Comscore Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

RESTON, Va., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- comScore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"During the third quarter, we announced our transformational ROI strategy, which was designed to realign our business and cost structure, optimize our operations, and invest in higher-potential growth areas. Our team executed against this new operating model with a strong sense of urgency, allowing us to achieve significant cost savings in the quarter," said Matt McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Comscore. "We are taking aggressive actions to rationalize our operational footprint and are focused on serving customers in our core business, as well as identifying and capitalizing on long-term growth opportunities in the evolving media landscape. I'm proud of the difficult work our team has done to execute against our plan and remain confident that we will exit the year well positioned to transform the business in 2027 and begin investing for long-term growth."

Business and Financial Highlights



Revenue for the third quarter was $76.2 million compared to $88.9 million in Q3 2025 ($79.4 million in Q3 2025 on a pro forma basis, excluding revenue of $9.5 million from the recently divested Movies business)

Net loss of $65.5 million compared to net income of $0.5 million in Q3 2025, primarily due to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $57.3 million and restructuring costs of $5.5 million in Q3 2026

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $5.8 million compared to $11.0 million in Q3 2025 Reaffirming full year 2026 outlook, with revenue range between $315 million and $325 million

Third Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the third quarter was $76.2 million, down 14.3% from $88.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, and down 4.1% from $79.4 million on a pro forma basis, excluding revenue from the Movies business divested in May 2026. Content & Ad Measurement revenue decreased 14.4% (2.1% decrease on a pro forma basis) compared to the prior-year quarter due to lower Syndicated Audience revenue, primarily related to the divestiture of the Movies business, as well as lower performance in syndicated digital products. Cross-Platform revenue was flat compared to the prior-year period, with lower usage in Proximic offset by new business in CCM. Research & Insight Solutions revenue decreased 13.9% from the prior-year period, primarily due to lower renewals and lower deliveries of certain custom digital products.

Core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $79.6 million for the quarter, down 8.0% compared to $86.6 million in the third quarter of last year, primarily due to lower employee compensation, data costs, and facilities expense.

Due in part to a decline in the Company's stock price and market capitalization and the implementation of the realignment plan in the third quarter, management performed an interim review of the Company's goodwill, which resulted in a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $57.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026. This charge does not directly impact the Company's liquidity, cash flows, or future operations.

Primarily due to the goodwill impairment charge and restructuring costs, net loss for the quarter was $65.5 million compared to net income of $0.5 million in the prior-year period, resulting in net (loss) income margins of (86.0)% and 0.5% of revenue, respectively. Loss per share attributable to common shares was $(4.26) for the third quarter of 2026. After accounting for dividends on the Company's then-outstanding Series B convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(0.86) for the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.8 million, compared to $11.0 million in the prior-year period, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 7.6% and 12.4%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income taxes, impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, transformation costs, restructuring costs, strategic transaction costs, gain/loss from foreign currency transactions, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss on divestiture of business, and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $19.5 million, including $0.2 million in restricted cash. Net cash used during the third quarter of 2026 included payments related to the Company's restructuring plan of $3.0 million and payments for strategic transaction costs of $1.9 million primarily related to the divestiture of the Movies business.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company's only debt obligations consisted of outstanding principal on finance leases related to equipment purchases. The Company repaid all outstanding obligations under its senior secured credit facility in May 2026.

2026 Outlook

Mary Margaret Curry, Comscore's Chief Financial Officer, concluded, "We are in the early innings of executing our ROI strategy, which is rooted in building a foundation for long-term value creation, and we are already seeing signs of progress. Our outlook for the full year 2026 is unchanged, with revenue expected to be between $315 million and $325 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the low-to-mid single digits. We remain focused on our transformation efforts as we close out the year, and we are on track to generate the $20 to $25 million in annual run-rate cost savings we expected from our realignment plan. We plan to use a portion of these savings to execute our ROI strategy and invest in long-term growth opportunities as we move into 2027."

The Company does not provide GAAP net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty its future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, litigation and restructuring expense, strategic transaction costs, foreign currency transaction impact, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, the Company is unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, on a forward-looking basis.

Conference Call Information for Today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations. Participants can obtain dial-in information by registering for the call at the same web address and are advised to register in advance of the call to avoid delays. Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore is a trusted global partner for planning, activating and evaluating media across platforms. Its unmatched data footprint brings together Connected TV (CTV), digital, national and local linear TV intelligence with advanced audience insights to help media buyers and sellers understand how audiences engage across screens and make business decisions with confidence. Comscore is a preeminent provider of independent, comprehensive cross-platform measurement and decisioning solutions designed to improve outcomes at scale.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, the Company's expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding future value creation; the timing, scope and impact of the Company's realignment plan and ROI-based operating model; the amount and potential use of expected cost savings from the realignment plan; planned operational improvements; future growth opportunities and investments; and full year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, impediments to the Company's ability to execute the realignment plan as currently contemplated; higher-than-expected costs to implement the plan; changes to the assumptions upon which the estimated charges and savings are based; unintended consequences from the plan that could negatively impact the Company's business or strategy; cash flow and liquidity challenges related to plan implementation and the loss of non-strategic revenue; changes in the Company's business, customer or vendor relationships, including evolving restrictions on data collection and matching; litigation and regulatory costs; external market conditions; and the Company's ability to achieve its expected strategic, financial and operational plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website ().

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaims any duty or obligation, to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results, the Company is disclosing in this press release adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to understand and evaluate the Company's core operating performance and trends. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results, as they permit investors to view core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate performance. Nevertheless, the Company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Instead, investors should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), net income (loss) margin, various cash flow metrics, and the Company's other GAAP financial results. Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin. These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.