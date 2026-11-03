Accel Entertainment Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue Of $364 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Net Income increases 55% and Adjusted EBITDA increases 12% year-over-year CHICAGO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL), a leading locals-focused gaming operator partnering with small businesses, local communities, and state governments to provide entertaining, convenient, and safe gaming experiences nationwide, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter and Recent Highlights:

Revenue increased 10% to $364 million compared to Q3 '25



Ended Q3 '26 with 4,705 locations; an increase of 6% compared to Q3 '25

Ended Q3 '26 with 29,548 electronic gaming machines; an increase of 7% compared to Q3 '25

Net income of $21 million for Q3 '26; an increase of 55% compared to Q3 '25

Included in Net income is a $6 million gain on the change in the fair value of our contingent earnout shares, which is $3.6 million higher than the gain recognized in Q3 '25. Q3 '26 also includes a $0.6 million loss on the sale of fixed assets related to asset rationalization

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $57 million for Q3 '26 compared to Q3 '25

In Q3 '26, Operating cash flow was $79 million and Free cash flow was $62 million. We received the related refund in Q3 on the $18 million in federal tax credits that we purchased in Q2 '26 for $17 million.

Cash and cash equivalents of $294 million, Total debt of $566 million and Net debt of $272 million as of September 30, 2026

Repurchased approximately 624,000 shares of Accel Class A-1 common stock in Q3 '26 for $7.2 million Illinois revenue, excluding Fairmount Park, increased 7% year-over-year, driven by continued hold-per-day improvement and higher performing location mix Accel CEO Mark Phelan commented,“We delivered another period of double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter, marking another strong quarter with solid profitability. Third-quarter revenue increased 10% year-over-year a third-quarter record $364 million, while third-quarter net income rose 55% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA rose 12% to $57 million, a third quarter record. With the operating leverage inherent in our business model, Adjusted EBITDA again grew faster than revenue, reflecting the quality of our portfolio, disciplined capital deployment and strong execution across our markets. “Notably, Accel's core business continues to get stronger while our growth strategy becomes increasingly diversified. In Illinois, excluding Fairmount Park, revenue increased approximately 7% and hold-per-day increased approximately 9%, highlighting the benefits of our strategy to optimize the Illinois portfolio by pruning lower-performing locations and allocating resources toward our strongest opportunities. We also delivered strong third-quarter performances in Georgia, Nebraska and Louisiana, continued expansion in Nevada, and significant momentum at Fairmount Park, where gaming revenue increased approximately 84% year-over-year. “Accel generates meaningful cash flow and maintains a strong balance sheet, with low leverage and substantial liquidity, which provides us with significant flexibility to invest organically, pursue disciplined acquisitions and return capital to shareholders when we believe doing so represents an effective use of capital. We ended the quarter with $294 million of cash and cash equivalents and net debt of approximately $272 million. We also repurchased approximately 624,000 shares of our common stock for $7.2 million during the third quarter as we believe our shares represent an attractive investment opportunity given our strong and growing fundamentals. “Finally, we recently completed the build-out of our senior leadership team to execute against the growth opportunities that we see ahead of us, including Chicago, where the rollout has now begun with the receipt of our first licenses, and the continued development of Fairmount. We are very excited about Accel's future and remain focused on executing initiatives that we believe can enhance long-term shareholder value.” Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Data

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Total net revenues

$ 363,555 $ 329,693 $ 1,083,238 $ 989,514 Operating income

28,800 25,361 87,933 78,187 Income before income tax expense

25,815 17,797 64,233 49,755 Net income

20,604 13,305 47,774 35,180 Other Financial Data:

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

57,483 51,170 170,164 153,864 (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP metric.

Net Revenues

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net revenues by state:

Illinois $ 257,925 $ 239,041 $ 775,198 $ 717,954 Montana(1)(2) 41,051 40,471 122,380 121,715 Nevada 32,896 26,238 93,880 80,933 Nebraska 12,057 8,501 35,662 23,612 Louisiana 11,341 9,465 32,415 28,119 Georgia 7,247 5,092 20,526 14,231 Other 1,038 885 3,177 2,950 Total net revenues $ 363,555 $ 329,693 $ 1,083,238 $ 989,514 (1) Includes $40.1 million of net gaming revenues and $0.9 million of manufacturing revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2026. In comparison, includes $38.8 million of net gaming revenues and $1.7 million of manufacturing revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025. (2) Includes $119.6 million of net gaming revenues and $2.8 million of manufacturing revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. In comparison, includes $114.4 million of net gaming revenues and $7.3 million of manufacturing revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Gross Margin Percentage

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Gross margin percentage:

Illinois - our regulated split percentage 32.50 % 32.50 % 32.50 % 32.50 % Georgia - our regulated split percentage 43.50 % 43.50 % 43.50 % 43.50 % All other state splits, revenues and fees 28.10 % 27.86 % 27.66 % 27.46 % Total gross margin percentage(1) 31.38 % 31.32 % 31.26 % 31.22 % (1) Gross margin percentage represents the percentage of total net revenue remaining after subtracting the cost of revenue and cost of manufacturing goods sold and is not adjusted to exclude or modify amounts recognized under GAAP.

Key Business Metrics

Locations (1) As of September 30 , Increase / (Decrease) 2026 2025 Change Change (%) Illinois 2,685 2,728 (43 ) (1.6 )% Montana 631 625 6 1.0 % Nevada 553 370 183 49.5 % Nebraska 306 276 30 10.9 % Louisiana 108 96 12 12.5 % Georgia 422 356 66 18.5 % Total locations 4,705 4,451 254 5.7 %





Electronic gaming machines (1)

As of September 30 , Increase / (Decrease) 2026 2025 Change Change (%) Illinois

15,519 15,641 (122 ) (0.8 )% Montana

6,805 6,628 177 2.7 % Nevada

4,099 2,757 1,342 48.7 % Nebraska

1,115 991 124 12.5 % Louisiana

818 670 148 22.1 % Georgia

1,192 1,027 165 16.1 % Total electronic gaming machines

29,548 27,714 1,834 6.6 % (1) Based on a combination of third-party portal data and data from our internal systems. This metric is utilized by Accel to continually monitor growth from existing locations, organic openings, acquired locations, and competitor conversions.





Location hold-per-day (2) Three Months Ended

September 30, Increase / (Decrease) 2026

2025

Change ($) Change (%) Illinois $ 957 $ 876 $ 81 9.2 % Montana 633 621 12 1.9 % Nevada 613 734 (121 ) (16.5 )% Nebraska 405 307 98 31.9 % Louisiana 1,125 977 148 15.1 % Georgia 182 146 36 24.7 %





Location hold-per-day (2)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Increase / (Decrease) 2026

2025

Change ($) Change (%) Illinois

$ 968 $ 888 $ 80 9.0 % Montana

637 614 23 3.7 % Nevada

675 761 (86 ) (11.3 )% Nebraska

418 284 134 47.2 % Louisiana

1,110 988 122 12.3 % Georgia

176 148 28 18.9 % (2) Location hold-per-day is calculated by dividing net gaming revenue in the period by the average number of locations. We then divide the calculated amount by the number of operational days. We utilize this metric to compare market and location performance on a normalized basis. The percent change in location hold-per-day is the underlying metric used to determine the change in same-store sales.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Dat a

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Increase / (Decrease) (in thousands) 2026

2025

Change ($) Change (%) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 142,137 $ 119,795 $ 22,342 18.7 % Net cash used in investing activities (70,241 ) (80,697 ) 10,456 13.0 % Net cash used in financing activities (74,108 ) (30,168 ) (43,940 ) (145.7 )%

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share, Net debt, and Free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are key metrics that Accel's management uses to monitor ongoing core operations. Accel's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of Accel's underlying drivers of profitability and trends in Accel's business and facilitate company-to-company and period-to-period comparisons because they exclude the effects of certain non-cash items or nonrecurring items that are unrelated to core operating performance. Accel's management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are used by investors, analysts and other interested parties as measures of Accel's financial performance and to evaluate Accel's ability to fund capital expenditures, service debt obligations and meet working capital requirements. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP that are also presented in this press release. These measures are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures and there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. For example, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures the same way as Accel does.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus:



Interest expense, net

Income tax expense

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs

Stock-based compensation expense

(Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares

Loss on debt extinguishment

All other adjustments, which includes:



Other expenses, net which consists of i) non-cash expenses including the remeasurement of contingent consideration liabilities, ii) non-recurring lobbying and legal expenses related to distributed gaming expansion in current or prospective markets, iii) other non-recurring expenses, and beginning in 2026 iv) gain or loss on sale of fixed assets, which were previously presented in general and administrative expenses. Prior periods have not been recast to reflect this change.



Loss from unconsolidated affiliates



Emerging markets which reflects the results, on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, for non-core jurisdictions where our operations are developing





Markets are no longer considered emerging when we have installed or acquired at least 500 electronic gaming machines in the jurisdiction, or when 24 months have elapsed from the date we first install or acquire electronic gaming machines in the jurisdiction, whichever occurs first.





Prior to June 2025, Pennsylvania was considered an emerging market.





From June 2025 through June 2026, we had no emerging markets. As of July 2026, the City of Chicago and Wyoming are considered emerging markets.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus:



(Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares, and

All other adjustments, which includes:



All other adjustments for 2026 include one time expenses related to the our senior leadership transition; loss on the sales of assets, emerging market costs related to Chicago and Wyoming operations and cost related to incidents of theft, vandalism, and destruction of our electronic gaming machines. All other adjustments for 2025 include stock based compensation expense, loss from unconsolidated affiliates, and other expenses, net.

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA:



less Cash payments for interest, net

less Cash payments for income taxes, net

less Purchases of property and equipment

plus Proceeds from sales of property and equipment plus All other cash flows from operations (primarily working capital)

Free cash flow is also defined as Net cash provided by operating activities:



less Purchases of property and equipment plus Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

Net debt is defined as debt, net of current maturities:



plus Current maturities of debt less Cash and cash equivalents

Reconciliation of N et income to Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income

$ 20,604 $ 13,305 $ 47,774 $ 35,180 Adjustments:

Interest expense, net

8,729 8,622 25,872 26,078 Income tax expense

5,211 4,492 16,459 14,575 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

14,098 13,339 41,787 38,735 Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer

acquisition costs

6,974 6,389 20,587 19,001 Stock-based compensation expense

3,800 3,504 9,542 8,384 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout

shares

(5,756 ) (2,170 ) (2,214 ) 1,209 Loss on debt extinguishment

- 1,090 - 1,090 All other adjustments (1)

3,823 2,599 10,357 9,612 Adjusted EBITDA (2)

57,483 51,170 170,164 153,864 Cash payments for interest, net

(7,968 ) (8,300 ) (24,214 ) (24,310 ) Cash refunds (payments) for income taxes, net

19,999 (1 ) (9,072 ) (15,524 ) Purchases of property and equipment

(18,695 ) (21,017 ) (52,654 ) (73,814 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

1,259 283 2,335 1,460 All other cash flows from operations (primarily working

capital)

9,916 12,369 5,259 5,765 Free cash flow

$ 61,994 $ 34,504 $ 91,818 $ 47,441 (1) Other expense, net was $3.2 million and $9.7 million; loss contributed from unconsolidated affiliates was less than $0.1 million; emerging markets was $0.6 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively. Other expense, net was $2.6 million and $9.5 million; loss contributed from unconsolidated affiliates and emerging markets was less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

(2) Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA is $226.4 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026.



Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 79,430 $ 55,238 $ 142,137 $ 119,795 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (18,695 ) (21,017 ) (52,654 ) (73,814 ) Plus: Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 1,259 283 2,335 1,460 Free cash flow $ 61,994 $ 34,504 $ 91,818 $ 47,441 Free cash flow conversion rate (Free cash flow / Adjusted

EBITDA) 107.8 % 67.4 % 54.0 % 30.8 %

Reconciliation of N et Income to Adjusted net income and

Net income per share to Adjusted net income per share

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income attributable to Accel Entertainment, Inc.

$ 20,574 $ 13,364 $ 47,740 $ 35,318 Pretax adjustments: (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout

shares (5,756 ) (2,170 ) (2,214 ) 1,209 All other adjustments (1)(2) 2,842 6,103 6,399 17,929 Total adjustments (2,914 ) 3,933 4,185 19,138 Income tax (benefit) expense on adjustments (588 ) 993 1,072 5,606 Adjusted net income

$ 18,248 $ 16,304 $ 50,853 $ 48,850 Earnings per common share, diluted

$ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.57 $ 0.41 Total adjustments per share (0.03 ) 0.05 0.05 0.22 Income tax (benefit) expense on adjustments (0.01 ) 0.01 0.01 0.06 Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted

$ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

83,400 86,087 83,635 86,563 (1) All other adjustments for 2026 include one time expenses related to the our senior leadership transition; loss on the sales of assets, emerging market costs related to the City of Chicago and Wyoming operations, and cost related to incidents of theft, vandalism, and destruction of our electronic gaming machines. (2) All other adjustments for 2025 include stock based compensation expense, loss from unconsolidated affiliates, and other expenses, net.

Reconciliation of Debt, net of current maturities to Net debt

As of September 30, (in thousands) 2026

2025

Debt, net of current maturities $ 536,094 $ 565,075 Plus: Current maturities of debt 30,000 30,333 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (294,354 ) (290,235 ) Net debt $ 271,740 $ 305,173

Conference Call

Accel will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM CT today to review the results. To access the call, please use the following link: Accel Entertainment Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at: Accel Entertainment Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast, or via the Investor Relations page of the Accel Entertainment website at ir.accelentertainment.com. A replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the event or at Accel Entertainment Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast.

About Accel

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is a growing provider of locals-focused gaming and one of the largest terminal operators in the United States, supporting nearly 30,000 electronic gaming machines in over 4,700 third-party local and regional establishments and 20 self-operated gaming locations across ten states. Through exclusive long-term contracts, Accel serves licensed non-casino locations, including bars, restaurants, convenience stores, truck stops, gaming cafes, and fraternal and veteran establishments.

Accel provides its local partners with a turnkey, full-service, capital-efficient gaming solution that encompasses manufacturing, content, payments, loyalty, 24/7 customer service, data analysis and reporting, and cash logistics. The Company's racino, Fairmount Park - Casino & Racing, features live racing, electronic gaming machines, live table games, food and beverage amenities, and pari-mutuel betting.

Contact:

Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja

JCIR

212-835-8500

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding our ability to invest organically and pursue disciplined acquisitions, estimates of number of electronic gaming machines, locations, revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA, the opportunities in distributed gaming and local entertainment within the broader gaming market, including in the city of Chicago, our ability to expand operations in developing markets, our ability to roll out new technology to enhance player convenience and operational efficiency over time, and our expansion into casino operations and horse racing, including at Fairmount. The words“predict,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“would,”“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions and involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: Accel's ability to operate in existing markets and to expand into new jurisdictions; Accel's ability to introduce new and appealing products and services amid uncertain market demand and regulatory outcomes; Accel's ability to maintain or improve its competitive advantages in a highly competitive industry; Accel's dependence on a concentrated network of key manufacturers, developers and third-party providers for electronic gaming machines, amusement machines, and related software, content and technologies; Accel's heavy dependency on its ability to win, maintain and renew contracts with location partners; Accel's expansion into casino operations and horse racing; decreased discretionary consumer spending due to broader macroeconomic and socio-political conditions; geographical concentration of Accel's business, which heightens exposure to local or regional conditions; strict government regulations that are constantly evolving and may be amended, repealed, or subject to new interpretations, which may limit existing operations, have an adverse impact on Accel's ability to grow or may expose Accel to fines or other penalties; Accel's dependence on the security, integrity and regulatory compliance of products, services and systems offered, which, if breached or disrupted, could expose Accel to liability, including the physical security of our gaming terminals and cash at third-party locations; Accel's dependence on the protection of trademarks and other intellectual property; opponents' efforts to curtail the expansion of legalized gaming; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including those described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Form 10-K").

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, publicly update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Industry and Market Data

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this press release concerning our industry and the markets in which we operate, including our general expectations and market position, market opportunity, and market size, is based on information from various sources, on assumptions that we have made that are based on those data and other similar sources, and on our knowledge of the markets for our services. This information includes a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described in the Form 10-K, as well as Accel's other filings with the SEC. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by third-parties and by us.

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net revenues: Net gaming $ 343,393 $ 308,481 $ 1,022,193 $ 924,351 Amusement 4,992 4,977 16,067 16,402 Manufacturing 948 1,678 2,756 7,299 ATM fees and other 14,222 14,557 42,222 41,462 Total net revenues 363,555 329,693 1,083,238 989,514 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization expense shown below) 248,985 225,511 743,221 676,741 Cost of manufacturing goods sold (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization expense shown below) 499 916 1,403 3,878 General and administrative 60,954 55,600 178,558 163,482 Depreciation and amortization of property and

equipment 14,098 13,339 41,787 38,735 Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer

acquisition costs 6,974 6,389 20,587 19,001 Other expenses, net 3,245 2,577 9,749 9,490 Total operating expenses 334,755 304,332 995,305 911,327 Operating income 28,800 25,361 87,933 78,187 Interest expense, net 8,729 8,622 25,872 26,078 Loss from unconsolidated affiliates 12 22 42 55 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout

shares (5,756 ) (2,170 ) (2,214 ) 1,209 Loss on debt extinguishment - 1,090 - 1,090 Income before income tax expense 25,815 17,797 64,233 49,755 Income tax expense 5,211 4,492 16,459 14,575 Net income $ 20,604 $ 13,305 $ 47,774 $ 35,180 Less: Net income (loss) attributed to redeemable

noncontrolling interests 30 (59 ) 34 (138 ) Net income attributable to Accel Entertainment, Inc. $ 20,574 $ 13,364 $ 47,740 $ 35,318 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.58 $ 0.41 Diluted 0.25 0.16 0.57 0.41 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 81,944 84,719 82,180 85,289 Diluted 83,400 86,087 83,635 86,563

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except par value and share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2026

2025

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 294,354 $ 296,566 Accounts receivable, net 13,557 14,198 Prepaid expenses 8,499 7,102 Inventories 10,248 8,231 Income taxes receivable 3,507 9,121 Interest rate hedging instruments - 430 Other current assets 7,549 7,386 Total current assets 337,714 343,034 Property and equipment, net 363,324 350,304 Route and customer acquisition costs, net 32,227 31,147 Location contracts acquired, net 183,061 186,406 Goodwill 114,737 114,426 Other intangible assets, net 59,274 61,034 Interest rate hedging instruments, net of current 11,921 - Other assets 21,612 17,042 Total assets $ 1,123,870 $ 1,103,393 Liabilities, Temporary equity, and Stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt $ 30,000 $ 37,583 Current portion of route and customer acquisition costs payable 3,104 2,473 Accrued location gaming expense 5,570 5,516 Accrued state gaming expense 34,697 21,065 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 51,334 51,028 Accrued compensation and related expenses 15,243 9,946 Current portion of consideration payable 8,652 3,881 Total current liabilities 148,600 131,492 Debt, net of current maturities 536,094 569,837 Route and customer acquisition costs payable, less current portion 10,697 10,232 Consideration payable, less current portion 11,525 15,790 Contingent earnout share liability 31,463 33,676 Other long-term liabilities 13,046 9,373 Deferred income tax liability, net 63,277 59,230 Total liabilities 814,702 829,630 Temporary equity - Redeemable noncontrolling interest 4,114 4,080 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Class A-1 Common Stock, par value $0.0001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 97,001,737 shares issued and

80,853,316 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026; 96,250,980 shares issued and 82,287,349 shares

outstanding at December 31, 2025 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 233,387 229,028 Treasury stock, at cost (170,874 ) (145,747 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,587 188 Accumulated earnings 233,946 186,206 Total stockholders' equity 305,054 269,683 Total liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity $ 1,123,870 $ 1,103,393