C. D. Silva Releases 'The First Generation: Survival', A Dark Sci-Fi Horror Novel

The First Generation Survival - Book Cover

A new LitRPG-inspired survival novel blends apocalyptic horror, military action, and ordinary people fighting to survive a world overrun by monsters.

- C. D. SilvaCORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent author C. D. Silva announces the release of The First Generation: Survival, the first installment in a new science-fiction survival series blending LitRPG-inspired worldbuilding, apocalyptic horror, and military action.Set on Earth in 2026, the novel explores a chilling question: What would really happen if a mysterious System, similar to those found in role-playing games, suddenly appeared in our world?As monsters emerge and the familiar rules of civilization begin to collapse, humanity must confront threats it has never encountered before. But unlike traditional power fantasies, there are no instant superheroes or effortless victories. Ordinary people must struggle to understand their new reality while fighting to survive.“Nobody becomes a superhero on day one,” says Silva.“I wanted to explore what might really happen if something like a LitRPG System appeared in our world. People would be terrified. They would make mistakes. And surviving the first few days might be the greatest challenge of all.”A Different Approach to Apocalyptic FictionThe First Generation: Survival combines science fiction, psychological horror, military action, and survival adventure. The story follows a diverse cast of characters, including military personnel, civilians, a young survivor, and a dog, as they navigate a world transformed by forces beyond their understanding.Rather than focusing exclusively on gaining extraordinary powers, the novel examines the human consequences of a sudden global catastrophe: fear, uncertainty, difficult decisions, and the instinct to protect others.At its heart, the story explores humanity's resilience and determination to endure when everything familiar disappears.From Software Engineering to Science FictionBased in South Florida, C. D. Silva is an independent author and software engineer whose interest in technology, complex systems, and speculative storytelling helped shape the fictional universe of The First Generation.His technical background influences the series' exploration of how an unfamiliar System might interact with modern civilization, while his interest in human behavior drives its character-focused approach to survival.The publication represents the beginning of a larger creative project. Additional novels are in development, alongside a companion survival role-playing game set in the same fictional universe.The Beginning of a Larger UniverseThe First Generation is planned as an expanding science-fiction and horror series exploring the transformation of modern society and humanity's struggle to adapt.Future installments will introduce new locations, characters, and threats as the consequences of the System's arrival continue to unfold.AvailabilityThe First Generation: Survival is available in English through Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions, and through Kindle Unlimited.Amazon:Official Website:About the AuthorC. D. Silva is an independent author and software engineer based in South Florida. His fiction explores survival, human resilience, and the intersection of technology and the unknown.The First Generation: Survival is the opening novel in his developing science-fiction and horror series.Media ContactC. D. SilvaWebsite:Interviews, author photographs, cover artwork, and review-copy inquiries are available upon request.

C.D. Silva

The First Generation

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

C. D. Silva Releases 'The First Generation: Survival', a Dark Sci-Fi Horror Novel News Provided By Zyra Engineering November 03, 2026, 21:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.