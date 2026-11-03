X4 Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Guggenheim, Stifel, And Jefferies Conferences In November 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 1:00 pm ET - Fireside Chat

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 9:20 am ET - Fireside Chat

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Monday, November 16, 2026 at 12:00 pm GMT – Corporate Presentation

A link to the live and archived webcasts may be accessed on X4 Pharmaceuticals' website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a company focused on improving the lives of people with rare hematology diseases by developing and commercializing innovative therapies in areas with significant unmet medical needs. Leveraging expertise in diseases of the immune system and CXCR4 biology, X4 has successfully developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4 antagonist that is approved in the U.S. and EU as XOLREMDI® for patients with WHIM syndrome. The Company is currently conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (4WARD) evaluating mavorixafor in chronic neutropenic disorders. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to mavorixafor for the treatment of chronic neutropenia. X4 is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit .

X4 Investor Contact:

Remy Bernarda

Jenny Kobin

IR Advisory Solutions

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Source: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.