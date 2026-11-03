Powell Industries Announces Date And Conference Call For Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results
What: Powell Industries Fiscal 2026 Q4 Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 – 11:00 a.m. eastern / 10:00 a.m. central
How: Live via phone by dialing 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) and asking for the Powell Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address below
Where: powellind.com
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through November 24, 2026 and may be accessed by calling 1-855-669-9658 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 1174525#. A webcast archive will also be available at powellind.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Robert Winters at Alpha IR Group at 312-445-2870 or email ....
Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.
Contacts:
Michael W. Metcalf, CFO
Powell Industries, Inc.
713-947-4422
Robert Winters
Alpha IR Group
...
312-445-2870
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