Nigeria Must Prepare Its Youth To Earn From The Global AI Economy, Says Mohammed Umar Bolori

Mohammed Umar Bolori

Known as Kaka Bolori, the Nigerian businessman and political figure highlights AI certifications, international employment and foreign earnings opportunities.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nigerian businessman and political figure Mohammed Umar Bolori, popularly known as Kaka Bolori, has called for a national initiative to prepare young Nigerians for professional opportunities in the rapidly expanding global artificial-intelligence economy.

Bolori believes Nigeria can significantly broaden its employment strategy by developing a workforce capable of serving international companies remotely, earning foreign income and applying advanced technology skills to strengthen the domestic economy.

“For generations, we have approached employment by asking how many jobs our economy can create,” Bolori said.“We must now begin asking how many opportunities Nigerians can access in the global economy. Our young people should be equipped to compete for work across international markets while building their lives here at home.”

Opening the Global Technology Market to Nigerians

Bolori pointed to internationally recognized professional certification pathways offered by Microsoft, Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services as practical foundations for developing globally competitive technical talent.

These programmes provide structured training and assessed credentials in areas including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, AI application development, automation, data systems and machine learning.

Professional pathways such as Microsoft's Azure AI engineering certifications can help prepare individuals to develop, deploy, integrate and maintain AI-powered applications and services used by businesses worldwide.

“Today, a young Nigerian can pursue professional training in technologies used by some of the world's largest companies,” Bolori said.“We have an opportunity to develop Nigerians who can build AI solutions, manage cloud systems, automate business operations and provide technical services to customers across the world.”

He emphasized the importance of connecting training directly to recognized industry standards and the technical capabilities international employers seek.

Some structured certification pathways can be pursued within months, creating opportunities to accelerate workforce development through partnerships with technology providers, educational institutions and employers.

Turning Global Earnings Into Local Prosperity

Bolori believes the economic opportunity extends far beyond the individual technology professional.

Consider a workforce of 10,000 Nigerians earning an average of $20,000 annually through international employment and professional service contracts. Together, they would generate $200 million in annual gross earnings.

At 50,000 professionals, the same illustrative earning level would represent $1 billion annually.

These earnings could flow into Nigerian households, supporting education, housing, transportation, healthcare, small businesses and local investment.

“Imagine what happens when thousands of families begin receiving income from international markets,” Bolori said.“The benefits reach the market trader, the landlord, the transport operator, the school and the local entrepreneur. One person's global employment can support economic activity across an entire community.”

He added that the same professionals could help Nigerian businesses and public institutions improve productivity by developing AI-enabled systems for administration, healthcare, education, logistics, financial operations and public services.

Investing in People Alongside Infrastructure

Bolori urged policymakers to examine the affordability and potential economic returns of large-scale technical workforce development.

“We understand the importance of investing in roads, bridges and other physical infrastructure,” he said.“We should bring that same ambition to developing the earning capacity of our people. The resources required to train thousands of internationally competitive professionals may be modest compared with the cost of major infrastructure projects, yet the economic benefits can continue year after year.”

He proposed that federal and state governments work with established technology providers, qualified training partners and international employers to create professional training and certification programmes linked to global employment opportunities.

Such initiatives could combine technical instruction, certification examinations, practical project experience, employer partnerships and pathways into remote employment and professional service contracts.

Bolori believes the success of these investments should be measured through the professional capabilities developed, employment opportunities accessed and sustained income generated.

A New Vision for Nigeria's Workforce

For Bolori, Nigeria's opportunity is to develop a generation of internationally competitive professionals whose skills can serve both the global economy and the country's own development.

“Our greatest economic resource is the potential of our people,” he said.“We must give young Nigerians the opportunity to acquire world-class skills, earn from international markets and bring that prosperity home.”

He concluded:“Nigeria does not have to wait for every job to be created within its borders. We can prepare our people to participate in the global economy while using their knowledge, earnings and enterprise to build a stronger Nigeria.”

About Mohammed Umar Bolori

Mohammed Umar Bolori, popularly known as Kaka Bolori, is a Nigerian businessman and political figure from the industrious Bolori family of Maiduguri, Borno State. His public-policy interests include youth employment, enterprise development, economic opportunity and Nigeria's participation in the global economy.

Professional Affiliation and Corporate Contact

Mr. Mohammed Umar Bolori maintains a professional advisory affiliation with Chamco Digital LLC, supporting the company's Nigerian market development and strategic business expansion initiatives.

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Nigeria Must Prepare Its Youth to Earn From the Global AI Economy, Says Mohammed Umar Bolori News Provided By Chamco Digital LLC November 03, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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