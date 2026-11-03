MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, United Kingdom, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edition One has officially announced plans for the launch of its first-ever gym facility in Dubai, marking an expansion into the physical fitness sector alongside founder, DJ, entrepreneur, and digital creator DMO Deejay.

Announced as preparations continue on the ground in Dubai, Edition One represents a dedicated physical fitness business centered on an in-person facility and its prospective community. The initiative marks a strategic shift into physical venue operations, moving beyond digital content and music production into brick-and-mortar fitness management.

Initial plans for the venue were confirmed during an operational visit to Dubai, where management teams convened to oversee business development activities and advance preparations for the launch.

An official opening date and comprehensive operational specifications for the facility will be shared in subsequent updates. Project progress and advance announcements are currently being coordinated via the gym's official Instagram channel, @edition1dxb.

About DMO Deejay

DMO Deejay is a London-based DJ, entrepreneur, and automotive content creator whose portfolio spans music, digital media, and business ventures. For further details, visit his official channels and follow @dmodeejay1 on Instagram.

About Edition One

Edition One is a planned fitness brand and venue based in Dubai, UAE, established as the inaugural gym venture founded by entrepreneur, automotive content creator, and music artist DMO Deejay. For real-time updates and launch announcements, follow @edition1dxb on Instagram.





Contact

Global Independent News

...





Attachment

Edition One Announces Upcoming Launch of New Flagship Gym Facility in Dubai