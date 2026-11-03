Sean Eric Steals Launches Stay Free 1776 Apparel Brand Inspired By Stay Free: American Voices Of Freedom

A lifestyle brand celebrating American freedom, individuality, and unity beyond political division.

From a Book Published Anonymously to a Clothing Brand: STAY FREE Founder Sean Eric Steals Calls for Common Ground Through Self-Expression

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As political disagreements increasingly shape conversations among friends, family, and neighbors, entrepreneur and author Sean Eric Steals is building a message around something Americans of differing viewpoints can recognize: the importance of freedom.His clothing brand, STAY FREE, grew out of his book, Stay Free: American Voices of Freedom, a project Steals chose to publish anonymously because of his concerns about the intensity of the political divide and the hostility that can surround public discussion of political ideas.For Steals, the decision to keep his name out of the initial publication became part of the larger story. In a country where he believes people can be judged or attacked for expressing their views, he wanted the words and the conversations they might inspire to stand on their own.Now that idea has moved beyond the printed page into a clothing line designed around a simple statement: STAY FREE.Republican or Democrat. Conservative or liberal. Red or blue. People may have fundamentally different ideas about government, rights, and how freedom should be protected. The STAY FREE message does not ask them to agree on every issue. It asks whether a shared appreciation for freedom can leave room for disagreement without personal hostility.From the Page to a Wearable MessageStay Free: American Voices of Freedom provided the foundation for the brand. The apparel extends that theme into everyday life, giving people a way to express what freedom means to them.For some, staying free means speaking their minds. For others, it means pursuing a dream, building a business, choosing their own path, or simply having the confidence to be themselves.The clothing line positions those two words as a conversation starter rather than a party slogan. Its message is intentionally broad: people can interpret and celebrate freedom through their own lived experiences.Why the Story Matters NowSteals' decision to publish anonymously reflects his personal experience of America's political climate and his belief that conversations have become unnecessarily adversarial. His response was to build a creative project that invites people to look for common ground without abandoning their differences.Political disagreements are real, and people do not need to minimize them to coexist. STAY FREE places individuality and the freedom to express a point of view at the center of its identity.The result is a brand connecting publishing, apparel, and cultural conversation. Instead of treating clothing as merely a product, STAY FREE invites consumers to consider what they want their clothing to say.The book and clothing line are featured through the brand's website, .Political campaigns come and go. Public debates continue. STAY FREE's guiding idea remains the same: people can disagree about politics while still recognizing the value of personal freedom and respectful expression.STAY FREE. Wear the message. Live the meaning.Explore the clothing collection and learn about Stay Free: American Voices of FreedomABOUT STAY FREEFounded by Sean Eric Steals, STAY FREE is a clothing brand inspired by Stay Free: American Voices of Freedom. The brand centers on freedom, individuality, and self-expression. Learn more at .

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Sean Eric Steals Launches Stay Free 1776 Apparel Brand Inspired by Stay Free: American Voices of Freedom News Provided By Ict November 03, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, U.S. Politics



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