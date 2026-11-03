Agora Data Expands Auto Dealer Funding Program With More Competitive Rates And Higher Advances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Additional coverage helps dealers serve a broader credit spectrum including near-prime customers

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora Data, Inc. (“Agora”), a leading fintech company providing capital, technology, and portfolio solutions for the automotive industry, today announced it has expanded its dealer funding program to help auto dealers better serve near-prime customers, including those with FICO scores of 660 and below. The program now offers annual percentage rates (APRs) as low as 13.99% and net advances up to 97%, with a path for dealers to earn additional loan profit.

With Agora, dealers now have funding options for both subprime and near-prime customers. This wider credit coverage creates more opportunities for dealers to structure transactions that meet customers' needs while supporting the long-term performance of their portfolios.

For dealers, the impact is straightforward. More deals, competitive rates, higher advances, and broader credit coverage provide dealers with greater flexibility to serve more customers, sell and fund more vehicles, and put their capital to work more effectively.

“Adding credit coverage to include near-prime customers came straight from conversations with our dealers. We listened and are now able to provide funding options for dealers to say yes to more customers and more sales,” said Jeremy Beck, EVP Head of Sales, Agora Data.“By expanding our program into near-prime, while offering more competitive rates and higher advances, we're giving dealers greater flexibility to serve a broader spectrum of customers, sell and fund more vehicles, and build stronger performing portfolios.”

This enhancement reflects Agora's continued focus on expanding access to capital and building programs around the changing needs of auto dealers. With broader credit coverage, dealers can manage more of their financing needs through Agora while creating more opportunities to increase sales and grow their dealerships.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is a breakthrough non-prime auto fintech reinventing the infrastructure of automotive finance. By fusing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and modern capital markets technology, Agora is transforming how credit is evaluated, capital is deployed, and portfolios are scaled in a historically underserved market. Purpose-built for the next generation of financial services, Agora replaces legacy systems with a fully integrated, data-driven platform that delivers real-time insights, precision credit modeling, and seamless access to institutional capital. The result is faster decisions, stronger performance, and smarter growth for lenders and dealers, advancing Agora's mission to drive smarter, more profitable consumer loan originations.

Agora has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, launching the industry's first asset-pooled non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and in 2026 the first to bring U.S. auto loans on blockchain as tokenized real-world assets. These milestones signal a fundamental shift toward a more transparent, liquid, and globally accessible automotive finance ecosystem. By combining embedded finance, intelligent automation, and next-generation funding solutions, Agora is not just modernizing auto finance, it is building the rails for the future. For more information, visit or call 1-877-592-4672.

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