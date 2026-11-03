High Court Orders Fresh Post-Mortem For Mansa Man In Alleged Murder

High Court Intervention in Mansa Death Case

Chandigarh [India], November 4 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed that the post-mortem of Daljit Singh, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village in Punjab's Mansa district, be conducted at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and that his cremation take place at the Sector 25 cremation ground. The directions were issued during the hearing of a petition filed by Singh's sister, Amarjit Kaur, who sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her brother's death, an independent post-mortem at PGI Chandigarh and protection for the family.

According to the petition, Daljit Singh was found unconscious near his residence on October 27 and subsequently died. His family alleged that he died due to a suspected drug overdose. The petition further alleged that when family members, villagers and panchayat representatives were taking his body to an ongoing anti-drug demonstration in Mansa, police intercepted them at Ramdittewala Chowk, resorted to a lathi-charge and forcibly took possession of the mortal remains. The petitioner also alleged that an initial post-mortem examination had been conducted without the family's knowledge or consent.

Legal Proceedings and Family Allegations

Following the hearing, the High Court directed that the post-mortem be conducted at PGI Chandigarh and that the last rites be performed at the Sector 25 cremation ground in Chandigarh. Earlier on October 29, Paramjit Kaur, wife of Daljit Singh demanded justice and the release of her detained family members and villagers, alleging that police seized her husband's body while they were taking it to Mansa for a protest.“When we brought the body, it was snatched away from us. We want justice. We want that our people who have been held (by police) should be released,” Paramjit Kaur told ANI.

Circumstances of Death

According to the family, Daljit Singh's body was found on a road in Mansa district. His family said he used drugs and that he died because of the drugs. They have also alleged that his body was thrown from a vehicle. The police, however, have classified the incident as murder and are searching for the perpetrators. Paramjit Kaur alleged that when the family was transporting Daljit Singh's body from Bhamme Kalan to Mansa for a protest, the police forcibly took possession of it. (ANI)

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