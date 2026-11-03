Mobia Medical To Participate In The 8Th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobia Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBI), a medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming 8Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference in New York. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 12:20 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

Event: 8 th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 12:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ET

Webcast:

A live and archived version of the fireside chat will be available via the News & Events page of the investor section of Mobia Medical's website.

About Mobia Medical, Inc.

Mobia Medical, Inc. is a medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments. The Company's Vivistim® Paired VNSTM System is the first and only clinically validated, FDA-approved implantable solution designed to improve upper limb function in chronic ischemic stroke survivors with moderate to severe upper extremity impairments. Therapy with the Vivistim® Paired VNSTM System combines targeted vagus nerve stimulation with functional movement to promote neuroplasticity and drive meaningful improvements in motor function. Mobia Medical is mobilizing patients, providers, and care partners to establish a better way forward in stroke care.

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