model. Its native digital asset, OWCT, supports transaction fees and network participation. The ecosystem includes infrastructure and applications such as cross-chain bridging, validator staking, token creation, multisender tools and decentralised swapping services. The project aims to provide an accessible environment for developers, businesses and users exploring blockchain-based applications.

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Abraham Inetianbor

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