Dr. James Charasika Scholarship For Medical Students Announces 2026 Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students, a national scholarship supporting undergraduate students on the path to medical careers, is pleased to announce that Sophia P., a student at Penn State University, has been selected as its 2026 recipient. The one-time award recognizes an emerging future physician whose academic record and forward-thinking outlook reflect the values of its founder, Dr. James Charasika.

A Scholarship Built on Purpose

The Dr. James Charasika Scholarship was created to support undergraduate students pursuing pre-medical studies and to encourage the next generation of physicians to think beyond traditional models of care. The scholarship reflects Dr. Charasika's long-standing belief that medicine should be proactive, equitable, and centered on the patient rather than the illness.

Open to undergraduate students across the United States, the scholarship is not bound to any city or state. Eligible applicants must be currently enrolled in an accredited college or university, be on a demonstrated pre-medical track such as Biological Sciences, Chemistry, or Biochemistry, and maintain a strong academic record. The centerpiece of the application is a substantive essay in which students identify a significant challenge they anticipate in their medical careers-systemic, clinical, or ethical-and explain how they plan to apply principles of innovation, equity, and patient-centeredness to address it.

A Thoughtful Selection Process

Applications were evaluated based on academic achievement, clarity of thought, and the depth of each applicant's essay response. Sophia P.'s submission stood out for its candid assessment of the challenges facing modern healthcare and for a vision of patient care that closely mirrors the preventive, holistic philosophy that has defined Dr. James Charasika's four-decade career.

"I'm honored to receive this scholarship," said Sophia P. "It reinforces my commitment to a career in medicine built on prevention, equity, and treating patients as whole people."

Honoring a Legacy of Care and Advocacy

Dr. James Charasika, a Louisville, Kentucky-based physician, has built a career marked by meaningful firsts and a steady commitment to better models of care. A graduate of Meharry Medical College, he served as the first Black physician recruited to the University of Louisville's Department of Family Practice and later as its Chief Resident. He founded the Louisville Primary Care Center, P.S.C., and established the Louisville Patient-Centered Medical Home, one of the first practices in Kentucky certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Nationally recognized for his work in diabetes management and preventive care, Dr. Charasika has also been a vocal advocate for shifting the American healthcare system away from reactive "sick care" toward proactive, preventive medicine. Beyond clinical practice, he has served as a Clinical Instructor and mentor to medical students, residents, and nurse practitioners. The scholarship extends that mentorship to students nationwide.

Looking Ahead

Details about future application cycles, eligibility requirements, and essay prompts will be available on the scholarship's official website. Students, educators, and pre-medical advisors are encouraged to visit the site for current information.

About Us

The Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students is a scholarship program established by Dr. James Charasika, a physician based in Louisville, Kentucky, with a career spanning more than four decades in family medicine, preventive care, and patient advocacy. The program provides financial support to undergraduate students in the United States who are pursuing pre-medical studies and who demonstrate a commitment to innovative, equitable, patient-centered care. Its core mission is to invest in future physicians who will carry forward a model of medicine focused on prevention, access, and the whole patient.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. James Charasika

Organization: Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students

Website:

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at