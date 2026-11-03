AMD Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMD delivers record quarter as Data Center segment revenue grows 97% year-over-year, driven by record sales of AMD Instinct GPUs and AMD EPYC CPUs SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Third quarter revenue was $13.4 billion, gross margin was 54%, operating income was $2.8 billion, net income was $2.4 billion and diluted earnings per share was $1.46. On a non-GAAP(*) basis, gross margin was 56%, operating income was $3.9 billion, net income was $3.5 billion and diluted earnings per share was $2.09. “We delivered a record quarter with revenue exceeding the high end of our guidance as Data Center segment sales nearly doubled year-over-year,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO.“Demand for our Instinct and EPYC products continued to strengthen, and we expect growth to accelerate further in the fourth quarter as we scale Helios and 'Venice' production. With our leadership product portfolio and deep customer and supply chain relationships, we are confident in our ability to sustain very strong revenue growth and expanding profitability over the coming years.” “Third quarter revenue grew 45% year-over-year to a record $13.4 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share grew 74%, demonstrating the significant operating leverage in our business model as our Data Center business drives scale,” said Jean Hu, AMD executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.“Our fourth-quarter outlook reflects accelerating revenue and earnings growth, driven by strong demand across our Data Center portfolio.”

GAAP Quarterly Financial Results Q3'26 Q3'25 Y/Y Q2'26 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $13,377 $9,246 Up 45% $11,536 Up 16% Gross profit ($M) $7,210 $4,780 Up 51% $6,203 Up 16% Gross margin 54% 52% Up 2 ppts 54% Flat Operating expenses ($M) $4,378 $3,510 Up 25% $4,213 Up 4% Operating income ($M) $2,832 $1,270 Up 123% $1,990 Up 42% Operating margin 21% 14% Up 7 ppts 17% Up 4 ppts Net income ($M) $2,428 $1,243 Up 95% $2,297 Up 6% Diluted earnings per share $1.46 $0.75 Up 95% $1.38 Up 6%





Non-GAAP(*) Quarterly Financial Results

Q3'26 Q3'25 Y/Y Q2'26 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $13,377 $9,246 Up 45% $11,536 Up 16% Gross profit ($M) $7,483 $4,992 Up 50% $6,488 Up 15% Gross margin 56% 54% Up 2 ppts 56% Flat Operating expenses ($M) $3,560 $2,754 Up 29% $3,394 Up 5% Operating income ($M) $3,923 $2,238 Up 75% $3,094 Up 27% Operating margin 29% 24% Up 5 ppts 27% Up 2 ppts Net income ($M) $3,471 $1,965 Up 77% $2,760 Up 26% Diluted earnings per share $2.09 $1.20 Up 74% $1.66 Up 26%

Segment Summary



Data Center segment revenue was a record $8.5 billion, up 97% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for AMD EPYCTM processors and the launch of AMD InstinctTM MI450 Series GPUs.

Client and Gaming segment revenue was $3.7 billion, down 8% year-over-year. Client business revenue was $2.9 billion, up 7% year-over-year, driven by sales of AMD RyzenTM mobile processors. Gaming business revenue was $773 million, down 40% year-over-year, due to lower semi-custom and graphics revenue. Embedded segment revenue was $1.1 billion, up 29% year-over-year, led by growth in aerospace and defense, automotive, communications and industrial end markets.



Recent Highlights



AMD solutions and software are powering superintelligence infrastructure at scale:



Anthropic, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure are running models and workloads on the first AMD Helios TM rackscale solutions, powered by AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs and 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs.



HPE announced that Vultr will deploy the first AMD Helios by HPE systems.



Oracle Cloud Infrastructure announced its OCI Compute E7 cloud compute instances will be powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, supporting enterprise applications and the CPU services surrounding models.



AMD introduced the AMD Helion reference architecture, an open, flexible blueprint for building rack-scale agentic systems that lets customers configure the mix of CPUs and GPUs based on their workloads.



AMD ROCmTM 10 was released, bringing AI-native developer experiences to AMD platforms with ROCm.AI, along with performance improvements and updated libraries, compilers, frameworks, tools and model support.



The EuroHPC JU selected AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and 6th Gen AMD EPYC processors to power the LUMI-AI supercomputer.

Google Cloud and Microsoft announced general availability of storage-optimized cloud instances powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs.

AMD is expanding its capabilities across the full superintelligence stack through strategic acquisitions:



AMD announced an agreement to acquire World Labs, bringing leading model research expertise to AMD to help shape superintelligence infrastructure and strengthen the open ecosystem.

AMD announced an agreement to acquire Taalas, adding specialized inference silicon technology to further differentiate AMD system-level solutions and deliver breakthrough inference performance and efficiency.

AMD advanced its adaptive and embedded portfolio and expanded its role in physical AI systems:



AMD began sampling the AMD VersalTM AI Core XQRVC1902 space-grade adaptive SoC designed to support missions lasting up to 15 years.



Kodiak AI announced that its next generation autonomous truck platform is powered by AMD EPYC processors.

AMD introduced AMD RossTM, an agentic tool for embedded system design that helps customers accelerate time to market and improve performance for AMD embedded solutions.

AMD expanded its PC offerings for local agentic superintelligence and gaming:



The AMD RyzenTM AI Halo platform powered by RyzenTM AI Max PRO 400 Series processors is now available, bringing the performance, memory and software ecosystem developers and creators need to build and run models locally.



HP, Lenovo, Framework and GMKtec expanded availability of systems powered by AMD RyzenTM AI Max PRO 400 Series processors. AMD debuted the Threadripper Halo Station, powered by the AMD Threadripper 9955WX CPU and AMD Instinct MI350p GPU, able to run trillion-parameter models locally.



Current Outlook

AMD's outlook statements are based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under“Cautionary Statement” below.

For the fourth quarter of 2026, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $17 billion, plus or minus 3%. The mid-point of the revenue range represents year-over-year growth of approximately 66% and a sequential increase of approximately 27%. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 55%.

AMD Teleconference

AMD will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results. AMD will provide a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference on the Investor Relations page of its website at .

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share data and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 26,

2026 June 27,

2026 September 27,

2025 GAAP gross profit $ 7,210 $ 6,203 $ 4,780 GAAP gross margin 54 % 54 % 52 % Stock-based compensation 9 8 7 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 257 260 260 Recovery of inventory loss at contract manufacturer (1) - - (67 ) Loss contingency on legal matters 7 17 12 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 7,483 $ 6,488 $ 4,992 Non-GAAP gross margin 56 % 56 % 54 % GAAP operating expenses $ 4,378 $ 4,213 $ 3,510 GAAP operating expenses/revenue % 33 % 37 % 38 % Stock-based compensation 514 495 412 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 277 284 302 Acquisition-related and other costs (2) 27 40 42 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 3,560 $ 3,394 $ 2,754 Non-GAAP operating expenses/revenue % 27 % 29 % 30 % GAAP operating income $ 2,832 $ 1,990 $ 1,270 GAAP operating margin 21 % 17 % 14 % Stock-based compensation 523 503 419 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 534 544 562 Recovery of inventory loss at contract manufacturer (1) - - (67 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (2) 27 40 42 Loss contingency on legal matters 7 17 12 Non-GAAP operating income $ 3,923 $ 3,094 $ 2,238 Non-GAAP operating margin 29 % 27 % 24 %





Three Months Ended September 26,

2026 June 27,

2026 September 27,

2025 GAAP net income / earnings per share $ 2,428 $ 1.46 $ 2,297 $ 1.38 $ 1,243 $ 0.75 Stock-based compensation 523 0.31 503 0.30 419 0.26 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 534 0.32 544 0.33 562 0.34 Recovery of inventory loss at contract manufacturer (1) - - - - (67 ) (0.04 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (2) 27 0.02 41 0.02 43 0.03 Loss contingency on legal matters 7 - 17 0.01 12 0.01 (Gains) loss on long-term investments, net (67 ) (0.04 ) (483 ) (0.29 ) (26 ) (0.02 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (3) 1,097 0.66 - - - - Equity income in investee (5 ) - (6 ) - (10 ) - Income tax provision (1,073 ) (0.64 ) (161 ) (0.10 ) (140 ) (0.09 ) Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax (4) - - 8 0.01 (71 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP net income / earnings per share $ 3,471 $ 2.09 $ 2,760 $ 1.66 $ 1,965 $ 1.20





(1) Recovery of inventory loss at contract manufacturer was related to the recovery of losses incurred as a result of an incident at a third-party contract manufacturing facility that occurred in Q1'24. (2) Acquisition-related and other costs primarily included transaction costs, purchase price fair value adjustments for inventory, certain compensation charges, and workforce rebalancing charges. (3) Change in fair value of warrant liability relating to the quarterly remeasurement of warrants issued to certain customers is driven by changes in AMD's stock price and other valuation assumptions. (4) Loss (income) from discontinued operations pertained to ZT Systems' manufacturing business which was divested in Q4'25 and included the impact from measurement period adjustments in Q1'26.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world's most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at .

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as, expectations for revenue and earnings growth to accelerate in the fourth quarter of 2026; AMD's ability to sustain very strong revenue growth and earnings profitability over the coming years; AMD's business model and expectations regarding operating leverage and scale in its Data Center business; AMD's anticipated demand across its Data Center portfolio and scaling production of Helios and“Venice”; the expected plans, benefits and timing of AMD's strategic collaborations, including with Anthropic, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, HPE and Kodiak AI; the expected timing, completion and benefits of AMD's proposed acquisitions of World Labs and Taalas; the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of future AMD products; and AMD's expected fourth quarter 2026 financial outlook, including revenue and non-GAAP gross margin, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, national-security-based regulations, import tariffs, trade protection measures, and licensing requirements; competitive markets in which AMD's products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, components (such as memory supply), substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD's products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD's internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD's products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; failure to maintain an efficient supply chain as customer demand changes; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD's ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of climate change on AMD's business; AMD's ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD's notes, the guarantees of Xilinx's notes and the revolving credit agreement; AMD's ability to satisfy financial obligations under guarantees, leases and other commercial commitments; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD's business and AMD's ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company's assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD's ability to attract and retain key employees; and AMD's stock price volatility, including the potential impact on the fair value of customer warrants and AMD's GAAP earnings. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

(*) In this earnings press release, in addition to GAAP financial results, AMD has provided non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses/revenue percent, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. AMD uses a normalized tax rate in its computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2026, AMD uses a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 13%, which excludes the tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments. AMD also provides adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and free cash flow margin as supplemental non-GAAP measures of its performance. These items are defined in the footnotes to the selected corporate data tables provided at the end of this earnings press release. AMD is providing these financial measures because it believes this non-GAAP presentation makes it easier for investors to compare its operating results for current and historical periods and also because AMD believes it assists investors in comparing AMD's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance and for the other reasons described in the footnotes to the selected data tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings press release should be viewed in addition to and not as a substitute for or superior to AMD's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with AMD's Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures referenced are reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the data tables in this earnings press release. This earnings press release also contains forward-looking non-GAAP gross margin concerning AMD's financial outlook, which is based on current expectations as of November 3, 2026, and assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Adjustments to arrive at the GAAP gross margin outlook typically include stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related and other costs. The timing and impact of such adjustments are dependent on future events that are typically uncertain or outside of AMD's control, therefore, a reconciliation to equivalent GAAP measures is not practicable at this time. AMD undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise its outlook statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

-30- ©2026 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, 3D V-Cache, Alveo, Instinct, EPYC, ROCm, FidelityFX, Helios, Kria, Radeon, Ryzen, Threadripper, Ultrascale+, Versal, Zynq, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.





ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Millions except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2026 June 27,

2026 September 27,

2025 September 26,

2026 September 27,

2025 Net revenue $ 13,377 $ 11,536 $ 9,246 $ 35,166 $ 24,369 Cost of sales 5,910 5,073 4,206 15,559 12,023 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 257 260 260 778 771 Total cost of sales 6,167 5,333 4,466 16,337 12,794 Gross profit 7,210 6,203 4,780 18,829 11,575 Gross margin 54 % 54 % 52 % 54 % 47 % Research and development 2,803 2,528 2,139 7,728 5,761 Marketing, general and administrative 1,298 1,401 1,069 3,952 2,946 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 277 284 302 851 926 Total operating expenses 4,378 4,213 3,510 12,531 9,633 Operating income 2,832 1,990 1,270 6,298 1,942 Interest expense (62 ) (37 ) (37 ) (136 ) (95 ) Other income (expense), net (902 ) 598 82 (139 ) 219 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income 1,868 2,551 1,315 6,023 2,066 Income tax provision (benefit) (555 ) 252 153 (65 ) (558 ) Equity income in investee 5 6 10 17 25 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 2,428 2,305 1,172 6,105 2,649 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - (8 ) 71 3 175 Net income $ 2,428 $ 2,297 $ 1,243 $ 6,108 $ 2,824 Earnings per share: Basic earnings from continuing operations $ 1.48 $ 1.41 $ 0.72 $ 3.74 $ 1.63 Basic earnings from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ - $ 0.11 Basic earnings per share $ 1.48 $ 1.40 $ 0.76 $ 3.74 $ 1.74 Diluted earnings from continuing operations $ 1.46 $ 1.39 $ 0.71 $ 3.69 $ 1.62 Diluted earnings from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ - $ 0.11 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.46 $ 1.38 $ 0.75 $ 3.69 $ 1.73 Shares used in per share calculation Basic 1,636 1,632 1,626 1,633 1,623 Diluted 1,661 1,659 1,641 1,657 1,632





ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Millions) September 26,

2026 December 27,

2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,404 $ 5,539 Short-term investments 8,372 5,013 Accounts receivable, net 9,209 6,315 Inventories 11,463 7,920 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,023 2,160 Total current assets 39,471 26,947 Property and equipment, net 3,929 2,312 Goodwill 25,470 25,126 Acquisition-related intangibles, net 15,101 16,705 Deferred tax assets 821 384 Other non-current assets 10,020 5,452 Total Assets $ 94,812 $ 76,926 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,756 $ 2,929 Accrued liabilities 6,231 5,250 Current portion of long-term debt, net - 874 Other current liabilities 499 402 Total current liabilities 14,486 9,455 Long-term debt 7,079 2,348 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,837 625 Deferred tax liabilities 295 313 Other long-term liabilities 2,726 1,186 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock: Common stock, par value $0.01 16 17 Additional paid-in capital 61,769 63,365 Treasury stock, at cost - (7,079 ) Retained earnings 6,720 6,699 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (116 ) (3 ) Total stockholders' equity 68,389 62,999 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 94,812 $ 76,926





ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2026 September 27,

2025 September 26,

2026 September 27,

2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,428 $ 1,243 $ 6,108 $ 2,824 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (71 ) (3 ) (175 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 239 192 666 556 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 534 562 1,629 1,697 Stock-based compensation 523 419 1,513 1,152 Gains from long-term investments, net (67 ) (25 ) (616 ) (61 ) Non-cash impact of warrants issued to customers, net 1,179 - 1,179 - Deferred income taxes (321 ) 218 (427 ) 18 Recovery of inventory loss at contract manufacturer - (67 ) - (67 ) Other 44 25 105 90 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,928 ) (1,085 ) (2,894 ) (7 ) Inventories (2,995 ) (636 ) (3,543 ) (1,579 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,070 ) 118 (2,061 ) (259 ) Accounts payable 2,313 451 4,483 998 Accrued and other liabilities 323 444 384 (998 ) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 1,202 1,788 6,523 4,189 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations - 371 - 920 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,202 2,159 6,523 5,109 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (648 ) (258 ) (1,845 ) (752 ) Purchases of short-term investments (2,199 ) (1,314 ) (6,754 ) (2,110 ) Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments 1,777 299 3,044 982 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 80 18 366 66 Purchases of long-term investments (238 ) (74 ) (1,082 ) (432 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (129 ) (1,716 ) Other (15 ) - (15 ) - Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (1,243 ) (1,329 ) (6,415 ) (3,962 ) Purchases of property and equipment - (8 ) - (30 ) Payment for working capital adjustment on divestiture - - (243 ) - Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations - (8 ) (243 ) (30 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,243 ) (1,337 ) (6,658 ) (3,992 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt and commercial paper issuance, net of issuance costs 4,726 - 4,726 2,441 Repayment of debt and commercial paper (875 ) - (875 ) (950 ) Proceeds from sales of common stock through employee equity plans 5 10 210 169 Repurchases of common stock - (89 ) (221 ) (1,316 ) Stock repurchases for tax withholding on employee equity plans (1,495 ) (371 ) (1,836 ) (447 ) Other (13 ) - (21 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,348 (450 ) 1,983 (103 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,307 372 1,848 1,014 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,097 4,453 5,556 3,811 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,404 $ 4,825 $ 7,404 $ 4,825 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,404 $ 4,808 $ 7,404 $ 4,808 Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets - 17 - 17 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,404 $ 4,825 $ 7,404 $ 4,825





ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

SELECTED CORPORATE DATA

(Millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2026 June 27,

2026 September 27,

2025 September 26,

2026 September 27,

2025 Segment and Disaggregated Revenue Information (1) Net Revenue: Data Center Segment $ 8,546 $ 6,718 $ 4,341 $ 21,039 $ 11,255 Client and Gaming Segment Client 2,949 3,062 2,750 8,896 7,543 Gaming 773 779 1,298 2,272 3,067 Total Client and Gaming 3,722 3,841 4,048 11,168 10,610 Embedded Segment 1,109 977 857 2,959 2,504 Total net revenue $ 13,377 $ 11,536 $ 9,246 $ 35,166 $ 24,369 Operating Income (Loss): Data Center Segment $ 2,882 $ 2,103 $ 1,074 $ 6,584 $ 1,851 Client and Gaming Segment 573 582 867 1,730 2,130 Embedded Segment 453 386 283 1,177 886 All other (1,076 ) (1,081 ) (954 ) (3,193 ) (2,925 ) Total operating income $ 2,832 $ 1,990 $ 1,270 $ 6,298 $ 1,942 Other Data Capital expenditures $ 648 $ 808 $ 258 $ 1,845 $ 752 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 4,162 $ 3,315 $ 2,430 $ 10,223 $ 5,470 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 15,776 $ 13,111 $ 7,243 $ 15,776 $ 7,243 Free cash flow (3) $ 554 $ 1,558 $ 1,530 $ 4,678 $ 3,437 Total assets $ 94,812 $ 84,464 $ 76,891 $ 94,812 $ 76,891 Total debt $ 7,079 $ 3,226 $ 3,220 $ 7,079 $ 3,220





(1) The Company operates as three operating segments, Data Center, Client and Gaming, and Embedded segments.



The Data Center segment primarily includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerators, microprocessors (CPUs) for servers, graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated processing units (APUs), data processing units (DPUs), AI Network Interface Cards (AI NICs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and adaptive System-on-Chip (SoC) products for data centers.



The Client and Gaming segment primarily includes CPUs, APUs, chipsets for desktops and notebooks, discrete GPUs, and semi-custom SoC products and development services.



The Embedded segment primarily includes embedded CPUs, APUs, FPGAs, System on Modules (SOMs), and adaptive SoC products.



From time to time, the Company may also sell or license portions of its IP portfolio.



All Other category primarily includes certain expenses and credits that are not allocated to any of the operating segments, such as amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, employee stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition-related and other costs.





(2) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Millions) (Unaudited) September 26,

2026 June 27,

2026 September 27,

2025 September 26,

2026 September 27,

2025 GAAP net income $ 2,428 $ 2,297 $ 1,243 $ 6,108 $ 2,824 Interest expense 62 37 37 136 95 Other (income) expense, net 902 (598 ) (82 ) 139 (219 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (555 ) 252 153 (65 ) (558 ) Equity income in investee (5 ) (6 ) (10 ) (17 ) (25 ) Stock-based compensation 523 503 419 1,513 1,152 Depreciation and amortization 239 221 192 666 556 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 534 544 562 1,629 1,697 Acquisition-related and other costs 27 40 42 93 178 Recovery of inventory loss at contract manufacturer - - (67 ) - (67 ) Loss contingency on legal matters 7 17 12 24 12 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax - 8 (71 ) (3 ) (175 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,162 $ 3,315 $ 2,430 $ 10,223 $ 5,470





The Company presents“Adjusted EBITDA” as a supplemental measure of its performance. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company is determined by adjusting GAAP net income for interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax provision (benefit), equity income in investee, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related and other costs, recovery of inventory loss at contract manufacturer, loss contingency on legal matters, and loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax. The Company calculates and presents Adjusted EBITDA because management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders in relation to its overall capital structure and its ability to borrow additional funds. In addition, the Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes this measure assists investors in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income or GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities that can affect cash flows.





(3) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of Continuing Operations to Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Millions except percentages) (Unaudited) September 26,

2026 June 27,

2026 September 27,

2025 September 26,

2026 September 27,

2025 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 1,202 $ 2,366 $ 1,788 $ 6,523 $ 4,189 Operating cash flow margin % from continuing operations 9 % 21 % 19 % 19 % 17 % Purchases of property and equipment (648 ) (808 ) (258 ) (1,845 ) (752 ) Free cash flow $ 554 $ 1,558 $ 1,530 $ 4,678 $ 3,437 Free cash flow margin % 4 % 14 % 17 % 13 % 14 %





The Company also presents free cash flow as a supplemental Non-GAAP measure of its performance. Free cash flow is determined by adjusting GAAP net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations for capital expenditures, and free cash flow margin % is free cash flow expressed as a percentage of the Company's net revenue. The Company calculates and communicates free cash flow in the financial earnings press release because management believes it is of importance to investors to understand the nature of these cash flows. The Company's calculation of free cash flow may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view free cash flow as an alternative to GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating activities.

Contact

Carolyn Guss

AMD Communications

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AMD Investor Relations

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