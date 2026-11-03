Photo By Reinhardt Kenneth

Photo By Reinhardt Kenneth

Single written and produced by D. Lawrence marks a career milestone for the singer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Courtney Elle has earned her first Billboard chart entry with“Freedom,” debuting at #40 on Billboard's Dance Chart and the track is currently headed to the top 25 on the Mediabase Chart.Written and produced by D. Lawrence (@ajaliveincrecords) and released through his label, Aja Live Inc,“Freedom” introduces Elle to the Billboard charts with a celebration of independence, connection and letting go of everyday pressures.The single brings together elements of pop, funk, disco and R&B, pairing Elle's expressive vocals with a dance-driven sound. Its message centers on finding joy in the moment and the freedom to find your truth, live it, and be yourself.The release also includes a remix by Dave Audé, extending the song's reach onto the dance floor. An accompanying music video brings its celebratory spirit to the screen. Audé famously holds the record for the most #1 tracks on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.The Billboard debut marks a new chapter for the Wilmington, Delaware, artist and her collaboration with Lawrence, whose work with Elle also includes the single“Juke.“Freedom” and its accompanying remixes are available on major streaming platformsListen:Radio contact:Valerie DeLongMoxy Entertainment...Management contact:D. LawrenceAja Live Inc...Media Contact:Jennifer LyneisUe3 Promotions...

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Freedom Official Music Video

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Courtney Elle Earns First Billboard Chart Entry With Her Song 'Freedom' News Provided By Ue3promotions November 03, 2026, 21:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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