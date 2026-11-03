Bright MLS Integration With Ocusell Network Goes Live, Expanding Multi-MLS Publishing Across The Mid-Atlantic And Unveiling Onelist Listing Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live connection allows multi-market brokerages to add & edit their listings across regional borders, eliminating double data entry while preserving MLS rules and data integrity.

North Bethesda, Md., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright MLS, the nation's largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS), and Ocusell today announced that their live integration is officially operational, eliminating one of the real estate industry's longest-standing headaches of duplicate data entry into multiple MLSs.

Brokers and agents operating across the Mid-Atlantic can now create and edit listings once in Ocusell and push compliance-checked data directly into Bright MLS as well as their other destination MLSs.

The live connection represents the operational launch of the joint ventur formed between Bright MLS and Ocusell in 2025. The partners also unveiled OneList, the co-developed listing entry platform built on the Ocusell Network to deliver a single, connected listing interface for brokerages and MLSs nationwide.

“We entered into this joint venture to remove friction from the daily work of our brokers and agents,” said Brian Donnellan, President and CEO of Bright MLS.“Our role as an MLS is to adapt to how real estate pros operate and to help them succeed. This partnership with Ocusell is a clear example of that.”

The launch arrives as the Open Real Estate (ORE) brokerage coalition actively conducts a national technology vendor RFP to achieve "input once, distribute everywhere" listing entry. With Ocusell already live across 30 MLSs and OneList, powered by Ocusell, now live at the nation's largest MLS, Ocusell is uniquely positioned to turn that vision into reality.

Beyond cross-market sync, the live integration and upcoming OneList platform immediately eliminates duplicate entry for multi-market brokerages-allowing agents to input listing specs, photos, and disclosures once while the system auto-validates against local rules and preserves existing MLS subscriber entitlements. OneList elevates the listing experience with real-time AI compliance and Fair Housing screening, intelligent media management with automated tagging and photo organization, and integrated listing promotion that lets agents launch targeted marketing campaigns directly from the point of entry.

“This is a total game changer for agents, brokers, and home buyers and sellers,” said Steve Mapes, Executive in Charge of Growth Strategy at Bright MLS.“When agents aren't stuck doing double data entry because they belong to multiple MLSs, they have more time to serve their clients and do what they do best. Technology should make things better, faster, and more efficient, and we're excited to get this up and running.”

“Now is the time for MLSs to help shape what comes next for their brokers,” said Hayden Rieveschl, CEO of Ocusell.“Bright and Ocusell are demonstrating what's possible when you listen to brokers and turn their needs into action. As more brokerages operate across markets, MLSs have an opportunity to remove barriers and make doing business easier. Those that embrace that opportunity will continue to be essential partners in their brokers' success. We're proud to build that future alongside Bright and welcome other MLSs ready to take that next step”.

Availability

The Ocusell Network integration is live and available for active Bright MLS brokerages who manage listings across multiple markets. Rollout timelines and early access availability for the broader OneList platform will follow in upcoming communications.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS is the engine behind some of the most powerful and dynamic real estate markets in the country. As the largest multiple listing service in the United States, Bright empowers over 100,000 real estate professionals with real-time data, deep market intelligence, and the tools to serve more than half a million buyers and sellers each month across six states-Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia-and the District of Columbia. In 2025 alone, Bright powered more than 460,000 listings, far outpacing other large MLSs. Bright was built to lead. Backed by a nationally respected research team, Bright delivers trusted housing intelligence that powers decisions and best-in-class tools designed to push organized real estate forward, creating a more transparent, competitive, and informed marketplace. Bright Solutions, the company's new suite of SaaS products, helps real estate professionals meet the challenges of a rapidly changing landscape. Learn more at BrightMLS.com.

About Ocusell

Ocusell delivers advanced listing infrastructure solutions for brokerages and MLSs. This single-point data entry system reduces compliance risk, increases data sovereignty, improves listing visibility, and significantly cuts down the time agents and staff spend creating and managing listings. On average, Ocusell reduces listing time by up to 75% and prevents compliance errors by over 85%. Its enhanced List PlusTM platform empowers brokerages with a macro-level dashboard, giving them a high level view of all their listings in real time. Ocusell is also part of a joint venture with Bright MLS to co-develop and license advanced technology solutions and services for brokers, agents and MLSs. For additional details, visit ocusell.com.

CONTACT: Kimberly Cure Bright MLS 610-205-3351...