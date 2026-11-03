Oxbridge / Suranceplus / AI Gridworks To Attend And Speak At The Pipes Conference 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oxbridge will use the conference to connect with institutional investors, investment banks and strategic partners as it advances its growth strategy.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR ) (“Oxbridge” or the“Company”) today announced that it will attend The PIPEs Conference 2026. The conference takes place November 4–5 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Chairman and CEO Jay Madhu will speak there on behalf of Oxbridge and its subsidiaries, SurancePlus and AI GridWorks. Organized by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together institutional investors, investment banks and advisors who work with small-cap public companies.

The conference's audience of investors and capital markets professionals makes it a strong forum for introducing Oxbridge's strategy. Its agenda includes discussions on AI, tokenization and digital securities, which connect directly to the work of AI GridWorks and SurancePlus.

SurancePlus provides eligible investors access to reinsurance investment opportunities through tokenized securities, combining Oxbridge's reinsurance expertise with digital investment infrastructure. It brings experience in structuring, issuing and administering tokenized investments.

AI GridWorks is an AI-focused data center infrastructure developer, with activities spanning site selection, power procurement, entitlements and facility development. Its focus is the physical infrastructure that supports AI and high-performance computing.

The strategic connection is the combination of asset development and capital formation: SurancePlus brings digital financing experience, while AI GridWorks brings infrastructure development capabilities. Together, they broaden Oxbridge's business platform across reinsurance, digital finance and AI infrastructure, supported by shared public-company leadership, risk management and investor reporting.

Conference Details

Speaker: Jay Madhu, Chairman and CEO

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida

Jay Madhu, Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge, commented:“The PIPEs Conference puts us in the room with the investors and bankers who back growing public companies. Our goal is to build lasting relationships with partners who share our vision for SurancePlus and AI GridWorks.”

Those interested in connecting with the Oxbridge team are encouraged to contact the Company using the details below.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge”) is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The Company focuses on building and growing businesses at the intersection of digital finance and artificial intelligence infrastructure through its two complementary growth platforms.

Through its SurancePlus platform, Oxbridge has pioneered the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs) by developing one of the first blockchain-based platforms to offer tokenized reinsurance securities sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. The Company's regulated reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS, provide property and casualty reinsurance solutions serving insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

Through AI GridWorks, Oxbridge is expanding into AI infrastructure with a focus on developing, owning, and operating AI data centers and the supporting infrastructure required to meet the rapidly growing demand for AI compute.

For more information, visit , , and

Company Contact

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

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