Amwell® Announces Results For The Third Quarter 2026

“Health plans and employers want engagement, outcomes and proof, and Amwell's single platform is built to deliver all three,” said Dr. Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and CEO of Amwell.“Across six focus areas that all run on one platform, we are activating more members, simplifying their experience and deepening their relationship with clinicians, giving customers choice without the sprawl, demonstrating outcomes, and using a common data structure to show what works. We expect to generate positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter, and we believe we are well positioned to be the trusted platform where AI-powered care runs.”

Amwell Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:



Recorded Total Revenue of $49.0 million, exceeding the previously provided financial guidance range for Q3



Achieved subscription revenue of $23.9 million

Recorded Amwell Medical Group (“AMG”) visit revenue of $23.7 million

Reported gross margin of 53%

Net loss was ($11.0) million, compared to ($9.6) million in the second quarter of 2026

Adjusted EBITDA of ($3.6) million compared to ($1.2) million in the second quarter of 2026 Total visits on the platform were 0.8 million.



Financial Outlook

The Company is raising its 2026 revenue outlook, and adjusted EBITDA outlook, and reaffirming its AMG visit guidance



Revenue in the range of $204 million to $206 million increased from $200 million to $205 million

AMG visits between 1.32 million and 1.37 million Adjusted EBITDA in the range between ($8) million to ($7) million increased from ($9) million to ($7) million.



The Company also provided financial guidance for Q4 2026 Revenue and adjusted EBITDA:



Q4 revenue in the range of $48 million to $50 million Q4 adjusted EBITDA expected to in the range of $0 million to $1 million.

The Company also reiterated its objective to achieve positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Amwell will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 5 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed via a live audio webcast at . A webcast replay will be available for approximately 90 days at investors.amwell.com.

Other than with respect to GAAP Revenue, the Company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because other deductions used to calculate projected net income (loss) vary dramatically based on actual events, the Company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income (loss) being materially less than projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

About Amwell

Amwell offers payers and health systems a single, comprehensive, technology-enabled care platform. We use technology to provide patients with better access to more convenient, affordable and effective care. The Amwell platform includes software and services that power many clinical programs from Amwell and our growing number of partners. Our platform allows patients to experience unified, personalized and simple access to diversified clinical programs across the care continuum. As more people seek care online and more clinical programs become available, we offer integrated, future-ready, consistent solutions. The Amwell platform is proven, operating at a large scale, enabling care for millions of patients and their sponsors while delivering dependable outcomes. For almost two decades, Amwell has proudly served some of the largest and most sophisticated healthcare organizations in the U.S.. For more information, visit business.amwell.com or LinkedIn.

©2026American Well Corporation. All rights reserved. Amwell®, SilverCloud®, Amwell PlatformTM, Amwell Converge ®, CarepointTM and the Amwell Logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully transition our clients to our current platform without significant attrition; our ability to renew and upsell our client base; the election by the Defense Health Agency to deploy our solution across their entire enterprise; the continuation of the DHA relationship beyond Q3 2026 with comparable financial terms; weak growth and increased volatility in the telehealth market; our ability to adapt to rapid technological changes; increased competition from existing and potential new participants in the healthcare industry; changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; our ability to comply with federal and state privacy regulations; the significant liability that could result from a cybersecurity breach; our ability to commence and complete and strategic transformation initiatives and the impact of such initiatives; and other factors described under 'Risk Factors' in our most recent form 10-K filed with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.amwell.com and on the SEC's website at .

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