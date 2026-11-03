Nurix Therapeutics Announces Sanofi's Decision To Discontinue Development Of STAT6 Degrader SAR448272

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that Sanofi notified Nurix of its decision to discontinue the Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial of SAR448272, an oral STAT6 degrader, and to terminate the SAR448272 program.

As a result of Sanofi's decision, Nurix does not anticipate receiving any of the future development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments or royalties for which it has been eligible under the collaboration with respect to the SAR448272 program. Nurix remains eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties with respect to its other previously announced licensed programs developed under the collaboration agreement that Sanofi may at its discretion develop further into clinical candidates. Today's announcement does not change Nurix's recently issued cash runway guidance, with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.1 billion as of August 31, 2026, sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2029.

“While today's news is disappointing, Nurix remains in a strong position, with a substantial cash runway, three clinical-stage programs across our wholly owned and partnered portfolio, and an exciting preclinical pipeline,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix.“Bexobrutideg, our lead BTK degrader program partnered with Roche, is advancing in a Phase 3 trial in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; our wholly owned CBL-B inhibitor NX-1607 is advancing in multiple Phase 1b cohorts for patients with lung cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma; and our IRAK4 degrader for rheumatoid arthritis, GS-6791/NX-0479 is advancing through Phase 1 trials with our partner Gilead.”

About the Nurix/Sanofi Collaboration

Under the 2019 collaboration agreement, Nurix deployed its proprietary DEL-AI drug discovery platform to identify novel agents that utilize E3 ligases to induce the degradation of specified proteins. In 2025, Sanofi exercised its license extension option for two programs targeting transcription factors for the treatment of autoimmune/inflammatory diseases including an undisclosed target and STAT6. For both programs, Nurix retains the option to co-develop and co-promote in the United States following demonstration of clinical proof of concept.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, a new frontier in drug discovery aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix's clinical stage oncology pipeline includes bexobrutideg, a degrader of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), being co-developed in collaboration with Roche, and NX-1607, an inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix's autoimmune disease pipeline includes bexobrutideg, being developed in collaboration with Roche and a clinical-stage IRAK4 degrader, being developed in collaboration with Gilead. Nurix is also advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its wholly owned preclinical pipeline as well as those under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States. Powered by an AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling virtually any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix's dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care. Nurix is headquartered in Brisbane, California. For additional information visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential receipt of future payments under the Company's collaborations and statements regarding the Company's projected ability to fund operations into the second half of 2029. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Those risks include the risk that Sanofi may choose not to advance other licensed programs, the risk that collaborators may discontinue or delay the development of partnered programs, and the other risks described under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Investors and Media

Kris Fortner

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

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