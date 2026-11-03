Comscore Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Media
|Marie Scoutas
|Comscore, Inc.
|(917) 213-2032
|...
|Investors
|Jackie Marcus or Nick Nelson
|Alpha IR Group
|(617) 466-9257
|...
COMSCORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of
|As of
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|19,280
|$
|23,621
|Restricted cash
|197
|3,179
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $518 and $496, respectively
|39,432
|57,260
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|16,065
|12,210
|Total current assets
|74,974
|96,270
|Property and equipment, net
|38,616
|43,714
|Operating right-of-use assets
|4,062
|8,565
|Deferred tax assets
|2,628
|3,154
|Intangible assets, net
|632
|2,529
|Goodwill
|127,870
|248,636
|Other non-current assets
|6,231
|4,841
|Total assets
|$
|255,013
|$
|407,709
|Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|22,482
|$
|16,956
|Accrued expenses
|42,059
|44,879
|Contract liabilities
|31,438
|36,575
|Customer advances
|4,499
|7,605
|Current operating lease liabilities
|6,234
|8,783
|Other current liabilities
|5,066
|8,093
|Total current liabilities
|111,778
|122,891
|Secured term loan
|-
|39,297
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|803
|6,238
|Non-current portion of accrued data costs
|19,553
|24,917
|Deferred tax liabilities
|-
|1,997
|Non-current payable to preferred stockholders
|4,920
|4,457
|Other non-current liabilities
|3,955
|6,751
|Total liabilities
|141,009
|206,548
|Commitments and contingencies
|Series C convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 12,670,863 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; aggregate liquidation preference of $183,728 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|89,654
|89,722
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,329,137 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2026 or December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 46,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 15,586,003 shares issued and 15,247,764 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and 15,214,378 shares issued and 14,876,139 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|15
|15
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,784,117
|1,781,265
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(13,275
|)
|(9,862
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,516,523
|)
|(1,429,995
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost, 338,239 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|(229,984
|)
|(229,984
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|24,350
|111,439
|Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity
|$
|255,013
|$
|407,709
COMSCORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|76,158
|$
|88,906
|$
|240,726
|$
|264,004
|Cost of revenues (1) (2)
|47,324
|52,783
|151,294
|157,629
|Selling and marketing (1) (2)
|11,262
|14,551
|41,696
|46,017
|Research and development (1) (2)
|6,456
|7,184
|21,396
|23,106
|General and administrative (1) (2)
|14,566
|12,050
|42,344
|37,397
|Amortization of intangible assets
|633
|633
|1,897
|1,897
|Impairment of goodwill
|57,300
|-
|57,300
|-
|Restructuring
|5,496
|-
|5,496
|-
|(Gain) loss on divestiture of business, net
|(116
|)
|-
|2,566
|-
|Total expenses from operations
|142,921
|87,201
|323,989
|266,046
|(Loss) income from operations
|(66,763
|)
|1,705
|(83,263
|)
|(2,042
|)
|Other income, net
|1,256
|-
|1,673
|-
|Interest expense, net
|(171
|)
|(1,699
|)
|(2,942
|)
|(5,010
|)
|(Loss) gain from foreign currency transactions
|(266
|)
|136
|1,494
|(5,410
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(3,970
|)
|-
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(65,944
|)
|142
|(87,008
|)
|(12,462
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|449
|311
|480
|(570
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(65,495
|)
|$
|453
|$
|(86,528
|)
|$
|(13,032
|)
|Net loss available to common stockholders:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(65,495
|)
|$
|453
|$
|(86,528
|)
|$
|(13,032
|)
|Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends
|-
|(4,971
|)
|-
|(13,904
|)
|Total net loss available to common stockholders
|$
|(65,495
|)
|$
|(4,518
|)
|$
|(86,528
|)
|$
|(26,936
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(4.26
|)
|$
|(0.86
|)
|$
|(5.67
|)
|$
|(5.24
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:
|Basic and diluted
|15,387,694
|5,252,039
|15,257,019
|5,136,696
|Comprehensive (loss) income:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(65,495
|)
|$
|453
|$
|(86,528
|)
|$
|(13,032
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment
|(479
|)
|(325
|)
|(2,968
|)
|7,590
|Total comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(65,974
|)
|$
|128
|$
|(89,496
|)
|$
|(5,442
|)
|(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented as a separate line item.
|(2)Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cost of revenues
|$
|75
|$
|54
|$
|145
|$
|615
|Selling and marketing
|9
|17
|140
|524
|Research and development
|47
|31
|83
|367
|General and administrative
|842
|275
|1,341
|1,357
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|973
|$
|377
|$
|1,709
|$
|2,863
COMSCORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(86,528
|)
|$
|(13,032
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Impairment of goodwill
|57,300
|-
|Depreciation
|17,239
|17,650
|Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt
|3,477
|-
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|3,268
|3,744
|Amortization expense of finance leases
|2,744
|2,794
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,897
|1,897
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,709
|2,863
|Gain on divestiture of business
|(1,294
|)
|-
|Deferred tax (benefit) provision
|(1,865
|)
|520
|Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss
|(2,158
|)
|4,788
|Other
|1,639
|1,984
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|16,481
|13,990
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(1,559
|)
|504
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|5,487
|(3,214
|)
|Contract liabilities and customer advances
|(5,567
|)
|(8,454
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(6,577
|)
|(6,545
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|5,693
|19,489
|Investing activities:
|Proceeds from divestiture of business, net of cash transferred
|55,740
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(756
|)
|(649
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software costs
|(16,689
|)
|(16,757
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|38,295
|(17,406
|)
|Financing activities:
|Principal payments of term loan
|(44,550
|)
|(338
|)
|Principal payments on finance leases
|(3,001
|)
|(2,978
|)
|Principal payments on insurance financing
|(1,957
|)
|(1,796
|)
|Payment of preferred stock and common stock issuance costs
|(1,219
|)
|-
|Contingent consideration payment at initial value
|-
|(859
|)
|Payment of financing and debt issuance costs
|-
|(559
|)
|Other
|(503
|)
|(6
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(51,230
|)
|(6,536
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(81
|)
|868
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(7,323
|)
|(3,585
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|26,800
|33,468
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|19,477
|$
|29,883
|As of September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|19,280
|$
|26,705
|Restricted cash
|197
|3,178
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|19,477
|$
|29,883
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income and net (loss) income margin to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the periods identified:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2026 (Unaudited)
|2025 (Unaudited)
|2026 (Unaudited)
|2025 (Unaudited)
|GAAP net (loss) income
|$
|(65,495
|)
|$
|453
|$
|(86,528
|)
|$
|(13,032
|)
|Depreciation
|5,490
|5,976
|17,239
|17,650
|Amortization expense of finance leases
|906
|937
|2,744
|2,794
|Amortization of intangible assets
|633
|633
|1,897
|1,897
|Interest expense, net
|171
|1,699
|2,942
|5,010
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(449
|)
|(311
|)
|(480
|)
|570
|EBITDA
|(58,744
|)
|9,387
|(62,186
|)
|14,889
|Adjustments:
|Impairment of goodwill
|57,300
|-
|57,300
|-
|Restructuring
|5,496
|-
|5,496
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|973
|377
|1,709
|2,863
|Strategic transaction costs (1)
|588
|538
|2,909
|538
|Loss (gain) from foreign currency transactions
|266
|(136
|)
|(1,494
|)
|5,410
|Transformation costs (2)
|31
|507
|1,203
|2,549
|Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs
|25
|362
|735
|1,071
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|3,970
|-
|(Gain) loss on divestiture of business, net
|(116
|)
|-
|2,566
|-
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,819
|$
|11,035
|$
|12,208
|$
|27,320
|Net (loss) income margin (3)
|(86.0) %
|0.5
|%
|(35.9) %
|(4.9) %
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (4)
|7.6
|%
|12.4
|%
|5.1
|%
|10.3
|%
(1)Strategic transaction costs represent third-party professional fees and other charges incurred in connection with strategic transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, financings and dispositions, regardless of whether consummated, which the Company otherwise would not have incurred as part of its normal business operations.
(2)Transformation costs represent (1) expenses incurred prior to formal launch of identified strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company, generally relating to third-party professional fees and non-capitalizable technology costs tied directly to the identified projects and (2) severance costs associated with the reorganization of teams in connection with the identified projects.
(3)Net (loss) income margin is calculated by dividing net (loss) income by revenues reported on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income for the applicable period.
(4) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues reported on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income for the applicable period.
Revenues
Revenues from the Company's offerings of products and services are as follows:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2026 (Unaudited)
|% of Revenue
|2025 (Unaudited)
|% of Revenue
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Content & Ad Measurement
|Syndicated Audience (1)
|$
|52,442
|68.9
|%
|$
|63,220
|71.1
|%
|$
|(10,778
|)
|(17.0) %
|Cross-Platform
|12,186
|16.0
|%
|12,299
|13.8
|%
|(113
|)
|(0.9) %
|Total Content & Ad Measurement
|64,628
|84.9
|%
|75,519
|84.9
|%
|(10,891
|)
|(14.4) %
|Research & Insight Solutions
|11,530
|15.1
|%
|13,387
|15.1
|%
|(1,857
|)
|(13.9) %
|Total revenues
|$
|76,158
|100.0
|%
|$
|88,906
|100.0
|%
|$
|(12,748
|)
|(14.3) %
|(1) Syndicated Audience revenue includes revenue from the Movies business of $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. No Movies revenue was included in the third quarter of 2026 due to the divestiture of the Movies business on May 27, 2026.
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2026 (Unaudited)
|% of Revenue
|2025 (Unaudited)
|% of Revenue
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Content & Ad Measurement
|Syndicated Audience (1)
|$
|168,202
|69.9
|%
|$
|190,677
|72.2
|%
|$
|(22,475
|)
|(11.8) %
|Cross-Platform
|37,316
|15.5
|%
|34,761
|13.2
|%
|2,555
|7.4
|%
|Total Content & Ad Measurement
|205,518
|85.4
|%
|225,438
|85.4
|%
|(19,920
|)
|(8.8) %
|Research & Insight Solutions
|35,208
|14.6
|%
|38,566
|14.6
|%
|(3,358
|)
|(8.7) %
|Total revenues
|$
|240,726
|100.0
|%
|$
|264,004
|100.0
|%
|$
|(23,278
|)
|(8.8) %
|(1) Syndicated Audience revenue includes revenue from the Movies business, which decreased from $28.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to $16.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2026 due to the divestiture of the Movies business on May 27, 2026.
1 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Third Quarter Summary Results" section and are reconciled to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin in the addendum of this release.
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