Xenon To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the company will present at four upcoming investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2026.



Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, Boston, MA

Fireside chat: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 2:30–2:55pm EST



Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Fireside chat: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 4:40–5:10pm EST



2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, London, UK

Fireside chat: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 10:30–10:55am GMT (5:30–5:55am EST)

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, Coral Gables, FL

Fireside chat: Tuesday, December 1, 2026, 7:55–8:15am EST



Details about all company presentations, including webcast information, can be found on the Investors section of Xenon's website. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above-listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon's lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent KV7 potassium channel opener in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder and bipolar depression. Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including KV7 and NaV1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Xenon and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the US, Canada and elsewhere. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts

For Investors:

Laura Perry/Emily Huang

Argot Partners

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For Media:

Colleen Alabiso

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

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