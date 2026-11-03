Hiremobilenotary Now Serving Seven-Day Mortgage Loan Signings In Boston, Cambridge, Newton, Lowell And Andover

HireMobileNotary now serves mortgage loan signings seven days a week in Andover, Lowell, Boston, Cambridge and Newton: zone rates from $179 and $250, what a signing includes, what every rate includes, and the same schedule for I-9 verification.

An NNA certified loan signing agent presents a Massachusetts closing package at a Boston office conference table. The attorney conducts the closing; the signing agent verifies ID, witnesses signatures and notarizes the recordable documents.

A kitchen-table signing in Massachusetts: the traveling notary checks ID, completes the certificate and records the act in the journal. Mobile visits run Monday to Sunday, 8 AM to 6 PM, with evening and weekend bookings confirmed at booking.

NNA certified loan signing agent now available seven days a week in Andover, Boston, Lowell, Cambridge and Newton at published zone rates, same-day scanbacks.

- Hanson Webb, Founder, HireMobileNotary

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HireMobileNotary, the Andover mobile notary service founded by Massachusetts notary public Hanson Webb, today announced that it is now serving mortgage loan signings seven days a week across metro Boston, with Andover, Boston, Lowell, Cambridge, and Newton as the core service area. A National Notary Association (NNA) certified loan signing agent meets borrowers at the kitchen table, the attorney's office, or the lender's branch, weekends and evenings included, every visit is priced from a published zone table before booking, and every call or text to (978) 424-4629 gets a call back within the hour during business hours.

Massachusetts is an attorney-closing state, so a licensed attorney conducts every mortgage closing, and the signing agent works under that attorney's direction, verifying identity, witnessing signatures, and notarizing the recordable instruments. Remote online notarization was authorized by Chapter 2 of the Acts of 2023, but according to the company's tracking page, the Secretary of the Commonwealth has not yet published the training and notification form notaries need, and registries still expect wet-ink signatures on recorded documents.

"Nobody budgets for the afternoon a signing eats," said Webb, the notary on every appointment. "A closing attorney in Boston has a refinance package ready on Thursday, the borrowers in Newton cannot leave work before six, and the rate lock dies on Friday. The fee was never the cost. The cost is the deal that slips a week because nobody could sit at the same table, and a Saturday morning at the borrower's kitchen table fixes that."

Assignments from closing attorneys, title companies, and lenders are confirmed within one hour during business hours, and a same-day signing is confirmed when the call comes before 3 PM. The agent handles refinances, home equity lines, reverse mortgages, seller-side purchase packages, loan modifications, commercial packages, and 6D certificates. A session runs 45 to 90 minutes; each borrower shows a current, unexpired government photo ID matching the loan documents, and affidavits are signed in the agent's presence, because a pre-signed affidavit usually has to be redone. Scanbacks and shipping go out the same day, with tracking sent to the assigning office. A typical mobile signing runs $150 to $250, travel included.

Andover and Lowell sit in Zone 2 of the company's table, which starts at $179 and covers 53 nearby towns. Boston, Cambridge, and Newton sit in Zone 3, which starts at $250 and covers 120 towns, hospital and nursing home visits included. Zone 1, the home base around Tewksbury, starts at $125, and 177 cities and towns are zoned in all. The five cities span the Middlesex North, Middlesex South, Suffolk, and Essex North registry districts. Every rate includes travel, one notarial seal, and 15 minutes of service. Extra seals, signers, and time are quoted before dispatch; a same-day request with under four hours of notice adds $25, and evening and weekend visits carry a surcharge confirmed at booking. There are no fees added at the door.

"A signing done wrong does not fail at the table. It fails weeks later at the registry, after the buyers have moved in and the lender has sold the loan," Webb said. "Every signer shows a current ID, every act goes in the journal, and the certificate matches the act, because an acknowledgment and a jurat are not interchangeable. That is why the same offices call back."

The same seven-day schedule covers in-person I-9 verification for employers. The notary acts as the employer's authorized representative, meets the new hire at the workplace or at home, examines the original documents, and completes Section 2 with the employer's name and address. No seal goes on the form, because Form I-9 is not a notarization. Section 2 is due within three business days of the first day of paid work, and a scanned PDF can reach the human resources team the same day. Under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) penalty schedule in effect since January 2, 2025, a paperwork violation alone costs $288 to $2,861 per form.

Webb has been a commissioned Massachusetts notary public since 2007 and performs acknowledgments, jurats, signature witnessings, copy certifications, and oaths and affirmations in English, Arabic, or French without an interpreter. Bedside visits cover Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's, Beth Israel Deaconess, Tufts Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Lowell General, and Lahey in Burlington, plus nursing homes and hospice. The patient must be awake, able to show ID, and able to say what the document does, and the family arranges for the two witnesses, a proxy, or a will, because the notary provides none. Powers of attorney, trusts, deeds, homestead declarations, affidavits, and Criminal Offender Record Information (CORI) forms are the usual documents. The company is not a law firm and gives no legal advice.

Bookings are made online at hiremobilenotary or by calling or texting Webb at (978) 424-4629. The office line, (978) 851-0199, is answered Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM. Mobile visits run Monday to Sunday, 8 AM to 6 PM, by appointment, and the office at 1215 Main St, Suite 115, Tewksbury, MA 01876, takes in-office appointments Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, at $45 per notarial act.

"People call on a Saturday half expecting to be told no," Webb said. "For a couple at a kitchen table in Cambridge or a lender with a lock expiring on Monday, the agent who shows up this weekend is the cheapest hour of their week."

About HireMobileNotary

HireMobileNotary is a traveling notary and loan signing service in Andover, Massachusetts, operated by Neighborhood Parcel LLC and founded by Hanson Webb, a commissioned Massachusetts notary public since 2007 and NNA Certified Signing Agent, background screened, bonded and insured with a $50,000 bond and errors and omissions coverage, with more than 1,190 signings and a 4.9 Google rating. The company serves Greater Boston, the Merrimack Valley, MetroWest, the North Shore, and Central Massachusetts and shares its Tewksbury office with its sister service, Fingerprint Boston.

Hanson Webb

HireMobileNotary

+1 978-424-4629

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HireMobileNotary Now Serving Seven-Day Mortgage Loan Signings in Boston, Cambridge, Newton, Lowell and Andover News Provided By Neighborhood Parcel Business Center November 03, 2026, 21:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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