Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SPFD) Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.08333 per unit, payable on December 7, 2026 to unitholders of record on November 30, 2026. For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit .

John Germain, Senior VP & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. 25 King Street West Commerce Court North Suite 2110, Box 48 Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETFs.

