Switzenbaum & Associates Expands Differentiated Multifamily Model With Sycamore At Monroe

Sycamore at Monroe is a new $80 million development under construction in Monroe, N.C.

Sycamore at Monroe

Sycamore at Monroe

After a $96.3 million sale of Sycamore at Tyvola and a 12-month lease-up at Sycamore at Christenbury, the developer looks to Union County for its next chapter

- Sam Switzenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Switzenbaum & AssociatesMONROE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charlotte-area developer Switzenbaum & Associates is expanding its vision for a different kind of suburban multifamily living with a new $80 million development currently under construction in Monroe, N.C. Expected to open in Spring 2027, the project includes 275 apartments on a 23.4-acre site at the intersection of U.S. 74 Bypass and Morgan Mill Road.As the city's first midrise apartment building at four stories, Sycamore at Monroe brings the modern, upscale feel of urban Charlotte apartments to Union County, yet with spacious floor plans and plenty of green space. One-bedroom floor plans range from 792 to 898 square feet, and two-bedroom plans from 1,133 to 1,211 square feet. Rents are projected to start around $1,700 per month. Homes feature plank flooring and oversized windows for natural light, with double sinks in select units. Unlike most apartment communities in the Monroe/Matthews area, this property offers elevator-serviced buildings, controlled-access gated entry and a generous selection of rentable garages, each large enough to fit an SUV with room left over for storage.At the heart of the community, a 3-acre natural pond with a fountain is surrounded by walking paths and open green space, a quiet setting to unwind just steps from home. Residents will also have a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, a putting green and an expansive fitness center with a dedicated studio, all with room to spread out.A Different Approach to MultifamilySycamore communities combine the convenience and flexibility of renting with amenities more often found in private residential communities such as a gated entrance, large water features and abundant parking. The model starts with the resident experience, with expansive green space and amenities that support wellness, recreation and social connection such as pickleball. It's designed for renters who want the flexibility and maintenance-free living of an apartment without giving up comfort or security.“We believe there is an opportunity to rethink what the multifamily experience can be,” said Sam Switzenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Switzenbaum & Associates.“Our goal is to create communities where residents don't feel as though they're compromising their lifestyle by choosing to rent. We're intentional about creating places that truly feel like home.”Sycamore at Monroe is part of Switzenbaum's broader plan to grow the Sycamore brand in markets where it can offer an alternative to conventional apartment living. Construction is expected to begin on a Burlington, N.C., site in 2027, and other locations are being evaluated.Why MonroeSwitzenbaum & Associates chose Monroe and the broader Union County market for its continued growth and its proximity to the greater Charlotte region. The community sits along the U.S. 74 corridor, close to restaurants and shops in charming downtown Monroe, Atrium Health Union and Lake Twitty.“Sycamore at Monroe gives us an opportunity to bring our model to a growing market where we believe the fundamentals align extremely well with what we're building,” said Switzenbaum.“We're excited about Union County, but we're equally excited about what this project represents for the continued growth of Sycamore.”Sycamore at Monroe follows two other Sycamore communities: Sycamore at Tyvola, a 288-unit community in Charlotte that sold for $96.3 million in 2023 to Continental Realty Group, and Sycamore at Christenbury in Concord, N.C., which completed lease-up within 12 months.###About Switzenbaum & AssociatesSwitzenbaum & Associates is a fully integrated real estate investment, development and management company with an emphasis today on investing in and developing multifamily apartments. The company's process strives to establish each investment on a sound business foundation, but always with a creative market-driven approach that relies on four essential values: integrity, transparency, creativity and performance. For more information, please visit .

Nikki Wolfe

Yellow Duck Marketing

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Switzenbaum & Associates Expands Differentiated Multifamily Model With Sycamore at Monroe News Provided By Yellow Duck Marketing November 03, 2026, 21:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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