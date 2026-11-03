Keith Dagostino Grant Launches Hofstra University Business Scholarship To Support Undergraduate Students Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One-Time Award Recognizes Resilience and Leadership Among Aspiring Business Professionals

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keith Dagostino Grant Hofstra University Business Scholarship is now accepting applications from undergraduate students pursuing business degrees at Hofstra University. The one-time scholarship, founded by financial industry professional Keith Dagostino, is designed to recognize students who demonstrate resilience, professionalism, and leadership in the face of personal challenges.

The scholarship reflects Keith Dagostino's long-standing belief that perseverance is a defining trait of successful business leaders. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience in the financial services industry, Keith Dagostino created the grant to encourage the next generation of business professionals to lead with integrity and determination.

"Resilience shapes character, and character shapes leadership," said Keith Dagostino. "Students who have overcome genuine challenges often bring the strongest work ethic and the clearest sense of purpose to their careers. This scholarship is intended to recognize and support that quality."

Eligibility and Application Requirements

To qualify for the Keith Dagostino Grant, applicants must meet the following criteria:



Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at Hofstra University

Be pursuing a degree within the business school or on a clear path to a business career Submit an original essay of 500–800 words responding to the official prompt



The essay prompt asks applicants to describe a time when they demonstrated resilience to overcome a challenge, explain how that experience shaped their personal definition of leadership, and discuss how they will apply these lessons in their future business careers.

Applicants should include their full name, student ID number, and contact information at the top of their essay document. Submissions must be sent as a PDF or Word document attachment to ..., using the subject line "Grant Application – [Your Full Name]."

Key Dates



Application Deadline: May 15, 2027 Winner Announcement: June 15, 2027



Complete eligibility details and application guidelines are available at .

A Commitment to the Next Generation of Business Leaders

Throughout his career, Keith Dagostino has built a reputation for ethical practice and a client-first approach, earning the trust of those he serves in the financial sector. A graduate of Chaminade High School and Hofstra University, Keith Dagostino completed his BBA degree in three years, an early demonstration of the focus and discipline that continue to define his professional life. Beyond his career, he has spent more than a decade coaching youth baseball, mentoring young people in the values of hard work, discipline, and teamwork.

That same commitment to mentorship now extends to higher education through this scholarship. By supporting undergraduate business students at Hofstra University, the Keith Dagostino Grant aims to help driven students advance toward careers built on the same principles of resilience and ethical leadership that have guided the founder's own professional journey.

The scholarship is open to eligible undergraduate students regardless of where they reside, and applications are being accepted now through the May 15, 2027 deadline.

Students, faculty members, and university advisors are encouraged to share this opportunity with qualified candidates who exemplify perseverance and a commitment to a career in business.

About Us

The Keith Dagostino Grant was established by Keith Dagostino, a Senior Managing Director and Financial Advisor with nearly thirty years of experience in the financial services industry. Founded on the principles of resilience, professionalism, and ethical leadership, the organization provides scholarship support to undergraduate business students at Hofstra University. Its core mission is to invest in emerging business leaders who have demonstrated the perseverance to overcome challenges and the character to lead with integrity.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Keith Dagostino

Organization: Keith Dagostino Grant

Website:

Email:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at