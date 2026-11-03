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Teamshares Management To Present At Roth Technology Conference


Date: 2026-11-03 04:33:42

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teamshares Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TMS), a tech-enabled acquiror of SMEs, announced today that Michael Brown, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Nile Corso, Head of Capital Markets, will attend and present at the Roth Technology Conference on November 17-18, 2026.

About Teamshares
Teamshares is a tech-enabled acquiror of high-quality businesses, intending to be a permanent home for businesses. Part holdco, part fintech, Teamshares programmatically acquires companies with $0.5 to $5 million of EBITDA from retiring owners, integrates them with the Teamshares platform, and helps employees earn operating company stock. Founded in 2019, Teamshares operates subsidiaries with consolidated revenue of over $500 million for the trailing twelve month period as of June 30, 2026 across over 40 industries and 30 states. Learn more at

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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