Proxim Signs RF Direct As Value-Added Distributor

New distribution partnership provides U.S. and Canadian partners with selecting Proxim products, ordering them correctly, and coordinating support

Proxim Wireless Corporation (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Proxim today announced that it has signed RF Direct as a Value-Added Distributor. Through this agreement resellers, integrators, and customers can buy Proxim's full product line through RF Direct in the United States and Canada.Wireless network deployments depend on more than selecting the right radio. Incorrect configurations, missing accessories, and ordering complications can lead to costly project delays. RF Direct's support-first approach helps partners address these challenges before orders are placed and provides ongoing assistance throughout deployment.RF Direct brings:.Complete system configuration: Configuration design, comprehensive bills of materials (BOMs), and pre-validated bundles, help ensure all components work together.Simplified ordering: Streamlined product selection, expedited order support, and timely availability and logistics updates help partners manage purchasing and delivery.Single point of contact: Dedicated support provides continuity from initial product selection through issue resolution, including return merchandise authorization (RMA) tracking.“Our partners want confidence they're ordering the right products for the job,” said Gerald Ishimaru, Director of Sales at Proxim.“RF Direct helps them design the configuration and build a complete BOM, then stays with them until the network is up and running.”“Our partners need more than a distributor with inventory. They need help winning business, protecting timelines, and delivering confidence,” said Tyler Booth at RF Direct.“Adding Proxim gives them outdoor wireless radios that customers trust, with built-in support.”Proxim products are available through RF Direct now. Partners can reach RF Direct at...ct or 620-466-9473.About Proxim WirelessProxim Wireless is a global leader in advanced wireless broadband and WiFi solutions that deliver high performance and high availability communications. Celebrating 40 years of pioneering wireless solutions, Proxim is recognized for unparalleled reliability, superior performance, and drive for innovation. Learn more at proxim.About RF DirectRF Direct is a Value-Added Distributor of wireless infrastructure products. Its support-first model gives partners product-selection help, simpler ordering, and one contact who owns each issue through resolution. Learn more at

Dael Bartlett

Proxim Wireless Corporation

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Proxim Signs RF Direct as Value-Added Distributor News Provided By Proxim Wireless Corporation November 03, 2026, 21:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry, Mining Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.