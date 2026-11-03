Globus Medical Acquires Synaptive Medical, Strengthening Its Position In Cranial Neurosurgery

"This acquisition builds on the foundation we have established in cranial neurosurgery and accelerates our growth in this important market," said Keith Pfeil, President and Chief Executive Officer of Globus Medical. "Synaptive brings proven surgical planning and visualization technology, as well as relationships with leading neurosurgical centers, and we see a clear opportunity to combine these solutions with our enabling technology expertise to serve more neurosurgeons and their patients."

Globus Medical's immediate priority is continuity for Synaptive customers. The Company has begun outreach to customers and stakeholders and is establishing service and support for the installed base, as it finalizes its long-term commercial strategy for the business.

Looking ahead, the acquisition enhances Globus Medical's presence in cranial neurosurgery and creates opportunities to further develop integrated procedural solutions that combine surgical visualization, navigation and planning with the Company's Excelsius ecosystem of enabling technologies.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal technology company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials, and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at

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Shagun Singh

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Phone: (610) 930-1800

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