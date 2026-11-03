Accel Entertainment Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue Of $364 Million
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| (in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| Total net revenues
|$
|363,555
|$
|329,693
|$
|1,083,238
|$
|989,514
| Operating income
|28,800
|25,361
|87,933
|78,187
| Income before income tax expense
|25,815
|17,797
|64,233
|49,755
| Net income
|20,604
|13,305
|47,774
|35,180
| Other Financial Data:
| Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|57,483
|51,170
|170,164
|153,864
|(1)
|Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP metric.
Net Revenues
| (in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| Net revenues by state:
|Illinois
|$
|257,925
|$
|239,041
|$
|775,198
|$
|717,954
|Montana(1)(2)
|41,051
|40,471
|122,380
|121,715
|Nevada
|32,896
|26,238
|93,880
|80,933
|Nebraska
|12,057
|8,501
|35,662
|23,612
|Louisiana
|11,341
|9,465
|32,415
|28,119
|Georgia
|7,247
|5,092
|20,526
|14,231
|Other
|1,038
|885
|3,177
|2,950
|Total net revenues
|$
|363,555
|$
|329,693
|$
|1,083,238
|$
|989,514
|(1)
|Includes $40.1 million of net gaming revenues and $0.9 million of manufacturing revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2026. In comparison, includes $38.8 million of net gaming revenues and $1.7 million of manufacturing revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
|(2)
|Includes $119.6 million of net gaming revenues and $2.8 million of manufacturing revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. In comparison, includes $114.4 million of net gaming revenues and $7.3 million of manufacturing revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Gross Margin Percentage
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| Gross margin percentage:
|Illinois - our regulated split percentage
|32.50
|%
|32.50
|%
|32.50
|%
|32.50
|%
|Georgia - our regulated split percentage
|43.50
|%
|43.50
|%
|43.50
|%
|43.50
|%
|All other state splits, revenues and fees
|28.10
|%
|27.86
|%
|27.66
|%
|27.46
|%
|Total gross margin percentage(1)
|31.38
|%
|31.32
|%
|31.26
|%
|31.22
|%
|(1)
|Gross margin percentage represents the percentage of total net revenue remaining after subtracting the cost of revenue and cost of manufacturing goods sold and is not adjusted to exclude or modify amounts recognized under GAAP.
Key Business Metrics
|Locations (1)
|As of September 30 ,
|Increase / (Decrease)
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change (%)
|Illinois
|2,685
|2,728
|(43
|)
|(1.6
|)%
|Montana
|631
|625
|6
|1.0
|%
|Nevada
|553
|370
|183
|49.5
|%
|Nebraska
|306
|276
|30
|10.9
|%
|Louisiana
|108
|96
|12
|12.5
|%
|Georgia
|422
|356
|66
|18.5
|%
|Total locations
|4,705
|4,451
|254
|5.7
|%
| Electronic gaming machines (1)
|As of September 30 ,
|Increase / (Decrease)
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change (%)
| Illinois
|15,519
|15,641
|(122
|)
|(0.8
|)%
| Montana
|6,805
|6,628
|177
|2.7
|%
| Nevada
|4,099
|2,757
|1,342
|48.7
|%
| Nebraska
|1,115
|991
|124
|12.5
|%
| Louisiana
|818
|670
|148
|22.1
|%
| Georgia
|1,192
|1,027
|165
|16.1
|%
| Total electronic gaming machines
|29,548
|27,714
|1,834
|6.6
|%
|(1)
|Based on a combination of third-party portal data and data from our internal systems. This metric is utilized by Accel to continually monitor growth from existing locations, organic openings, acquired locations, and competitor conversions.
|Location hold-per-day (2)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Increase / (Decrease)
| 2026
| 2025
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Illinois
|$
|957
|$
|876
|$
|81
|9.2
|%
|Montana
|633
|621
|12
|1.9
|%
|Nevada
|613
|734
|(121
|)
|(16.5
|)%
|Nebraska
|405
|307
|98
|31.9
|%
|Louisiana
|1,125
|977
|148
|15.1
|%
|Georgia
|182
|146
|36
|24.7
|%
| Location hold-per-day (2)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Increase / (Decrease)
| 2026
| 2025
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
| Illinois
|$
|968
|$
|888
|$
|80
|9.0
|%
| Montana
|637
|614
|23
|3.7
|%
| Nevada
|675
|761
|(86
|)
|(11.3
|)%
| Nebraska
|418
|284
|134
|47.2
|%
| Louisiana
|1,110
|988
|122
|12.3
|%
| Georgia
|176
|148
|28
|18.9
|%
|(2)
|Location hold-per-day is calculated by dividing net gaming revenue in the period by the average number of locations. We then divide the calculated amount by the number of operational days. We utilize this metric to compare market and location performance on a normalized basis. The percent change in location hold-per-day is the underlying metric used to determine the change in same-store sales.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Dat a
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Increase / (Decrease)
|(in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|142,137
|$
|119,795
|$
|22,342
|18.7
|%
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(70,241
|)
|(80,697
|)
|10,456
|13.0
|%
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(74,108
|)
|(30,168
|)
|(43,940
|)
|(145.7
|)%
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share, Net debt, and Free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are key metrics that Accel's management uses to monitor ongoing core operations. Accel's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of Accel's underlying drivers of profitability and trends in Accel's business and facilitate company-to-company and period-to-period comparisons because they exclude the effects of certain non-cash items or nonrecurring items that are unrelated to core operating performance. Accel's management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are used by investors, analysts and other interested parties as measures of Accel's financial performance and to evaluate Accel's ability to fund capital expenditures, service debt obligations and meet working capital requirements. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP that are also presented in this press release. These measures are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures and there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. For example, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures the same way as Accel does.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus:
- Interest expense, net Income tax expense Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs Stock-based compensation expense (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares Loss on debt extinguishment All other adjustments, which includes:
- Other expenses, net which consists of i) non-cash expenses including the remeasurement of contingent consideration liabilities, ii) non-recurring lobbying and legal expenses related to distributed gaming expansion in current or prospective markets, iii) other non-recurring expenses, and beginning in 2026 iv) gain or loss on sale of fixed assets, which were previously presented in general and administrative expenses. Prior periods have not been recast to reflect this change. Loss from unconsolidated affiliates Emerging markets which reflects the results, on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, for non-core jurisdictions where our operations are developing
- Markets are no longer considered emerging when we have installed or acquired at least 500 electronic gaming machines in the jurisdiction, or when 24 months have elapsed from the date we first install or acquire electronic gaming machines in the jurisdiction, whichever occurs first. Prior to June 2025, Pennsylvania was considered an emerging market. From June 2025 through June 2026, we had no emerging markets. As of July 2026, the City of Chicago and Wyoming are considered emerging markets.
Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus:
- (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares, and All other adjustments, which includes:
- All other adjustments for 2026 include one time expenses related to the our senior leadership transition; loss on the sales of assets, emerging market costs related to Chicago and Wyoming operations and cost related to incidents of theft, vandalism, and destruction of our electronic gaming machines. All other adjustments for 2025 include stock based compensation expense, loss from unconsolidated affiliates, and other expenses, net.
Adjusted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA:
- less Cash payments for interest, net less Cash payments for income taxes, net less Purchases of property and equipment plus Proceeds from sales of property and equipment plus All other cash flows from operations (primarily working capital)
Free cash flow is also defined as Net cash provided by operating activities:
- less Purchases of property and equipment plus Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
Net debt is defined as debt, net of current maturities:
- plus Current maturities of debt less Cash and cash equivalents
Reconciliation of N et income to Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| (in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| Net income
|$
|20,604
|$
|13,305
|$
|47,774
|$
|35,180
| Adjustments:
| Interest expense, net
|8,729
|8,622
|25,872
|26,078
| Income tax expense
|5,211
|4,492
|16,459
|14,575
| Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|14,098
|13,339
|41,787
|38,735
| Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer
acquisition costs
|6,974
|6,389
|20,587
|19,001
| Stock-based compensation expense
|3,800
|3,504
|9,542
|8,384
| (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout
shares
|(5,756
|)
|(2,170
|)
|(2,214
|)
|1,209
| Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|1,090
|-
|1,090
| All other adjustments (1)
|3,823
|2,599
|10,357
|9,612
| Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|57,483
|51,170
|170,164
|153,864
| Cash payments for interest, net
|(7,968
|)
|(8,300
|)
|(24,214
|)
|(24,310
|)
| Cash refunds (payments) for income taxes, net
|19,999
|(1
|)
|(9,072
|)
|(15,524
|)
| Purchases of property and equipment
|(18,695
|)
|(21,017
|)
|(52,654
|)
|(73,814
|)
| Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|1,259
|283
|2,335
|1,460
| All other cash flows from operations (primarily working
capital)
|9,916
|12,369
|5,259
|5,765
| Free cash flow
|$
|61,994
|$
|34,504
|$
|91,818
|$
|47,441
|(1)
| Other expense, net was $3.2 million and $9.7 million; loss contributed from unconsolidated affiliates was less than $0.1 million; emerging markets was $0.6 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively. Other expense, net was $2.6 million and $9.5 million; loss contributed from unconsolidated affiliates and emerging markets was less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.
|(2)
| Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA is $226.4 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026.
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands, except percentages)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|79,430
|$
|55,238
|$
|142,137
|$
|119,795
|Less: Purchases of property and equipment
|(18,695
|)
|(21,017
|)
|(52,654
|)
|(73,814
|)
|Plus: Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
|1,259
|283
|2,335
|1,460
|Free cash flow
|$
|61,994
|$
|34,504
|$
|91,818
|$
|47,441
| Free cash flow conversion rate (Free cash flow / Adjusted
EBITDA)
|107.8
|%
|67.4
|%
|54.0
|%
|30.8
|%
Reconciliation of N et Income to Adjusted net income and
Net income per share to Adjusted net income per share
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| (in thousands, except per share amounts)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| Net income attributable to Accel Entertainment, Inc.
|$
|20,574
|$
|13,364
|$
|47,740
|$
|35,318
|Pretax adjustments:
| (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout
shares
|(5,756
|)
|(2,170
|)
|(2,214
|)
|1,209
|All other adjustments (1)(2)
|2,842
|6,103
|6,399
|17,929
|Total adjustments
|(2,914
|)
|3,933
|4,185
|19,138
|Income tax (benefit) expense on adjustments
|(588
|)
|993
|1,072
|5,606
| Adjusted net income
|$
|18,248
|$
|16,304
|$
|50,853
|$
|48,850
| Earnings per common share, diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.41
|Total adjustments per share
|(0.03
|)
|0.05
|0.05
|0.22
|Income tax (benefit) expense on adjustments
|(0.01
|)
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
| Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.56
| Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|83,400
|86,087
|83,635
|86,563
|(1)
|All other adjustments for 2026 include one time expenses related to the our senior leadership transition; loss on the sales of assets, emerging market costs related to the City of Chicago and Wyoming operations, and cost related to incidents of theft, vandalism, and destruction of our electronic gaming machines.
|(2)
|All other adjustments for 2025 include stock based compensation expense, loss from unconsolidated affiliates, and other expenses, net.
Reconciliation of Debt, net of current maturities to Net debt
|As of September 30,
|(in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
|Debt, net of current maturities
|$
|536,094
|$
|565,075
|Plus: Current maturities of debt
|30,000
|30,333
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(294,354
|)
|(290,235
|)
|Net debt
|$
|271,740
|$
|305,173
Conference Call
Accel will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM CT today to review the results. To access the call, please use the following link: Accel Entertainment Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at: Accel Entertainment Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast, or via the Investor Relations page of the Accel Entertainment website at ir.accelentertainment.com. A replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the event or at Accel Entertainment Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast.
About Accel
Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is a growing provider of locals-focused gaming and one of the largest terminal operators in the United States, supporting nearly 30,000 electronic gaming machines in over 4,700 third-party local and regional establishments and 20 self-operated gaming locations across ten states. Through exclusive long-term contracts, Accel serves licensed non-casino locations, including bars, restaurants, convenience stores, truck stops, gaming cafes, and fraternal and veteran establishments.
Accel provides its local partners with a turnkey, full-service, capital-efficient gaming solution that encompasses manufacturing, content, payments, loyalty, 24/7 customer service, data analysis and reporting, and cash logistics. The Company's racino, Fairmount Park - Casino & Racing, features live racing, electronic gaming machines, live table games, food and beverage amenities, and pari-mutuel betting.
Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja
JCIR
212-835-8500
...
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding our ability to invest organically and pursue disciplined acquisitions, estimates of number of electronic gaming machines, locations, revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA, the opportunities in distributed gaming and local entertainment within the broader gaming market, including in the city of Chicago, our ability to expand operations in developing markets, our ability to roll out new technology to enhance player convenience and operational efficiency over time, and our expansion into casino operations and horse racing, including at Fairmount. The words“predict,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“would,”“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions and involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: Accel's ability to operate in existing markets and to expand into new jurisdictions; Accel's ability to introduce new and appealing products and services amid uncertain market demand and regulatory outcomes; Accel's ability to maintain or improve its competitive advantages in a highly competitive industry; Accel's dependence on a concentrated network of key manufacturers, developers and third-party providers for electronic gaming machines, amusement machines, and related software, content and technologies; Accel's heavy dependency on its ability to win, maintain and renew contracts with location partners; Accel's expansion into casino operations and horse racing; decreased discretionary consumer spending due to broader macroeconomic and socio-political conditions; geographical concentration of Accel's business, which heightens exposure to local or regional conditions; strict government regulations that are constantly evolving and may be amended, repealed, or subject to new interpretations, which may limit existing operations, have an adverse impact on Accel's ability to grow or may expose Accel to fines or other penalties; Accel's dependence on the security, integrity and regulatory compliance of products, services and systems offered, which, if breached or disrupted, could expose Accel to liability, including the physical security of our gaming terminals and cash at third-party locations; Accel's dependence on the protection of trademarks and other intellectual property; opponents' efforts to curtail the expansion of legalized gaming; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including those described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Form 10-K").
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, publicly update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Industry and Market Data
Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this press release concerning our industry and the markets in which we operate, including our general expectations and market position, market opportunity, and market size, is based on information from various sources, on assumptions that we have made that are based on those data and other similar sources, and on our knowledge of the markets for our services. This information includes a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described in the Form 10-K, as well as Accel's other filings with the SEC. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by third-parties and by us.
| ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net revenues:
|Net gaming
|$
|343,393
|$
|308,481
|$
|1,022,193
|$
|924,351
|Amusement
|4,992
|4,977
|16,067
|16,402
|Manufacturing
|948
|1,678
|2,756
|7,299
|ATM fees and other
|14,222
|14,557
|42,222
|41,462
|Total net revenues
|363,555
|329,693
|1,083,238
|989,514
|Operating expenses:
| Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and
amortization expense shown below)
|248,985
|225,511
|743,221
|676,741
| Cost of manufacturing goods sold (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization expense shown below)
|499
|916
|1,403
|3,878
|General and administrative
|60,954
|55,600
|178,558
|163,482
| Depreciation and amortization of property and
equipment
|14,098
|13,339
|41,787
|38,735
| Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer
acquisition costs
|6,974
|6,389
|20,587
|19,001
|Other expenses, net
|3,245
|2,577
|9,749
|9,490
|Total operating expenses
|334,755
|304,332
|995,305
|911,327
|Operating income
|28,800
|25,361
|87,933
|78,187
|Interest expense, net
|8,729
|8,622
|25,872
|26,078
|Loss from unconsolidated affiliates
|12
|22
|42
|55
| (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout
shares
|(5,756
|)
|(2,170
|)
|(2,214
|)
|1,209
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|1,090
|-
|1,090
|Income before income tax expense
|25,815
|17,797
|64,233
|49,755
|Income tax expense
|5,211
|4,492
|16,459
|14,575
|Net income
|$
|20,604
|$
|13,305
|$
|47,774
|$
|35,180
| Less: Net income (loss) attributed to redeemable
noncontrolling interests
|30
|(59
|)
|34
|(138
|)
|Net income attributable to Accel Entertainment, Inc.
|$
|20,574
|$
|13,364
|$
|47,740
|$
|35,318
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.41
|Diluted
|0.25
|0.16
|0.57
|0.41
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|81,944
|84,719
|82,180
|85,289
|Diluted
|83,400
|86,087
|83,635
|86,563
| ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except par value and share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|294,354
|$
|296,566
|Accounts receivable, net
|13,557
|14,198
|Prepaid expenses
|8,499
|7,102
|Inventories
|10,248
|8,231
|Income taxes receivable
|3,507
|9,121
|Interest rate hedging instruments
|-
|430
|Other current assets
|7,549
|7,386
|Total current assets
|337,714
|343,034
|Property and equipment, net
|363,324
|350,304
|Route and customer acquisition costs, net
|32,227
|31,147
|Location contracts acquired, net
|183,061
|186,406
|Goodwill
|114,737
|114,426
|Other intangible assets, net
|59,274
|61,034
|Interest rate hedging instruments, net of current
|11,921
|-
|Other assets
|21,612
|17,042
|Total assets
|$
|1,123,870
|$
|1,103,393
|Liabilities, Temporary equity, and Stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current maturities of debt
|$
|30,000
|$
|37,583
|Current portion of route and customer acquisition costs payable
|3,104
|2,473
|Accrued location gaming expense
|5,570
|5,516
|Accrued state gaming expense
|34,697
|21,065
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|51,334
|51,028
|Accrued compensation and related expenses
|15,243
|9,946
|Current portion of consideration payable
|8,652
|3,881
|Total current liabilities
|148,600
|131,492
|Debt, net of current maturities
|536,094
|569,837
|Route and customer acquisition costs payable, less current portion
|10,697
|10,232
|Consideration payable, less current portion
|11,525
|15,790
|Contingent earnout share liability
|31,463
|33,676
|Other long-term liabilities
|13,046
|9,373
|Deferred income tax liability, net
|63,277
|59,230
|Total liabilities
|814,702
|829,630
|Temporary equity - Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|4,114
|4,080
|Stockholders' equity:
| Preferred Stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at
September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
| Class A-1 Common Stock, par value $0.0001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 97,001,737 shares issued and
80,853,316 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026; 96,250,980 shares issued and 82,287,349 shares
outstanding at December 31, 2025
|8
|8
|Additional paid-in capital
|233,387
|229,028
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(170,874
|)
|(145,747
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|8,587
|188
|Accumulated earnings
|233,946
|186,206
|Total stockholders' equity
|305,054
|269,683
|Total liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,123,870
|$
|1,103,393
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