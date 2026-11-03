Concentrix Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chinnu S. Varghese to succeed Andre Valentine as CFO at end of Concentrix fiscal year

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, announced today that the company has selected Chinnu S. Varghese to become its Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2026. Varghese will succeed Andre Valentine, the company's current CFO, who will continue with the business through May 31, 2027 to ensure a smooth transition process before closing out a nearly 30-year career with Concentrix.

“With a proven track record in world-class finance organizations, Chinnu blends financial and operational rigor with a strong understanding of clients and how to navigate change. That experience positions us well to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value for shareholders,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix.“I want to thank Andre for building a strong finance organization that has supported our business through going public, several strategic acquisitions and growth into a market-leading position. His leadership and commitment to excellence over the years has created the right foundational springboard for our future. Andre is a respected leader and trusted mentor, and we appreciate his continued support to ensure a smooth transition.”

Commenting about joining Concentrix' leadership team, Varghese said,“I am excited to join Concentrix and partner with Chris and the leadership team to advance the company's strategic priorities at a time when technology-driven services are more critical to our clients than ever. I am eager to contribute to the next chapter of growth, as we scale our capabilities and continue to lead the industry.”

Varghese brings more than 20 years of global financial and operational leadership that complements Concentrix' growth strategies in AI and technology. She previously served as Senior Vice President and Group Controller at Marelli, a global automotive mobility technology supplier, with a broad scope across financial planning & analysis, operational controlling, mergers & acquisitions, capital allocation, liquidity and more for a $9 billion company. Varghese also served as Chief Financial Officer for Global Growth Markets at Cognizant, an AI builder and technology services provider, among other senior leadership roles. Earlier in her career, she held increasingly senior finance roles at Harman and KPMG LLP.

Varghese holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Business Administration for Accounting from Pace University. She is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world's best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2000+ of the world's most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle tested AI, we're the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

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