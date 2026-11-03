Tidal Financial Group And Gammaroad Capital Partners Announce Closure Of GMMA ETF

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC, a Tidal Financial Group company (“Tidal”) and investment adviser to the GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF (NYSE Arca: GMMA) (the“Fund”), and GammaRoad Capital Partners, LLC today announced their decision to close and liquidate the Fund following approval by the Board of Trustees of Tidal Trust III. Tidal and GammaRoad Capital Partners have determined that the liquidation is in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders.

The final day of trading for GMMA on NYSE Arca will be Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Shareholders who wish to sell their shares on the exchange should do so on or before that date. Following the close of regular trading on November 18, 2026, shares will no longer be listed or available for secondary market transactions.

Shareholders who continue to hold shares through the liquidation will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on the Fund's net asset value (“NAV”) on Friday, November 20, 2026, the liquidation date. Liquidation proceeds will be distributed on or about that date and deposited into shareholders' brokerage accounts in accordance with standard procedures. No action is required for shareholders to receive the liquidating distribution.

During the wind-down period, the Fund may hold higher levels of cash and deviate from its stated investment objective as it prepares for liquidation. Following the final liquidating distribution, the Fund will terminate.

Liquidating distributions may include accrued capital gains and dividends and may have tax consequences for shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to consult their financial or tax advisors regarding the implications of the liquidation for their individual circumstances.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC is dedicated to revolutionizing ETF development, launch, marketing, and sales. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal provides a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting investment ideas to market. Tidal is committed to ETF innovation, equipping issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently launch ETFs and optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit

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