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Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. To Present At The Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference


Date: 2026-11-03 04:17:15

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here.

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire's Investor website at .

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first FDA, EU MDR, and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit .

Investor Contact
Brian Johnston or Louisa Smith
Gilmartin Group, LLC
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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