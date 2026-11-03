Xilio Therapeutics To Present At The Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing masked immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that company management will present at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 2:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast can be accessed under“Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics website at ir.xiliotx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing masked immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. Leveraging our clinically-validated masking technology and capabilities, Xilio is developing I-O therapies designed to selectively activate within the tumor microenvironment to achieve durable efficacy without the severe side effects associated with systemically active I-O agents. Learn more by visiting and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. ).

Investor Contact

Alex Lobo, Precision AQ

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Media Contact

Josie Butler, 1AB

josie@1abmedia.com