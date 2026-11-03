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Mineralys Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-11-03 04:17:15

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and aldosterone-related adverse outcomes in comorbid conditions such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences.

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 2:30pm ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast Link
Stifel Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 8:40am ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast Link
9 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026
Time: 1:45pm ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast Link

The live webcasts and archives of these fireside chats can also be accessed on the“News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys
Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is an investigational, proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations ...

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Email: ...


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