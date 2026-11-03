ORIC® Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences in November:



Guggenheim's 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.



Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. GMT. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.



Webcasts of the fireside chat discussions will be available through the investor section of the company's website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's clinical stage product candidates include (1) rinzimetostat, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor targeting EGFR atypical and EGFR exon 20 mutations, being developed for NSCLC. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to , and follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Contact:

Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer

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