AGENT Unveils Coordinated Multi-Agent AI System And Sets December 1 Start For AGENT Token Community Presale

ZURICH, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Zürich-based project introduces seven specialized AI agents designed to move work from prompt to result, supported by a fixed-supply utility token for user-authorized payments.

AGENT, an artificial intelligence project focused on turning goals into completed work, has unveiled a coordinated multi-agent system designed to go beyond traditional chatbot interfaces. Rather than relying on a single conversational model, AGENT organizes seven specialized AI roles that are designed to collaborate across an end-to-end workflow, with human approval required before consequential actions.







The project has also announced the timeline for public participation in its ecosystem. A community presale of the AGENT token is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2026, followed by a public sale beginning on March 1, 2027.

Addressing the Gap Between AI Answers and Completed Work

Many AI tools generate answers, drafts, or suggestions, but users are often left to manually connect strategy, quality control, technical delivery, and distribution. AGENT is designed to close that gap by treating AI as a structured team: coordinated intelligence with defined responsibilities. According to the project, the platform is intended for individuals, teams, businesses, and builders who need more than one-off prompts.

“AI should not stop at the answer,” said Leo Bern, Co-Founder of AGENT.“We designed AGENT to work like a coordinated team, where every agent has a clear role and the user stays in control of every consequential action, including every payment. Our goal is to connect AI-driven work to real economic activity in a way that is transparent and user-authorized.”

Seven Specialized Agents, One Coordinated Workflow

Each agent holds a defined role within the AGENT workflow:



Strategist: plans the approach and defines objectives

Researcher: gathers and analyzes relevant information

Creator: produces content and digital assets

Operator: executes tasks and processes

Guardian: reviews output for quality before delivery

Developer: builds technical components Growth: drives distribution and expansion



According to the project, this role separation is intended to move ambitious goals from prompt to process to result in a clear, accountable sequence, rather than leaving them in open-ended chat sessions.

An Illustrative Use Case

To illustrate the model, AGENT describes a founder who asks the system to launch an online shop. In this scenario, the agents plan the project, research the market, create product listings, set up the storefront, review quality, and drive traffic. When advertising, tools, or third-party APIs require payment, the payment settles in AGENT only after the founder approves it from their own wallet. The project notes that the example is illustrative and that outcomes depend on each user's goals, inputs, and market conditions.

The AGENT Token: Fixed Supply and Payment Utility

The AGENT token has a fixed total supply of 1,000,000,000. According to the project, there is no additional minting and no burning mechanism. The token is intended to settle user-authorized payments for paid work across the ecosystem, including APIs, tools, data, and digital services. On completed payments, 99% is directed to the service provider and 1% is allocated as a protocol fee to support ongoing development.

Presale and Public Sale Structure

AGENT has defined two rounds for public participation:







Combined, the two rounds represent 200,000,000 AGENT, or 20% of total supply, and up to approximately 25 million USDT. Participation is subject to applicable laws and may not be available in all jurisdictions.

Development Priorities

As the system matures, AGENT plans to deepen coordination between its agents, expand third-party integrations, and bring payment flows closer to real product usage. The project also intends to run community programs, including quests and referral initiatives, as part of its strategy around early participation and adoption.

AGENT has published its documentation, product overview, and whitepaper for public review. Users are advised to rely only on official channels, available at .

About AGENT

AGENT is a Zürich-based artificial intelligence project building a coordinated ecosystem in which seven specialized agents work together to turn goals into completed work. The ecosystem is supported by the AGENT utility token, which is designed to settle user-authorized payments for APIs, tools, data, and digital services across the AI economy. Learn more at .

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