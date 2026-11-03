Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces First Half Year Of 2026 Unaudited Financial Results
| For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Variance
|2026
|2025
|Amount
|%
|(Unaudited)
| (Unaudited)
|Net revenues
|$
|1,011,832
|$
|141,374
|$
|870,458
|615.7
|%
|Cost of revenues
|(7,193
|)
|(20,696
|)
|13,503
|(65.2
|)%
|Gross profit
|1,004,639
|120,678
|883,961
|732.5
|%
|Operating expenses
|(995,206
|)
|(4,635,712
|)
|3,640,506
|(78.5
|)%
|Income (loss) from operations
|9,433
|(4,515,034
|)
|4,524,467
|(100.2
|)%
|Other income, net
|923,103
|690,693
|232,410
|33.6
|%
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|932,536
|(3,824,341
|)
|4,756,877
|(124.4
|)%
|Provision for income taxes
|(12,443
|)
|-
|(12,443
|)
|NA
|Net income (loss)
|920,093
|(3,824,341
|)
|4,744,434
|(124.1
|)%
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|1,117,053
|130,857
|986,196
|753.6
|%
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|2,037,146
|$
|(3,693,484
|)
|5,730,630
|(155.2
|)%
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|Basic
|1,779,113
|30,088
|Diluted
|1,788,204
|30,088
|Earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|0.52
|$
|(127.11
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.51
|$
|(127.11
|)
Revenues:
The following table sets forth the principal components of our net revenues by amounts and percentages of our net revenues for the periods indicated:
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Variance
|Revenue
|%
|Revenue
|%
|Amount
|%
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Listing services fees(1)
|$
|17
|0.0
|%
|$
|661
|0.5
|%
|$
|(644
|)
|(97.4
|)%
|Transaction fees(2)
|70,542
|7.0
|%
|62,912
|44.5
|%
|7,630
|12.1
|%
|System Maintenance and Technical Support Service Fees (3)
|147,808
|14.6
|%
|77,801
|55.0
|%
|70,007
|90.0
|%
|Account Management Fee(4)
|507,883
|50.2
|%
|-
|-
|507,883
|NA
|Warehousing Service Fee (5)
|285,582
|28.2
|%
|-
|-
|285,582
|NA
|Total operating revenues
|$
|1,011,832
|100.0
|%
|$
|141,374
|100.0
|%
|$
|870,458
|615.7
|%
(1) Listing service fees: Our performance obligation is to provide listings on our platform. Listing service fees are calculated based on a percentage of the listing value of collectibles, artwork and commodities. Listing value is the total offering price of the collectible, artwork and commodities when the ownership of the units is initially listed on our trading platforms. We utilize an appraised value as a basis to determine the appropriate listing value for each collectible, artwork or commodities, or portfolio of collectibles, artwork or commodities. We recognize the related revenue upon our completion of our performance obligation to the customer and its item is successfully listed for trading on our platforms.
Total listing service fees decreased by $644 or 97.4% from $661 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to $17 for the same period in 2026. Our listing service fees are calculated based on a percentage of the listing value of collectibles, artwork and commodities of new products. The main reason for the decline in the listing value of new products was the decrease in the number of new products; this decrease in number was attributable to the slowdown in the industry and tough market environment.
(2) Transaction fee revenue: Transaction fee revenue is generally calculated based on the transaction value of collectibles, artwork or commodities per transaction for our services to facilitate the trading transactions. Transaction value is the dollar amount of the purchase and sale of the collectibles, artwork or commodities after it is listed on our platform.
Total transaction fee revenue increased by $7,630 or 12.1% from $62,912 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to $70,542 for the same period in 2026. The slight increase was mainly due to normal market fluctuations, with trading volume slightly increased.
(3) System Maintenance and Technical Support Service Fees: System maintenance and technical support services mainly include the development, iteration and daily operation and maintenance of information systems based on customers' business needs to ensure stable system operation; provide full-process technical support for customers' operation platforms, optimize user experience, coordinate function launches and conduct data statistical analysis; offer IT infrastructure services such as server management, network security, system monitoring and disaster recovery design; assist customers in data cleansing, integration, analysis and visualization to support data-driven business decisions; and provide customer services including consultation, issue response and complaint handling. Service fees are mainly fixed monthly charges, and the related revenue is recognized evenly on a straight-line basis over the service period.
System maintenance and technical support services increased by $70,007 or 90% from $77,801 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to $147,808 for the same period in 2026. The increase was mainly due to the service fee rates have been increased during the six months ended June 30, 2026 comparing to the same period of 2025.
(4) Account Management Fees: Account management fees are charged as a fixed monthly fee per customer account for providing continuous account maintenance and management services. The transaction price is a fixed monthly amount per account as stipulated in the customer agreement, with no variable consideration. Account management fee revenue is recognized over time on a straight-line monthly basis as the performance obligation is satisfied.
Account management fees were $507,883 for the six months ended June 30, 2026. We started to charge a new monthly account management fee for our customers that have accounts with us since October 1, 2025. As the newly added revenue derived from the Company's existing customers, it reflects the Company's ability to diversify its revenue mix and enhance sustainable profitability while further tapping into the value of its existing customer base.
(5) Warehousing Service Fee: Warehousing service fees are charged for providing professional storage and preservation services for customers' collectibles listed on the platform. The fee is calculated daily based on the listed reference price of the collectible, a fixed daily rate, and the quantity of collectibles held by the customer. Warehousing service fee revenue is recognized over time on a daily basis as the performance obligation is satisfied, as the customer receives and consumes the benefits of the warehousing services simultaneously as the Company performs them.
Warehousing service fees amounted to $285,582 for the six months ended June 30, 2026. We started to charge a new daily warehousing service fee for customers that use our warehouse services since October 1, 2025, representing a new revenue stream generated from the Company's existing customer base.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues decreased by $13,503 or 65.2% from $20,696 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to $7,193 for the same period in 2026. The decrease primarily attributable to the optimization of personnel costs and system expenses. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was primarily generated from the expansion of existing businesses, which do not require significant labor costs or system operation and maintenance investment, resulting in a substantial reduction in overall costs.
Gross Profit
Gross profit increased by $883,961 from $120,678 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to $1,004,639 for the six months ended June 30, 2026. Gross margin increased by 13.9% to approximately 99.3% during the six months ended June 30, 2026 from approximately 85.4% during the same period of 2025. The increase in gross profit was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue from accounts management fee and warehousing service fee. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was primarily derived from the expansion of existing businesses with lower labor and system maintenance costs, leading to improved gross margin.
Operating Expenses
The following table sets forth our operating expenses by amounts and percentages for the periods indicated:
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Variance
|Expense
|%
|Expense
|%
|Amount
|%
|(Unaudited)
| (Unaudited)
|Selling and marketing
|$
|(2,469
|)
|0.2
|%
|$
|(2,458
|)
|0.1
|%
|$
|(11
|)
|0.4
|%
|General and administrative
|(992,737
|)
|99.8
|%
|(843,254
|)
|18.2
|%
|(149,483
|)
|17.7
|%
|Stock compensation expenses
|-
|-
|(3,790,000
|)
|81.7
|%
|3,790,000
|(100.0
|)%
|Total operating expenses
|$
|(995,206
|)
|100.0
|%
|$
|(4,635,712
|)
|100.0
|%
|$
|3,640,506
|(78.5
|)%
Selling and Marketing Expenses
Selling and marketing expenses consist primarily of commissions and payroll and benefits for employees involved in the sales team. Selling expenses increased by $11, or 0.4%, from approximately $2,458 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to $2,469 for the same period in 2026. Selling expenses were substantially consistent with the prior-year period.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses (“G&A expenses”) consist primarily of payroll and related costs for employees involved in general corporate functions, including accounting, finance, tax, legal and human resources, professional fees and other general corporate expenses as well as costs associated with the use by these functions of facilities and equipment, such as depreciation and rental expenses. Our G&A expenses increased by $149,483, or 17.7% from $843,254 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to $992,737 for the same period in 2026. The increase was primarily due to the expenses such as legal fees, audit fees, and agency service fees increased.
Stock Compensation Expenses
Our stock compensation expense was nil and $3,790,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. In January 2025, the Company issued 12 million preferred shares to its Chief Operating Officer, with a grant-date fair value of $1.75 million. In April 2025, the Company granted 500,000 ordinary shares (before the 1 for 220 reverse split effected in January 2026) under the 2021 Omnibus Equity Plan, resulting in stock-based compensation expense of $2.04 million. These two equity incentives together resulted in expenses of $3.79 million.
Other Income
Other income was as follows:
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Variance
|Expense
|%
|Expense
|%
|Amount
|%
|(Unaudited)
| (Unaudited)
|Gain from short-term investment
|$
|565,308
|61.2
|%
|$
|125,478
|18.2
|%
|$
|439,830
|350.5
|%
|Loss on limited partnership investments
|(139,225
|)
|(15.1
|)%
|-
|-
|(139,225
|)
|NA
|Interest income
|450,997
|48.9
|%
|302,050
|43.7
|%
|148,947
|49.3
|%
|Net rental income
|63,906
|6.9
|%
|190,581
|27.6
|%
|(126,675
|)
|(66.5
|)%
|Other income, net
|(17,883
|)
|(1.9
|)%
|72,584
|10.5
|%
|(90,467
|)
|(124.6
|)%
|Total other income, net
|$
|923,103
|100.0
|%
|$
|690,693
|100.0
|%
|$
|232,410
|33.6
|%
Total other income increased by $232,410, or 33.6%, from $690,693 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to $923,103 for the same period in 2026. The increase of $439,830 was due to the increase in gains from private securities funds of $255,543 and bank wealth management products of $184,287 for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The increase of $148,947 in interest income was primarily due to higher cash balances in the Company's bank accounts, driven by the issuance of ordinary shares through the ATM Program. The decrease of $139,225 in loss on limited partnership investments was primarily due to the Company's subscription for a limited partner interest in Jade Cove, L.P. in April 2026. Jade Cove, L.P. is a private limited partnership formed to conduct investment activities. The decrease of $126,675 in net rental income was primarily due to a decline in rental price. Other income, net decreased by $90,467, primarily due to revenue recognized by Oriental Culture WFOE in connection with Baijiu sales in the six months ended June 30, 2025, as no such revenue was recognized in the first half of 2026.
Provision for Income Taxes
Our provision for income taxes amounted to $12,443 and nil for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was attributable to Nanjing Yanyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Nanjing Yanyu”) and Kashi Dongfang Cangpin Culture Development Co., Ltd. (“Kashi Dongfang”), while the other subsidiaries incurred no income tax expense as their current-period taxable income was fully offset by utilization of prior-year tax losses and they also benefit from the tax exemption applicable to dividends distributed between qualified resident enterprises. We also have provided 100% allowance on net operating losses from our subsidiaries which incurred losses.
Net Income (Loss)
Our net income increased by approximately $4.7 million, or 124.1%, from loss of $3.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to income of approximately $0.9 million for the same period in 2026. Such change was the result of the combination of the changes as discussed above.
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment
Changes in foreign currency translation adjustment are mainly due to the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates between RMB/HKD (the functional currency of our operating entities) and the USD dollar (reporting currency). Foreign currency translation adjustment was $1,117,053 and $130,857 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The RMB rose against the US dollar, with the exchange rate moving from $1 for RMB 7.0288 on December 31, 2025 to $1 to RMB 6.8109 on June 30, 2026, and from $1 to RMB 7.1884 on December 31, 2024 to $1 to RMB 7.1586 on June 30, 2025.
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
Basic and diluted income per share were $0.52 and $0.51 for the six months ended June 30, 2026. Basic and diluted loss per share was $127.1 for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Due to net loss in the first half of 2025, the basic and diluted shares are considered the same.
About Oriental Culture Holding LTD
OCG is an online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, which allows collectors, artists, art dealers and owners to access an art trading market with a wider range of collectibles and artwork investors. Through its subsidiaries in Hong Kong, the Company provides trading facilitation for individual and institutional customers of all kinds of collectibles, artwork and certain commodities on its online platform, and online and offline integrated marketing, storage and technical maintenance services to customers in China. For more information about the Company, please visit:
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
For further information, please contact:
Company Contact.
IR Department
Email: ...
Phone: +852-3579-5532
| ORIENTAL CULTURE HOLDING LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| June 30
2026
| December 31,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|60,186,550
|$
|32,323,209
|Restricted cash
|-
|-
|Short-term investments
|3,271,343
|3,015,800
|Accounts receivable, net
|-
|56,909
|Inventory
|585,670
|567,513
|Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|254,064
|622,074
|Other receivable - related party
|2,576,752
|20,360,293
|Total current assets
|66,874,379
|56,945,798
|Property and equipment, net
|8,611,588
|8,513,675
|Other assets
|Long-term investments
|10,814,371
|924,034
|Intangible assets, net
|-
|6,208
|Deferred tax assets, net
|142,606
|138,185
|Total other assets
|10,956,977
|1,068,427
|Total assets
|$
|86,442,944
|$
|66,527,900
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,002,500
|$
|1,028,330
|Accounts payable - related parties
|388,935
|296,672
|Deferred revenue
|3,964
|3,841
|Other payables and accrued liabilities
|403,097
|500,377
|Taxes payable
|69,601
|59,998
|Total current liabilities
|1,868,097
|1,889,218
|Total liabilities
|1,868,097
|1,889,218
|Commitments and Contingencies
|-
|-
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.00005 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|600
|600
|Ordinary shares, $0.165 par value, 33,333,333 and 424,242 shares authorized, 1,941,225 and 35,085 shares issued, 1,938,312 and 32,172 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|320,302
|25,054
|Treasury shares, at cost, 2,913 shares issued as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|(481
|)
|(481
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|65,961,282
|47,537,432
|Statutory reserves
|178,303
|178,303
|Retained earnings
|18,471,800
|18,371,787
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(356,959
|)
|(1,474,013
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|84,574,847
|64,638,682
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|86,442,944
|$
|66,527,900
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
| ORIENTAL CULTURE HOLDING LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
| For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Operating revenues:
|Net revenues
|$
|1,011,832
|$
|141,374
|Cost of revenues: (including related warehouse cost of nil and $11 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively)
|(7,193
|)
|(20,696
|)
|Gross profit
|1,004,639
|120,678
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing
|(2,469
|)
|(2,458
|)
|General and administrative
|(992,737
|)
|(843,254
|)
|Stock compensation expenses
|-
|(3,790,000
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(995,206
|)
|(4,635,712
|)
|Income (loss) from operations
|9,433
|(4,515,034
|)
|Other income
|Interest and investment income
|877,080
|427,528
|Other income, net
|46,023
|263,165
|Total other income, net
|923,103
|690,693
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|932,536
|(3,824,341
|)
|Income tax expense
|(12,443
|)
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|920,093
|$
|(3,824,341
|)
|Other comprehensive income
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|1,117,053
|130,857
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|2,037,146
|$
|(3,693,484
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|Basic
|1,779,113
|30,088
|Diluted
|1,788,204
|30,088
|Earnings (loss) per shar e
|Basic
|$
|0.52
|$
|(127.11
|)
|Diluted
|0.51
|(127.11
|)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment