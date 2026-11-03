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Mulvihill Canadian Bank ETF Declares Monthly Distribution


Date: 2026-11-03 04:17:15

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MBNK) Mulvihill Canadian Bank ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.05 per share, payable on December 7, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2026.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
25 King Street West
Commerce Court North
Suite 2110, Box 48
Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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